Fire Destroys Third Ave. Business, Historic Home
Fire Chief Jan Rader informed HNN at 3:48pm that all residents were safely evacuated. While not a full blown tire fire, the shops motor oil and industrial materials quickly developed into a black plume of smoke at 3:42 pm -- numerous rescue units were alerted, responding to the fire from the 3rd avenue side, while citizens controlled access to the alley and diverted traffic along a perimeter at the rear of Wooten's Garage as it's back wall collapsed in a fully involved conflagration.