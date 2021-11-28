Nov 27 Huntington Police Dept. Incident Report

 Sunday, November 28, 2021 - 09:15

The Huntington Police Department released the following information on recent incidents.

CCSO21-2006 11/27/2021 Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor; Leaving the Scene - Property Damage Open
CCSO21-2007 11/27/2021 Possession of a Controlled Substance Closed
CCSO21-2005 11/27/2021 Obstructing officer; Possession of a Controlled Substance; Shoplifting - 3rd Offense Closed
HPD21-05463 11/27/2021   Open
CHPD21-05462 11/27/2021   Open
HPD21-05462 11/27/2021 Robbery - 1st Degree Open
HPD21-05461 11/27/2021 Information Report Closed
HPD21-05470 11/27/2021 Burglary; entry of dwelling or outhouse Open
MPD21-0381 11/27/2021 Obstructing officer; Warrant Service/Execution Open
HPD21-05460 11/27/2021 Warrant Service/Execution Closed
CCSO21-2004 11/27/2021 Stolen Auto/Auto Theft Closed
HPD21-05459 11/27/2021 Information Report Open
CCSO21-2003 11/27/2021 Deceased Person Closed
HPD21-05458 11/27/2021 Information Report Closed
CCSO21-2002 11/27/2021 Harassment Open
HPD21-05457 11/27/2021 Warrant Service/Execution Closed
HPD21-05456 11/27/2021 Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor Open
HPD21-05455 11/26/2021 Petit Larceny Open