Nov. 26 Huntington Police Dept. Incident Report

 Saturday, November 27, 2021 - 08:40

The Huntington Police Department released the following information on recent incidents. 

HPD21-05454 11/26/2021 529.03 - INTOXICATING SUBSTANCES; PROHIBITED ACTS ; Paraphernalia; Warrant Service/Execution Closed
CCSO21-2001 11/26/2021 Expired Registration; Insurance Required Closed
HPD21-05453 11/26/2021 Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor Open
CCSO21-2000 11/26/2021   Closed
CCSO21-1999 11/26/2021 Defective Equipment; SRL-DUI Third Offense Closed
HPD21-05451 11/26/2021 Domestic Battery Open
HPD21-05452 11/26/2021 Information Report Open
HPD21-05448 11/26/2021 Shoplifting Closed
HPD21-05449 11/26/2021 Deceased Person Closed
HPD21-05447 11/26/2021 Shoplifting Open
HPD21-05446 11/26/2021 529.03 - INTOXICATING SUBSTANCES; PROHIBITED ACTS Closed
CCSO21-1998 11/26/2021 Insurance Required; No MVI or Expired MVI Closed
HPD21-05445 11/26/2021 48 hour Parking Violation Closed
HPD21-05443 11/26/2021 Information Report Open
HPD21-05442 11/26/2021 Shoplifting Open
HPD21-05444 11/26/2021 Deceased Person Open
HPD21-05450 11/26/2021 Stolen Auto/Auto Theft Open
AHPD21-05441 11/26/2021   Open
CHPD21-05440 11/25/2021   Open
HPD21-05440 11/25/2021 Burglary; entry of dwelling or outhouse Open
HPD21-05439 11/25/2021 Grand Larceny Open