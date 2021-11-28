Most read
- Candidates Discuss Local Challenges at Forum IMAGES
- IMAGE GALLERY: Marshall Women Fall to East Carolina in OT
- Prepare for the Rise of Pennywise: "It" encore; "It" next chapter Sept 5 IMAGES
- 14th Toy Holiday Party Fund Raiser Tonight
- UPDATED: Tale of Two Keiths: Keith Albee "sis" Demolition, Partial Restore of Lobby IMAGES
- Thanks for Your Service ... and Memories 2015 IMAGES
- IMAGES: CCCSO Ritter Park Picnic
- REEL LIFE February 18 and Beyond
Nov 27 Huntington Police Dept. Incident Report
|CCSO21-2006
|11/27/2021
|Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor; Leaving the Scene - Property Damage
|Open
|CCSO21-2007
|11/27/2021
|Possession of a Controlled Substance
|Closed
|CCSO21-2005
|11/27/2021
|Obstructing officer; Possession of a Controlled Substance; Shoplifting - 3rd Offense
|Closed
|HPD21-05463
|11/27/2021
|Open
|CHPD21-05462
|11/27/2021
|Open
|HPD21-05462
|11/27/2021
|Robbery - 1st Degree
|Open
|HPD21-05461
|11/27/2021
|Information Report
|Closed
|HPD21-05470
|11/27/2021
|Burglary; entry of dwelling or outhouse
|Open
|MPD21-0381
|11/27/2021
|Obstructing officer; Warrant Service/Execution
|Open
|HPD21-05460
|11/27/2021
|Warrant Service/Execution
|Closed
|CCSO21-2004
|11/27/2021
|Stolen Auto/Auto Theft
|Closed
|HPD21-05459
|11/27/2021
|Information Report
|Open
|CCSO21-2003
|11/27/2021
|Deceased Person
|Closed
|HPD21-05458
|11/27/2021
|Information Report
|Closed
|CCSO21-2002
|11/27/2021
|Harassment
|Open
|HPD21-05457
|11/27/2021
|Warrant Service/Execution
|Closed
|HPD21-05456
|11/27/2021
|Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor
|Open
|HPD21-05455
|11/26/2021
|Petit Larceny
|Open