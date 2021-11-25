Nov. 24 Huntington Police Dept. Incident Report

  • Printer friendly view
 Thursday, November 25, 2021 - 06:20

The Huntington Police Department released the following information on recent incidents.

CCSO21-1994 11/24/2021 Obstructing officer; Possession of a Controlled Substance; Shoplifting - 1st & 2nd Offense Closed
CCSO21-1993 11/24/2021 Shoplifting - 1st & 2nd Offense Closed
CCSO21-1992 11/24/2021   Open
CCSO21-1991 11/24/2021 Leaving the Scene - Property Damage Open
CCSO21-1990 11/24/2021 Shoplifting - 1st & 2nd Offense Open
HPD21-05431 11/24/2021 Grand Larceny Open
HPD21-05430 11/24/2021 Petit Larceny Open
HPD21-05432 11/24/2021 Disorderly Conduct Closed
HPD21-05429 11/24/2021 Petit Larceny Open
CCSO21-1989 11/24/2021 Deceased Person Closed
CCSO21-1988 11/24/2021 Shoplifting - 1st & 2nd Offense Closed
HPD21-05428 11/24/2021 Found Property Closed
CCSO21-1987 11/24/2021 Shoplifting - 1st & 2nd Offense Closed
CCSO21-1986 11/24/2021 Domestic Battery Closed
CCSOj21-1985 11/24/2021   Closed
AHPD21-05427 11/23/2021   Open
HPD21-05427 11/23/2021 Attempt to Commit Felony; Obstructing officer Closed
HPD21-05426 11/23/2021 Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor Open
HPD21-05425 11/23/2021 Petit Larceny Open
AHPD21-05409 11/23/2021   Open
HPD21-05409 11/23/2021 Fleeing in vehicle with reckless disregard for the safety of others; Persons prohibited from possessing firearms - Felony; Possession of a Controlled Substance Close