Dec. 1 Huntington Police Dept. Incident Report

CCSO21-2026 12/01/2021 Warrant Service/Execution Closed

HPD21-05534 12/01/2021 Obscene, anonymous, harassing and threatening communications Open

HPD21-05535 12/01/2021 Domestic Battery Closed

HPD21-05533 12/01/2021 Battery; Sexual assault in the first degree Open

VHPD21-05532 12/01/2021 Possession of a Controlled Substance Open

HPD21-05531 12/01/2021 Battery; Domestic Battery Closed

HPD21-05530 12/01/2021 Paraphernalia Closed

HPD21-05529 12/01/2021 Open Container; PUBLIC URINATION, DEFECATION prohibited Closed

HPD21-05528 12/01/2021 Grand Larceny Open

HPD21-05527 12/01/2021 Petit Larceny Open

CCSO21-2025 12/01/2021 Closed

HPD21-05525 12/01/2021 Battery; Shoplifting Open

CCSO21-2024 12/01/2021 Stolen Auto/Auto Theft Open

HPD21-05526 12/01/2021 Grand Larceny Open

HPD21-05524 12/01/2021 Assault Open

CCSO21-2023 12/01/2021 Possession of a Controlled Substance; Possession of Tobacco by Underage Person Closed

HPD21-05522 12/01/2021 Fraud and related activity in connection with access devices Open

HPD21-05523 12/01/2021 Warrant Service/Execution Closed

HPD21-05520 11/30/2021 Information Report Open