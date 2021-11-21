Most read
Nov. 20 Huntington Police Dept. Incident Report
|HPD21-05383
|11/20/2021
|Petit Larceny
|Open
|HPD21-05382
|11/20/2021
|Domestic Battery
|Open
|CCSO21-1971
|11/20/2021
|Information Report
|Closed
|HPD21-05381
|11/20/2021
|Information Report
|Open
|CCSO21-1969
|11/20/2021
|Defective Equipment; SRL-DUI Third Offense; Warrant Service/Execution
|Closed
|HPD21-05380
|11/20/2021
|DUI less than .150; Improper Registration; Insurance Required; No Seatbelt; Receiving or transferring stolen goods Misdemeanor; SRL-DUI 1st & 2nd Offense; Warrant Service/Execution
|Closed
|HPD21-05379
|11/20/2021
|Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor
|Open
|CCSO21-1968
|11/20/2021
|Open
|HPD21-05378
|11/20/2021
|Found Property
|Open
|HPD21-05377
|11/20/2021
|runaway juvenile
|Open
|HPD21-05375
|11/20/2021
|Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor
|Open
|HPD21-05376
|11/20/2021
|Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor
|Open
|CCSO21-1967
|11/20/2021
|Battery on EMS, Public Health Officical or Governmental Official
|Closed
|HPD21-05373
|11/20/2021
|Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor
|Open
|HPD21-05372
|11/20/2021
|Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor
|Open
|HPD21-05374
|11/20/2021
|Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor
|Open
|HPD21-05371
|11/20/2021
|Burglary; entry of dwelling or outhouse
|Open
|AHPD21-05370
|11/20/2021
|Open
|HPD21-05370
|11/20/2021
|Open
|CCSO21-1965
|11/20/2021
|Battery
|Closed
|CCSO21-1966
|11/20/2021
|Domestic Battery
|Closed
|HPD21-05369
|11/19/2021
|INTOXICATION OR DRINKING IN PUBLIC PLACES; TRESPASS
|Closed