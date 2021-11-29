Thousands Enjoy 63rd Annual Model Railroad Arts & Crafts Show

After a one year hiatus, the popular Huntington Model Railroad Exhibition returned to the Huntington Civic Center Thanksgiving weekend.

Numerous hobby vendors and model train layouts were on display, ranging from suitcase sized N gauge -- to large format S and O gauge -- detailed miniature railroad dioramas.

Children, parents as well as grandparents were all actively involved in presenting artistic and historically accurate displays celebrating the technology and landscape views of American railroads.

The Appalachian Model Railroad Society presented multiple classic table dioramas, books, memorabilia, prints, brass items for sale along with a large numbers of vintage and contemporary Lionel locomotives, freight cars and landscape models for sale to the avid train enthusiasts.

Recent changes in the event's format saw the festival return to the large convention hall -- and the vending of a wide variety of arts and crafts, including homemade gifts, brass bells, knives, soap, candles, period "steampunk" electric lighting arrays, which added to the appeal of this year's Huntington Model Train Show. SeaLand, CSX, N&W, Amtrak as well as traditional B&O and C&O reproductions filled the large convention hall with activity and wonder.

Displays included accurate scale models of roundhouses, Cass and Thurmond dioramas and other regional Ohio, Kanawha and New River landmarks is miniature. The Cass and Thurmond, West Virginia large format railroad model on display was recently part of the world's largest "record setting" model railroad exhibit.

With thousands attending the weekend festival, the Appalachian Model Railroad Society welcomed many young and old collectors and enthusiasts to model railroading, their meetings are now held at the Heritage Farm Museum -- and scale model railroad "engineers, firemen and conductors" are invited to join and participate in next year's delightful model railroad arts and crafts extravaganza.