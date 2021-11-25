Most read
WV Marquee Cinemas Thanksgiving Week Times
Movie Schedules are nearly "normal" at this time. Some venues still eliminate early afternoon screenings Monday-Thursday.
The Polar Express is the flashback of the week.
FOR THE LOVE OF MONEY
GIGI DAVIS is a strong, determined woman who insists on living her life on her terms. So when she got pregnant and walked away from a billion-dollar family business to chart her own path, it surprised no one. She went on to build a shockingly unremarkable life for herself and her daughter ASHLEY. Her days were filled with piano recitals, basketball games, and everything else you would expect of a single mom living in the city. Gigi was broke but happy. Her little girl was healthy. Nothing else mattered. Until shadowy figures make the mistake of threatening her daughter's life and she shows them that gangsters come in all shapes and sizes. Unfortunately for Gigi, it doesn't end there and she finds herself being pulled back into a life she never wanted.
BECKLEY ,WV
Marquee Galleria
Sing 2: Early Access Screening (PG) Reserved; No Passes Allowed
Sat: 5:00 PM
Encanto (PG) Reserved; No Passes Allowed
Fri - Thu: 12:40, 3:40, 6:40, 9:30
House of Gucci (R) Reserved; No Passes Allowed
Fri - Thu: 12:30, 4:20, 7:50
Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City (R) Reserved; No Passes Allowed
Fri - Thu: 1:10, 4:10, 7:10, 9:45
Ghostbusters: Afterlife (PG-13) Reserved; No Passes Allowed
Fri - Thu: 11:50 AM, 12:20, 12:50, 2:50, 3:20, 3:50, 5:50, 6:20, 6:50, 8:40, 9:10, 9:40
King Richard (PG-13) Reserved; No Passes Allowed
Fri - Thu: 11:55 AM, 3:05, 6:15, 9:25
Belfast (PG-13) Reserved; No Passes Allowed
Fri - Thu: 1:00, 4:00, 7:00, 9:25
Clifford the Big Red Dog (PG) Reserved
Fri - Thu: 11:50 AM, 2:15, 4:40, 7:05, 9:30
Eternals (PG-13) Reserved
Fri - Thu: 12:30, 4:00, 7:30
Antlers (R) Reserved
Fri & Sat: 1:15, 3:45, 6:10, 9:15
Sun: 1:15, 9:30
Mon & Tue: 1:15, 3:45, 6:10, 9:15
Wed: 1:15, 9:30
Thu: 1:15, 3:45, 6:10, 9:15
Halloween Kills (R) Reserved
Fri: 12:30, 3:30, 6:30, 9:30
Sat: 12:30, 9:30
Sun - Tue: 12:30, 3:30, 6:30, 9:30
Venom: Let There Be Carnage (PG-13) Reserved
Fri - Thu: 1:15, 4:15, 6:45, 9:35
The Polar Express (G) FBC21; Reserved
Sun: 3:30, 7:00
Wed: 3:30, 7:00
TRIADELPHIA, WV
Marquee Highlands
Sing 2: Early Access Screening (PG) No Passes Allowed
Sat: 5:00 PM
Encanto (PG) No Passes Allowed
Fri - Thu: 12:40, 3:40, 6:40, 9:30
For the Love of Money (R) No Passes Allowed
Fri - Thu: 1:20, 4:30, 7:20, 9:45
House of Gucci (R) No Passes Allowed
Fri - Thu: 12:30, 4:20, 7:50
Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City (R) No Passes Allowed
Fri - Thu: 1:10, 4:10, 7:10, 9:45
Ghostbusters: Afterlife (PG-13) No Passes Allowed
Fri - Thu: 12:20, 12:50, 3:20, 3:50, 6:20, 6:50, 9:10, 9:40
King Richard (PG-13) No Passes Allowed
Fri - Thu: 11:55 AM, 3:05, 6:15, 9:25
Clifford the Big Red Dog (PG)
Fri - Thu: 11:50 AM, 2:20, 4:40, 7:05, 9:30
Eternals (PG-13)
Fri - Thu: 12:30, 4:00, 7:30
Antlers (R)
Fri - Thu: 1:10, 4:10, 7:10, 9:40
Dune (PG-13)
Fri: 12:10, 3:30, 7:20
Sat & Sun: 12:10 PM
Mon & Tue: 12:10, 3:30, 7:20
Wed: 12:10 PM
Thu: 12:10, 3:30, 7:20
Ron's Gone Wrong (PG)
Fri - Thu: 12:10, 3:10, 6:10, 8:45
No Time To Die (PG-13)
Fri - Thu: 12:40, 4:10, 7:40
Venom: Let There Be Carnage (PG-13)
Fri - Thu: 1:20, 4:20, 7:00, 9:40
The Polar Express (G) FBC21
Sun: 3:30, 7:00
Wed: 3:30, 7:00
SUMMERSVILLE, WV
Marquee Showplace
Encanto (PG) Mild Peril; Some Thematic Material; No Passes Allowed
Fri & Sat: 12:40, 3:40, 6:40, 9:30
Sun: 12:40, 3:40, 6:40
Mon - Thu: 3:40, 6:40
Ghostbusters: Afterlife (PG-13) Suggestive References; Supernatural Action; No Passes Allowed
Fri & Sat: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50, 9:40
Sun: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50
Mon: 3:50, 6:50
Wed & Thu: 3:50, 6:50
King Richard (PG-13) Brief Drug References; Sexual References; Some Violence; Strong Language; No Passes Allowed
Fri & Sat: 11:55 AM, 3:05, 6:15, 9:25
Sun: 11:55 AM, 3:05, 6:15
Mon - Thu: 3:05, 6:15
Clifford the Big Red Dog (PG) Action; Impolite Humor; Some Thematic Material
Fri & Sat: 11:50 AM, 2:15, 4:40, 7:05, 9:30
Sun: 11:50 AM, 2:15, 4:40, 7:05
Mon: 4:40, 7:05
Wed & Thu: 4:40, 7:05
HUNTINGTON, WV
Pullman Square 16
Encanto (PG) Mild Peril; Some Thematic Material; No Passes Allowed
Fri - Sun: 12:40, 3:40, 6:40, 9:30
Mon - Thu: 3:40, 6:40, 9:30
For the Love of Money (R) Language; Nudity; Sexual Content; Violence; No Passes Allowed
Fri - Sun: 1:20, 4:30, 7:20, 9:45
Mon - Thu: 4:30, 7:20, 9:45
House of Gucci (R) Brief Nudity; Language; Some Sexual Content; Violence; No Passes Allowed
Fri - Sun: 12:30, 4:20, 7:50
Mon - Thu: 4:20, 7:50
Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City (R) Gory Scenes; Language; Strong Violence; No Passes Allowed
Fri - Sun: 1:10, 4:10, 7:10, 9:45
Mon - Thu: 4:10, 7:10, 9:45
Ghostbusters: Afterlife (PG-13) Suggestive References; Supernatural Action; No Passes Allowed
Fri - Sun: 12:20, 12:50, 3:20, 3:50, 6:20, 6:50, 9:10, 9:40
Mon - Thu: 3:20, 3:50, 6:20, 6:50, 9:10, 9:40
King Richard (PG-13) Brief Drug References; Sexual References; Some Violence; Strong Language; No Passes Allowed
Fri - Sun: 11:55 AM, 3:05, 6:15, 9:25
Mon - Thu: 3:05, 6:15, 9:25
Clifford the Big Red Dog (PG) Action; Impolite Humor; Some Thematic Material
Fri - Sun: 11:50 AM, 2:15, 4:40, 7:05, 9:30
Mon - Thu: 4:40, 7:05, 9:30
Eternals (PG-13) Brief Sexuality; Fantasy Action/Violence; Language
Fri - Sun: 12:30, 4:00, 7:30
Mon - Thu: 4:00, 7:30
Spencer (R) Language
Fri - Sun: 12:20, 3:20, 6:20, 9:10
Mon - Thu: 3:20, 6:20, 9:10
Dune (PG-13) Some Disturbing Images; Some Sensuality; Some Suggestive Material; Strong Violence
Fri - Sun: 12:10, 3:30, 7:20
Mon - Thu: 3:30, 7:20
Halloween Kills (R) Drug Use; Gory Scenes; Language; Strong Bloody Violence
Fri - Sun: 1:40, 4:40, 7:15, 9:45
Mon - Thu: 4:40, 7:15, 9:45
No Time To Die (PG-13) Action; Brief Strong Language; Some Disturbing Images; Some Suggestive Material; Violence
Fri - Sun: 12:40, 4:10, 7:40
Mon - Thu: 4:10, 7:40
The Addams Family 2 (PG) Language; Rude Humor; Violence
Fri - Sun: 12:05, 2:25, 4:50, 7:10, 9:30
Mon - Thu: 4:50, 7:10, 9:30
Venom: Let There Be Carnage (PG-13) Disturbing Content; Intense Action Violence; Strong Language; Suggestive References
Fri - Sun: 1:20, 4:20, 7:00, 9:40
Mon - Thu: 4:20, 7:00, 9:40
Free Guy (PG-13) Crude Comments; Fantasy Action/Violence; Language; Some Suggestive Material
Fri & Sat: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50, 9:45
Sun: 12:50, 9:45
Mon & Tue: 3:50, 6:50, 9:45
Wed: 9:45 PM
Thu: 3:50, 6:50, 9:45
The Polar Express (G) FBC21
Sun: 3:30, 7:00
Wed: 3:30, 7:00
CHARLESTON, WV
Marquee Southridge
Sing 2: Early Access Screening (PG) MXC; Reserved; No Passes Allowed
Sat: 5:00 PM
Encanto (PG) MXC; Reserved; No Passes Allowed
Fri - Thu: 12:10, 3:10
Encanto (PG) Reserved; No Passes Allowed
Fri - Thu: 12:40, 3:40, 6:40, 9:30
House of Gucci (R) Reserved; No Passes Allowed
Fri - Thu: 12:30, 4:20, 7:50
Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City (R) Reserved; No Passes Allowed
Fri - Thu: 1:10, 4:10, 7:10, 9:45
Ghostbusters: Afterlife (PG-13) MXC; Reserved; No Passes Allowed
Fri: 12:50, 3:50, 6:00, 6:50, 8:50, 9:40
Sat: 12:50, 6:00, 8:50, 9:40
Sun - Thu: 12:50, 3:50, 6:00, 6:50, 8:50, 9:40
Ghostbusters: Afterlife (PG-13) Reserved; No Passes Allowed
Fri & Sat: 12:20, 1:30, 3:20, 4:30, 6:20, 7:30, 9:10
Sun: 12:00, 12:20, 3:20, 6:20, 9:10, 9:30
Mon - Thu: 12:20, 1:30, 3:20, 4:30, 6:20, 7:30, 9:10
King Richard (PG-13) Reserved; No Passes Allowed
Fri - Thu: 11:55 AM, 3:05, 6:15, 9:25
Belfast (PG-13) Reserved; No Passes Allowed
Fri - Thu: 1:00, 4:00, 7:00, 9:45
Clifford the Big Red Dog (PG) Reserved
Fri - Thu: 11:50 AM, 2:15, 4:40, 7:05, 9:30
Eternals (PG-13) Reserved
Fri - Thu: 12:30, 4:00, 7:30
Venom: Let There Be Carnage (PG-13) Reserved
Fri: 1:20, 4:20, 7:00, 9:40
Sat: 1:20, 4:20
Sun: 12:30 PM
Mon & Tue: 1:20, 4:20, 7:00, 9:40
Wed: 1:15, 9:40
Thu: 1:20, 4:20, 7:00, 9:40
The Polar Express (G) FBC21; Reserved
Sun: 3:30, 7:00
Wed: 3:30, 7:00
WYTHEVILLE, VA
Christmas With The Chosen: The Messengers () Content is Generally Suitable for All Ages; NO Passes \ NO Coupons; No Passes Allowed
Wed & Thu: 3:30, 6:30
Encanto (PG) Mild Peril; Some Thematic Material; No Passes Allowed
Fri - Thu: 12:40, 3:40, 6:40, 9:30
House of Gucci (R) Brief Nudity; Language; Some Sexual Content; Violence; No Passes Allowed
Fri - Thu: 12:30, 4:20, 7:50
Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City (R) Gory Scenes; Language; Strong Violence; No Passes Allowed
Fri - Thu: 1:10, 4:10, 7:10, 9:45
Ghostbusters: Afterlife (PG-13) Suggestive References; Supernatural Action; No Passes Allowed
Fri - Thu: 12:20, 12:50, 3:20, 3:50, 6:20, 6:50, 9:10, 9:40
King Richard (PG-13) Brief Drug References; Sexual References; Some Violence; Strong Language; No Passes Allowed
Fri - Tue: 11:55 AM, 3:05, 6:15, 9:25
Wed & Thu: 11:55 AM, 9:25
Clifford the Big Red Dog (PG) Action; Impolite Humor; Some Thematic Material
Fri - Thu: 11:50 AM, 2:15, 4:40, 7:05, 9:30
Eternals (PG-13) Brief Sexuality; Fantasy Action/Violence; Language
Fri - Thu: 12:30, 4:00, 7:30