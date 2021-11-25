Most read
Nov. 24 Huntington Police Dept. Incident Report
|CCSO21-1994
|11/24/2021
|Obstructing officer; Possession of a Controlled Substance; Shoplifting - 1st & 2nd Offense
|Closed
|CCSO21-1993
|11/24/2021
|Shoplifting - 1st & 2nd Offense
|Closed
|CCSO21-1992
|11/24/2021
|Open
|CCSO21-1991
|11/24/2021
|Leaving the Scene - Property Damage
|Open
|CCSO21-1990
|11/24/2021
|Shoplifting - 1st & 2nd Offense
|Open
|HPD21-05431
|11/24/2021
|Grand Larceny
|Open
|HPD21-05430
|11/24/2021
|Petit Larceny
|Open
|HPD21-05432
|11/24/2021
|Disorderly Conduct
|Closed
|HPD21-05429
|11/24/2021
|Petit Larceny
|Open
|CCSO21-1989
|11/24/2021
|Deceased Person
|Closed
|CCSO21-1988
|11/24/2021
|Shoplifting - 1st & 2nd Offense
|Closed
|HPD21-05428
|11/24/2021
|Found Property
|Closed
|CCSO21-1987
|11/24/2021
|Shoplifting - 1st & 2nd Offense
|Closed
|CCSO21-1986
|11/24/2021
|Domestic Battery
|Closed
|CCSOj21-1985
|11/24/2021
|Closed
|AHPD21-05427
|11/23/2021
|Open
|HPD21-05427
|11/23/2021
|Attempt to Commit Felony; Obstructing officer
|Closed
|HPD21-05426
|11/23/2021
|Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor
|Open
|HPD21-05425
|11/23/2021
|Petit Larceny
|Open
|AHPD21-05409
|11/23/2021
|Open
|HPD21-05409
|11/23/2021
|Fleeing in vehicle with reckless disregard for the safety of others; Persons prohibited from possessing firearms - Felony; Possession of a Controlled Substance
|Close