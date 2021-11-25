Fire Destroys Wooten's Garage

At approximately 3:40 pm Wooten's garage became fully involved in a rapid conflagration and by 3:48 the residential historic home at the corner of 3rd Ave was also fully involved.

Fire Chief Jan Rader told HNN at 3:48pm that all residents were safely evacuated.

While not a full blown tire fire, the shops motor oil and industrial materials quickly developed into a black plume of smoke at 3:42 pm -- numerous rescue units were alerted, responding to the fire from the 3rd avenue side, while citizens controlled access to the alley and diverted traffic along a perimeter at the rear of Wooten's Garage as it's back wall collapsed.