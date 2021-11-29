Nov. 28 Huntington Police Dept. Incident Report

 Monday, November 29, 2021 - 08:50

The Huntington Police Department released the following information on recent incidents.

CCSO21-2013 11/28/2021 Defective Equipment; SRL-DUI 1st & 2nd Offense Closed
CCSO21-2012 11/28/2021 Possession of a Controlled Substance; SRL-Miscellaneous Closed
CCSO21-2011 11/28/2021 Warrant Service/Execution Closed
HPD21-05482 11/28/2021   Open
CCSO21-2010 11/28/2021 Display of Registration plate; Insurance Required; SRL-Miscellaneous Closed
HPD21-05481 11/28/2021 Deceased Person Closed
HPD21-05479 11/28/2021 Burglary; entry of dwelling or outhouse Open
CHPD21-05480 11/28/2021 Petit Larceny Open
HPD21-05480 11/28/2021 Petit Larceny Open
HPD21-05478 11/28/2021 Burglary; entry of dwelling or outhouse Open
CCSO21-2009 11/28/2021 No Seatbelt; SRL-Miscellaneous Closed
HPD21-05476 11/28/2021 Petit Larceny Open
HPD21-05477 11/28/2021 Joyriding - Stolen Vehicle Without Intent to Permanently Deprive Open
HPD21-05475 11/28/2021 Domestic Battery Closed
HPD21-05474 11/28/2021 B & E Open
HPD21-05473 11/28/2021 Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor Open
HPD21-05471 11/28/2021 Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor Open
HPD21-05472 11/28/2021 Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor Open
HPD21-05469 11/28/2021 Paraphernalia Closed
CCSO21-2008 11/28/2021 Warrant Service/Execution Closed
HPD21-05467 11/27/2021 Disorderly Conduct; Domestic Assault Closed
HPD21-05468 11/27/2021 False Pretenses with value of less than $1000 Open
HPD21-05466 11/27/2021 Petit Larceny Open
HPD21-05465 11/27/2021 Information Report Open
HPD21-05464 11/27/2021 Tresspassing Closed