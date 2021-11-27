Most read
Nov. 26 Huntington Police Dept. Incident Report
|HPD21-05454
|11/26/2021
|529.03 - INTOXICATING SUBSTANCES; PROHIBITED ACTS ; Paraphernalia; Warrant Service/Execution
|Closed
|CCSO21-2001
|11/26/2021
|Expired Registration; Insurance Required
|Closed
|HPD21-05453
|11/26/2021
|Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor
|Open
|CCSO21-2000
|11/26/2021
|Closed
|CCSO21-1999
|11/26/2021
|Defective Equipment; SRL-DUI Third Offense
|Closed
|HPD21-05451
|11/26/2021
|Domestic Battery
|Open
|HPD21-05452
|11/26/2021
|Information Report
|Open
|HPD21-05448
|11/26/2021
|Shoplifting
|Closed
|HPD21-05449
|11/26/2021
|Deceased Person
|Closed
|HPD21-05447
|11/26/2021
|Shoplifting
|Open
|HPD21-05446
|11/26/2021
|529.03 - INTOXICATING SUBSTANCES; PROHIBITED ACTS
|Closed
|CCSO21-1998
|11/26/2021
|Insurance Required; No MVI or Expired MVI
|Closed
|HPD21-05445
|11/26/2021
|48 hour Parking Violation
|Closed
|HPD21-05443
|11/26/2021
|Information Report
|Open
|HPD21-05442
|11/26/2021
|Shoplifting
|Open
|HPD21-05444
|11/26/2021
|Deceased Person
|Open
|HPD21-05450
|11/26/2021
|Stolen Auto/Auto Theft
|Open
|AHPD21-05441
|11/26/2021
|Open
|CHPD21-05440
|11/25/2021
|Open
|HPD21-05440
|11/25/2021
|Burglary; entry of dwelling or outhouse
|Open
|HPD21-05439
|11/25/2021
|Grand Larceny
|Open