NASA WV Space Grant Consortium announces nine Marshall winners
The NASA WV Space Grant Consortium project supplies students with $1,000 in funding for research they are conducting. The consortium is a NASA-sponsored organization consisting of 12 schools throughout the state and 8 corporate and scientific partners. The hope is to build a robust research infrastructure in the state promoting science, technology, engineering and math education.
Each of the Marshall students will receive mentorship from a faculty member. The nine Marshall students receiving the scholarships have wide-ranging research and academic interests.
Student Major Research Mentor
Logan Evans Biomedical Engineering Masudur Rahman
Tyler Hebert Civil Engineering Arka Chattopadhyay
Sarah Lane Forensic Chemistry Matthew Hostetler
Ian McKnight Biomedical Engineering Joon “Simon” Shim
Hayden O’Dell Biological Sciences Derrick Kolling
Jack Pennington Geology Michael R. Caudill
Darshan Sangani Biological Sciences John Markiewicz
Peyton Thomas Exercise Science Kumika Toma
Andrew Wall Computer and Information Security Cong Pu
Applicants were asked to submit research proposals that were STEM related and helped support NASA’s mission. For more information on the NASA WV Space Grant Consortium visit https://www.wvspacegrant.org.