Nov. 28 Huntington Police Dept. Incident Report
|CCSO21-2013
|11/28/2021
|Defective Equipment; SRL-DUI 1st & 2nd Offense
|Closed
|CCSO21-2012
|11/28/2021
|Possession of a Controlled Substance; SRL-Miscellaneous
|Closed
|CCSO21-2011
|11/28/2021
|Warrant Service/Execution
|Closed
|HPD21-05482
|11/28/2021
|Open
|CCSO21-2010
|11/28/2021
|Display of Registration plate; Insurance Required; SRL-Miscellaneous
|Closed
|HPD21-05481
|11/28/2021
|Deceased Person
|Closed
|HPD21-05479
|11/28/2021
|Burglary; entry of dwelling or outhouse
|Open
|CHPD21-05480
|11/28/2021
|Petit Larceny
|Open
|HPD21-05480
|11/28/2021
|Petit Larceny
|Open
|HPD21-05478
|11/28/2021
|Burglary; entry of dwelling or outhouse
|Open
|CCSO21-2009
|11/28/2021
|No Seatbelt; SRL-Miscellaneous
|Closed
|HPD21-05476
|11/28/2021
|Petit Larceny
|Open
|HPD21-05477
|11/28/2021
|Joyriding - Stolen Vehicle Without Intent to Permanently Deprive
|Open
|HPD21-05475
|11/28/2021
|Domestic Battery
|Closed
|HPD21-05474
|11/28/2021
|B & E
|Open
|HPD21-05473
|11/28/2021
|Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor
|Open
|HPD21-05471
|11/28/2021
|Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor
|Open
|HPD21-05472
|11/28/2021
|Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor
|Open
|HPD21-05469
|11/28/2021
|Paraphernalia
|Closed
|CCSO21-2008
|11/28/2021
|Warrant Service/Execution
|Closed
|HPD21-05467
|11/27/2021
|Disorderly Conduct; Domestic Assault
|Closed
|HPD21-05468
|11/27/2021
|False Pretenses with value of less than $1000
|Open
|HPD21-05466
|11/27/2021
|Petit Larceny
|Open
|HPD21-05465
|11/27/2021
|Information Report
|Open
|HPD21-05464
|11/27/2021
|Tresspassing
|Closed