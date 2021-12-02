Dec. 1 Huntington Police Dept. Incident Report

 Thursday, December 2, 2021 - 09:10

The Huntington Police Department released the following information on recent incidents. 

CCSO21-2026 12/01/2021 Warrant Service/Execution Closed
HPD21-05534 12/01/2021 Obscene, anonymous, harassing and threatening communications Open
HPD21-05535 12/01/2021 Domestic Battery Closed
HPD21-05533 12/01/2021 Battery; Sexual assault in the first degree Open
VHPD21-05532 12/01/2021 Possession of a Controlled Substance Open
HPD21-05531 12/01/2021 Battery; Domestic Battery Closed
HPD21-05530 12/01/2021 Paraphernalia Closed
HPD21-05529 12/01/2021 Open Container; PUBLIC URINATION, DEFECATION prohibited Closed
HPD21-05528 12/01/2021 Grand Larceny Open
HPD21-05527 12/01/2021 Petit Larceny Open
CCSO21-2025 12/01/2021   Closed
HPD21-05525 12/01/2021 Battery; Shoplifting Open
CCSO21-2024 12/01/2021 Stolen Auto/Auto Theft Open
HPD21-05526 12/01/2021 Grand Larceny Open
HPD21-05524 12/01/2021 Assault Open
CCSO21-2023 12/01/2021 Possession of a Controlled Substance; Possession of Tobacco by Underage Person Closed
HPD21-05522 12/01/2021 Fraud and related activity in connection with access devices Open
HPD21-05523 12/01/2021 Warrant Service/Execution Closed
HPD21-05520 11/30/2021 Information Report Open
HPD21-05521 11/30/2021 Deceased Person Open