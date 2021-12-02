Most read
- Candidates Discuss Local Challenges at Forum IMAGES
- IMAGE GALLERY: Marshall Women Fall to East Carolina in OT
- Prepare for the Rise of Pennywise: "It" encore; "It" next chapter Sept 5 IMAGES
- 14th Toy Holiday Party Fund Raiser Tonight
- UPDATED: Tale of Two Keiths: Keith Albee "sis" Demolition, Partial Restore of Lobby IMAGES
- Thanks for Your Service ... and Memories 2015 IMAGES
- IMAGES: CCCSO Ritter Park Picnic
- REEL LIFE February 18 and Beyond
Dec. 1 Huntington Police Dept. Incident Report
|CCSO21-2026
|12/01/2021
|Warrant Service/Execution
|Closed
|HPD21-05534
|12/01/2021
|Obscene, anonymous, harassing and threatening communications
|Open
|HPD21-05535
|12/01/2021
|Domestic Battery
|Closed
|HPD21-05533
|12/01/2021
|Battery; Sexual assault in the first degree
|Open
|VHPD21-05532
|12/01/2021
|Possession of a Controlled Substance
|Open
|HPD21-05531
|12/01/2021
|Battery; Domestic Battery
|Closed
|HPD21-05530
|12/01/2021
|Paraphernalia
|Closed
|HPD21-05529
|12/01/2021
|Open Container; PUBLIC URINATION, DEFECATION prohibited
|Closed
|HPD21-05528
|12/01/2021
|Grand Larceny
|Open
|HPD21-05527
|12/01/2021
|Petit Larceny
|Open
|CCSO21-2025
|12/01/2021
|Closed
|HPD21-05525
|12/01/2021
|Battery; Shoplifting
|Open
|CCSO21-2024
|12/01/2021
|Stolen Auto/Auto Theft
|Open
|HPD21-05526
|12/01/2021
|Grand Larceny
|Open
|HPD21-05524
|12/01/2021
|Assault
|Open
|CCSO21-2023
|12/01/2021
|Possession of a Controlled Substance; Possession of Tobacco by Underage Person
|Closed
|HPD21-05522
|12/01/2021
|Fraud and related activity in connection with access devices
|Open
|HPD21-05523
|12/01/2021
|Warrant Service/Execution
|Closed
|HPD21-05520
|11/30/2021
|Information Report
|Open
|HPD21-05521
|11/30/2021
|Deceased Person
|Open