Marshall University students receive Take Back Our Health West Virginia fellowships

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Two Marshall University students have been selected to receive fellowships from Take Back Our Health West Virginia. (TBOHWV).

Mandy Harper, a current student in the Master in Public Health program, and Osasenaga Benjy-Osarenkhoe, a Marshall University Medical School student, are the recipients of the fellowship and will receive $1,000 to help further their research. Harper’s research will focus on bringing healthy food options to citizens of West Virginia and helping to change policies around food options. Benjy-Osarenkhoe’s project will examine combatting obesity among African Americans in rural areas of Kanawha County, West Virginia, through accessible, sustainable and compliable health policies.

The Take Back Our Health West Virginia fellowship supports undergraduate and graduate students who contribute to policy research focused on improving access to healthy food, physical activity and safe drinking water for all. Students selected for the fellowship share their research findings with TBOHWV partners, practitioners and policy makers.

Graduate students selected for the program receive $1,000 and undergraduate students receive $500. Graduate students are expected to connect their research with different state agencies, community organizations and faculty mentors.

Harper will mentor with Dr. Georgiana Logan, an assistant professor and research associate in the Department of Health Science and Benjy-Osarenkhoe will mentor under Dr. Nandini Manne, an assistant professor in the Master of Public Health program.

The fellows will participate in a research symposium Jan. 28 and are required to submit a two page policy research brief by March 25.

For more information on the program, visit tbohwv.org.