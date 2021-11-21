Nov. 20 Huntington Police Dept. Incident Report

  • Printer friendly view
 Sunday, November 21, 2021 - 06:25

The Huntington Police Department released the following information on recent incidents.

HPD21-05383 11/20/2021 Petit Larceny Open
HPD21-05382 11/20/2021 Domestic Battery Open
CCSO21-1971 11/20/2021 Information Report Closed
HPD21-05381 11/20/2021 Information Report Open
CCSO21-1969 11/20/2021 Defective Equipment; SRL-DUI Third Offense; Warrant Service/Execution Closed
HPD21-05380 11/20/2021 DUI less than .150; Improper Registration; Insurance Required; No Seatbelt; Receiving or transferring stolen goods Misdemeanor; SRL-DUI 1st & 2nd Offense; Warrant Service/Execution Closed
HPD21-05379 11/20/2021 Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor Open
CCSO21-1968 11/20/2021   Open
HPD21-05378 11/20/2021 Found Property Open
HPD21-05377 11/20/2021 runaway juvenile Open
HPD21-05375 11/20/2021 Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor Open
HPD21-05376 11/20/2021 Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor Open
CCSO21-1967 11/20/2021 Battery on EMS, Public Health Officical or Governmental Official Closed
HPD21-05373 11/20/2021 Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor Open
HPD21-05372 11/20/2021 Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor Open
HPD21-05374 11/20/2021 Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor Open
HPD21-05371 11/20/2021 Burglary; entry of dwelling or outhouse Open
AHPD21-05370 11/20/2021   Open
HPD21-05370 11/20/2021   Open
CCSO21-1965 11/20/2021 Battery Closed
CCSO21-1966 11/20/2021 Domestic Battery Closed
HPD21-05369 11/19/2021 INTOXICATION OR DRINKING IN PUBLIC PLACES; TRESPASS Closed