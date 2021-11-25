WV Marquee Cinemas Thanksgiving Week Times

Moviegoers can choose from Encanto, House of Gucci, Belfast, Ghostbusters Afterlife and For the Love of Money.

Movie Schedules are nearly "normal" at this time. Some venues still eliminate early afternoon screenings Monday-Thursday.

The Polar Express is the flashback of the week.





FOR THE LOVE OF MONEY

GIGI DAVIS is a strong, determined woman who insists on living her life on her terms. So when she got pregnant and walked away from a billion-dollar family business to chart her own path, it surprised no one. She went on to build a shockingly unremarkable life for herself and her daughter ASHLEY. Her days were filled with piano recitals, basketball games, and everything else you would expect of a single mom living in the city. Gigi was broke but happy. Her little girl was healthy. Nothing else mattered. Until shadowy figures make the mistake of threatening her daughter's life and she shows them that gangsters come in all shapes and sizes. Unfortunately for Gigi, it doesn't end there and she finds herself being pulled back into a life she never wanted.





BECKLEY ,WV

Marquee Galleria

Sing 2: Early Access Screening (PG) Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Sat: 5:00 PM



Encanto (PG) Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Fri - Thu: 12:40, 3:40, 6:40, 9:30



House of Gucci (R) Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Fri - Thu: 12:30, 4:20, 7:50



Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City (R) Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Fri - Thu: 1:10, 4:10, 7:10, 9:45



Ghostbusters: Afterlife (PG-13) Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Fri - Thu: 11:50 AM, 12:20, 12:50, 2:50, 3:20, 3:50, 5:50, 6:20, 6:50, 8:40, 9:10, 9:40



King Richard (PG-13) Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Fri - Thu: 11:55 AM, 3:05, 6:15, 9:25



Belfast (PG-13) Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Fri - Thu: 1:00, 4:00, 7:00, 9:25



Clifford the Big Red Dog (PG) Reserved

Fri - Thu: 11:50 AM, 2:15, 4:40, 7:05, 9:30



Eternals (PG-13) Reserved

Fri - Thu: 12:30, 4:00, 7:30



Antlers (R) Reserved

Fri & Sat: 1:15, 3:45, 6:10, 9:15

Sun: 1:15, 9:30

Mon & Tue: 1:15, 3:45, 6:10, 9:15

Wed: 1:15, 9:30

Thu: 1:15, 3:45, 6:10, 9:15



Halloween Kills (R) Reserved

Fri: 12:30, 3:30, 6:30, 9:30

Sat: 12:30, 9:30

Sun - Tue: 12:30, 3:30, 6:30, 9:30



Venom: Let There Be Carnage (PG-13) Reserved

Fri - Thu: 1:15, 4:15, 6:45, 9:35



The Polar Express (G) FBC21; Reserved

Sun: 3:30, 7:00

Wed: 3:30, 7:00

TRIADELPHIA, WV

Marquee Highlands

Sing 2: Early Access Screening (PG) No Passes Allowed

Sat: 5:00 PM



Encanto (PG) No Passes Allowed

Fri - Thu: 12:40, 3:40, 6:40, 9:30



For the Love of Money (R) No Passes Allowed

Fri - Thu: 1:20, 4:30, 7:20, 9:45



House of Gucci (R) No Passes Allowed

Fri - Thu: 12:30, 4:20, 7:50



Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City (R) No Passes Allowed

Fri - Thu: 1:10, 4:10, 7:10, 9:45



Ghostbusters: Afterlife (PG-13) No Passes Allowed

Fri - Thu: 12:20, 12:50, 3:20, 3:50, 6:20, 6:50, 9:10, 9:40



King Richard (PG-13) No Passes Allowed

Fri - Thu: 11:55 AM, 3:05, 6:15, 9:25



Clifford the Big Red Dog (PG)

Fri - Thu: 11:50 AM, 2:20, 4:40, 7:05, 9:30



Eternals (PG-13)

Fri - Thu: 12:30, 4:00, 7:30



Antlers (R)

Fri - Thu: 1:10, 4:10, 7:10, 9:40



Dune (PG-13)

Fri: 12:10, 3:30, 7:20

Sat & Sun: 12:10 PM

Mon & Tue: 12:10, 3:30, 7:20

Wed: 12:10 PM

Thu: 12:10, 3:30, 7:20



Ron's Gone Wrong (PG)

Fri - Thu: 12:10, 3:10, 6:10, 8:45



No Time To Die (PG-13)

Fri - Thu: 12:40, 4:10, 7:40



Venom: Let There Be Carnage (PG-13)

Fri - Thu: 1:20, 4:20, 7:00, 9:40



The Polar Express (G) FBC21

Sun: 3:30, 7:00

Wed: 3:30, 7:00

SUMMERSVILLE, WV

Marquee Showplace

Encanto (PG) Mild Peril; Some Thematic Material; No Passes Allowed

Fri & Sat: 12:40, 3:40, 6:40, 9:30

Sun: 12:40, 3:40, 6:40

Mon - Thu: 3:40, 6:40



Ghostbusters: Afterlife (PG-13) Suggestive References; Supernatural Action; No Passes Allowed

Fri & Sat: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50, 9:40

Sun: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50

Mon: 3:50, 6:50

Wed & Thu: 3:50, 6:50



King Richard (PG-13) Brief Drug References; Sexual References; Some Violence; Strong Language; No Passes Allowed

Fri & Sat: 11:55 AM, 3:05, 6:15, 9:25

Sun: 11:55 AM, 3:05, 6:15

Mon - Thu: 3:05, 6:15



Clifford the Big Red Dog (PG) Action; Impolite Humor; Some Thematic Material

Fri & Sat: 11:50 AM, 2:15, 4:40, 7:05, 9:30

Sun: 11:50 AM, 2:15, 4:40, 7:05

Mon: 4:40, 7:05

Wed & Thu: 4:40, 7:05

HUNTINGTON, WV

Pullman Square 16

Encanto (PG) Mild Peril; Some Thematic Material; No Passes Allowed

Fri - Sun: 12:40, 3:40, 6:40, 9:30

Mon - Thu: 3:40, 6:40, 9:30



For the Love of Money (R) Language; Nudity; Sexual Content; Violence; No Passes Allowed

Fri - Sun: 1:20, 4:30, 7:20, 9:45

Mon - Thu: 4:30, 7:20, 9:45



House of Gucci (R) Brief Nudity; Language; Some Sexual Content; Violence; No Passes Allowed

Fri - Sun: 12:30, 4:20, 7:50

Mon - Thu: 4:20, 7:50



Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City (R) Gory Scenes; Language; Strong Violence; No Passes Allowed

Fri - Sun: 1:10, 4:10, 7:10, 9:45

Mon - Thu: 4:10, 7:10, 9:45



Ghostbusters: Afterlife (PG-13) Suggestive References; Supernatural Action; No Passes Allowed

Fri - Sun: 12:20, 12:50, 3:20, 3:50, 6:20, 6:50, 9:10, 9:40

Mon - Thu: 3:20, 3:50, 6:20, 6:50, 9:10, 9:40



King Richard (PG-13) Brief Drug References; Sexual References; Some Violence; Strong Language; No Passes Allowed

Fri - Sun: 11:55 AM, 3:05, 6:15, 9:25

Mon - Thu: 3:05, 6:15, 9:25



Clifford the Big Red Dog (PG) Action; Impolite Humor; Some Thematic Material

Fri - Sun: 11:50 AM, 2:15, 4:40, 7:05, 9:30

Mon - Thu: 4:40, 7:05, 9:30



Eternals (PG-13) Brief Sexuality; Fantasy Action/Violence; Language

Fri - Sun: 12:30, 4:00, 7:30

Mon - Thu: 4:00, 7:30



Spencer (R) Language

Fri - Sun: 12:20, 3:20, 6:20, 9:10

Mon - Thu: 3:20, 6:20, 9:10



Dune (PG-13) Some Disturbing Images; Some Sensuality; Some Suggestive Material; Strong Violence

Fri - Sun: 12:10, 3:30, 7:20

Mon - Thu: 3:30, 7:20



Halloween Kills (R) Drug Use; Gory Scenes; Language; Strong Bloody Violence

Fri - Sun: 1:40, 4:40, 7:15, 9:45

Mon - Thu: 4:40, 7:15, 9:45



No Time To Die (PG-13) Action; Brief Strong Language; Some Disturbing Images; Some Suggestive Material; Violence

Fri - Sun: 12:40, 4:10, 7:40

Mon - Thu: 4:10, 7:40



The Addams Family 2 (PG) Language; Rude Humor; Violence

Fri - Sun: 12:05, 2:25, 4:50, 7:10, 9:30

Mon - Thu: 4:50, 7:10, 9:30



Venom: Let There Be Carnage (PG-13) Disturbing Content; Intense Action Violence; Strong Language; Suggestive References

Fri - Sun: 1:20, 4:20, 7:00, 9:40

Mon - Thu: 4:20, 7:00, 9:40



Free Guy (PG-13) Crude Comments; Fantasy Action/Violence; Language; Some Suggestive Material

Fri & Sat: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50, 9:45

Sun: 12:50, 9:45

Mon & Tue: 3:50, 6:50, 9:45

Wed: 9:45 PM

Thu: 3:50, 6:50, 9:45



The Polar Express (G) FBC21

Sun: 3:30, 7:00

Wed: 3:30, 7:00

CHARLESTON, WV

Marquee Southridge

Sing 2: Early Access Screening (PG) MXC; Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Sat: 5:00 PM



Encanto (PG) MXC; Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Fri - Thu: 12:10, 3:10



Encanto (PG) Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Fri - Thu: 12:40, 3:40, 6:40, 9:30



House of Gucci (R) Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Fri - Thu: 12:30, 4:20, 7:50



Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City (R) Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Fri - Thu: 1:10, 4:10, 7:10, 9:45



Ghostbusters: Afterlife (PG-13) MXC; Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Fri: 12:50, 3:50, 6:00, 6:50, 8:50, 9:40

Sat: 12:50, 6:00, 8:50, 9:40

Sun - Thu: 12:50, 3:50, 6:00, 6:50, 8:50, 9:40



Ghostbusters: Afterlife (PG-13) Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Fri & Sat: 12:20, 1:30, 3:20, 4:30, 6:20, 7:30, 9:10

Sun: 12:00, 12:20, 3:20, 6:20, 9:10, 9:30

Mon - Thu: 12:20, 1:30, 3:20, 4:30, 6:20, 7:30, 9:10



King Richard (PG-13) Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Fri - Thu: 11:55 AM, 3:05, 6:15, 9:25



Belfast (PG-13) Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Fri - Thu: 1:00, 4:00, 7:00, 9:45



Clifford the Big Red Dog (PG) Reserved

Fri - Thu: 11:50 AM, 2:15, 4:40, 7:05, 9:30



Eternals (PG-13) Reserved

Fri - Thu: 12:30, 4:00, 7:30



Venom: Let There Be Carnage (PG-13) Reserved

Fri: 1:20, 4:20, 7:00, 9:40

Sat: 1:20, 4:20

Sun: 12:30 PM

Mon & Tue: 1:20, 4:20, 7:00, 9:40

Wed: 1:15, 9:40

Thu: 1:20, 4:20, 7:00, 9:40



The Polar Express (G) FBC21; Reserved

Sun: 3:30, 7:00

Wed: 3:30, 7:00

WYTHEVILLE, VA

Christmas With The Chosen: The Messengers () Content is Generally Suitable for All Ages; NO Passes \ NO Coupons; No Passes Allowed

Wed & Thu: 3:30, 6:30



Encanto (PG) Mild Peril; Some Thematic Material; No Passes Allowed

Fri - Thu: 12:40, 3:40, 6:40, 9:30



House of Gucci (R) Brief Nudity; Language; Some Sexual Content; Violence; No Passes Allowed

Fri - Thu: 12:30, 4:20, 7:50



Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City (R) Gory Scenes; Language; Strong Violence; No Passes Allowed

Fri - Thu: 1:10, 4:10, 7:10, 9:45



Ghostbusters: Afterlife (PG-13) Suggestive References; Supernatural Action; No Passes Allowed

Fri - Thu: 12:20, 12:50, 3:20, 3:50, 6:20, 6:50, 9:10, 9:40



King Richard (PG-13) Brief Drug References; Sexual References; Some Violence; Strong Language; No Passes Allowed

Fri - Tue: 11:55 AM, 3:05, 6:15, 9:25

Wed & Thu: 11:55 AM, 9:25



Clifford the Big Red Dog (PG) Action; Impolite Humor; Some Thematic Material

Fri - Thu: 11:50 AM, 2:15, 4:40, 7:05, 9:30



Eternals (PG-13) Brief Sexuality; Fantasy Action/Violence; Language

Fri - Thu: 12:30, 4:00, 7:30