NASA WV Space Grant Consortium announces nine Marshall winners

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – The NASA West Virginia Space Grant Consortium recently announced the winners of the 2021 – 2022 fellowship scholarships. Nine Marshall University undergraduate students were selected to receive the scholarship.

The NASA WV Space Grant Consortium project supplies students with $1,000 in funding for research they are conducting. The consortium is a NASA-sponsored organization consisting of 12 schools throughout the state and 8 corporate and scientific partners. The hope is to build a robust research infrastructure in the state promoting science, technology, engineering and math education.

Each of the Marshall students will receive mentorship from a faculty member. The nine Marshall students receiving the scholarships have wide-ranging research and academic interests.

Student Major Research Mentor

Logan Evans Biomedical Engineering Masudur Rahman

Tyler Hebert Civil Engineering Arka Chattopadhyay

Sarah Lane Forensic Chemistry Matthew Hostetler

Ian McKnight Biomedical Engineering Joon “Simon” Shim

Hayden O’Dell Biological Sciences Derrick Kolling

Jack Pennington Geology Michael R. Caudill

Darshan Sangani Biological Sciences John Markiewicz

Peyton Thomas Exercise Science Kumika Toma

Andrew Wall Computer and Information Security Cong Pu

Applicants were asked to submit research proposals that were STEM related and helped support NASA’s mission. For more information on the NASA WV Space Grant Consortium visit https://www.wvspacegrant.org.