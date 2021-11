Nov. 22 Huntington City Council Meeting Agenda

Below, is the agenda for Monday's regularly scheduled Huntington City Council meeting. Regularly scheduled meetings occur at 7:30 p.m. the second, and fourth Mondays at city hall.

1. Invocation and Pledge of Allegiance

2. Roll Call

3. Synopsis of Last Meeting

4. Reports of the Mayor

5. 2nd Reading of an Ordinance re: #2021-O-28 – AN ORDINANCE OF COUNCIL REDISTRICTING THE CITY OF HUNTINGTON BASED ON THE UNITED STATES CENSUS DATA FOR 2020

Sponsored by: Councilman Bob Bailey

6. 2nd Reading of an Ordinance re: #2021-O-23 – AN ORDINANCE OF COUNCIL AUTHORIZING THE MAYOR TO ENTER INTO AN AGREEMENT WITH THE WEST VIRGINIA HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FUND IN THE AMOUNT OF $100,000.00

Sponsored by: Councilman Pat Jones

7. 2nd Reading of an Ordinance re: #2021-O-24 – AN ORDINANCE OF COUNCIL AUTHORIZING THE MAYOR TO ENTER INTO AN AGREEMENT WITH THE WEST VIRGINIA HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FUND IN THE AMOUNT OF $15,000.00

Sponsored by: Councilman DuRon Jackson

8. 2nd Reading of an Ordinance re: #2021-O-25 – AN ORDINANCE OF COUNCIL ENACTING SECTION 141.05A FOR THE PURPOSE OF CREATING THE POSITION OF DEPUTY CHIEF OF THE HUNTINGTON POLICE DEPARTMENT

Sponsored by: Councilwoman Sarah Walling

9. 1st Reading of an Ordinance re: #2021-O-21 – AN ORDINANCE OF COUNCIL AUTHORIZING THE MAYOR TO ENTER INTO AN AGREEMENT WITH THE CABELL COUNTY BOARD OF EDUCATION ON BEHALF OF THE HUNTINGTON POLICE DEPARTMENT

Sponsored by: Councilman DuRon Jackson

10. 1st Reading of an Ordinance re: #2021-O-27 – ORDINANCE VACATING, CLOSING AND ABANDONING A PORTION OF 26th STREET BEING A PARCEL 12.5 FEET IN WIDTH AND 160 FEET IN LENGTH, SITUATE IN GIDEON DISTRICT, HUNTINGTON, CABELL COUNTY, WEST VIRGINIA, BEING THE WESTERLY PORTION OF SAID 26th STREET CONTAINING 2,000 SQUARE FOOT (0.046 ACRE), MORE OR LESS, PARCEL BOUNDED ON THE SOUTH BY THE NORTH LINE OF GUYAN AVENUE (FORMERLY ALSO KNOWN AS GUYANDOTTE AVENUE)

Sponsored by: Councilman Bob Bailey

11. Resolution re: #2021-R-82 – A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL PROVIDING A STATEMENT OF SUPPORT FOR THE LICENSURE OF THE CABELL HUNTINGTON HEALTH DEPARTMENT HARM REDUCTION PROGRAM

Sponsored by:(assigned pending committee action)





12. Good & Welfare

13. Adjournment