WV MARQUEE CINEMAS Weekly Showtimes, Chosen: The Messenger; West Side Story premiere Dec 9
The special will tell the story of Jesus’ birth through the eyes of Mary and Joseph and will also feature performances by Christian artists Phil Wickham, Maverick City Music, For King & Country and others.
Its the sole wide opening this week at cinemas.
Director Dallas Jenkins told America Magazine, "its a fresh take on the Christmas story" with spiritual influences that have seen followers of the web series turn their lives over to Jesus.
"We thought it could be an interesting way to gather “Chosen” fans together and could potentially generate income before we bring it out as livestream free on the app. All the pay-it-forward money goes toward future seasons. We’re hoping to communicate a fresh perspective on the birth of Christ that we haven’t seen before. By doing it in theaters, we’re really hoping people have an opportunity to gather for Christmas when they haven’t been able to for a long time. Perhaps watching “The Chosen” together and experiencing the message together will be even more inspiring, joyful and impactful," Jenkins explained.
This week's Flashback is National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation.
On Thursday Dec. 9, Stephen Spielberg's West Side Story has an early showing preview.
Directed by Academy Award® winner Steven Spielberg, from a screenplay by Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award® winner Tony Kushner, "West Side Story" tells the classic tale of fierce rivalries and young love in 1957 New York City. Dec.9
SPIDERMAN NO WAY HOME DEC 17
For the first time in the cinematic history of Spider-Man, our friendly neighborhood hero is unmasked and no longer able to separate his normal life from the high-stakes of being a Super Hero. When he asks for help from Doctor Strange the stakes become even more dangerous, forcing him to discover what it truly means to be Spider-Man.
BECKLEY, WV
Marquee Galleria
West Side Story (PG-13) Reserved; No Passes Allowed
Thurs Dec 9: 6:15 PM
Christmas With The Chosen: The Messengers () Reserved; No Passes Allowed
Fri - Thu: 12:30, 3:30, 6:30, 9:30
Encanto (PG) Reserved; No Passes Allowed
Fri - Tue: 12:10, 12:40, 3:10, 3:40, 6:10, 6:40, 9:00, 9:30
Encanto (PG) Reserved
Wed & Thu: 12:10, 12:40, 3:10, 3:40, 6:10, 6:40, 9:00, 9:30
For the Love of Money (R) Reserved; No Passes Allowed
Fri: 1:20, 9:50
Sat: 7:25, 9:50
Sun: 1:00, 9:50
Mon & Tue: 1:20, 4:35, 7:25, 9:50
For the Love of Money (R) Reserved
Wed: 1:00, 9:50
Thu: 1:20, 4:35, 7:25, 9:50
House of Gucci (R) Reserved; No Passes Allowed
Fri - Tue: 12:30, 4:00, 7:30
House of Gucci (R) Reserved
Wed & Thu: 12:30, 4:00, 7:30
Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City (R) Reserved; No Passes Allowed
Fri - Tue: 1:10, 4:10, 7:10, 9:45
Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City (R) Reserved
Wed & Thu: 1:10, 4:10, 7:10, 9:45
Ghostbusters: Afterlife (PG-13) Reserved
Fri - Thu: 12:20, 12:50, 3:20, 3:50, 6:20, 6:50, 9:10, 9:25, 9:40
King Richard (PG-13) Reserved
Fri - Tue: 11:55 AM, 3:05, 6:15, 9:35
Wed: 11:55 AM, 3:05
Thu: 11:55 AM, 3:05, 6:15, 9:35
Belfast (PG-13) Reserved; No Passes Allowed
Fri - Tue: 1:05, 4:05, 6:55, 9:20
Belfast (PG-13) Reserved
Wed & Thu: 1:05, 4:05, 6:55, 9:20
Clifford the Big Red Dog (PG) Reserved
Fri - Thu: 11:50 AM, 2:15, 4:40, 7:05
Eternals (PG-13) Reserved
Fri - Thu: 12:30, 4:20, 7:50
Antlers (R) Reserved
Fri: 1:00 PM
Sat: 6:10 PM
Sun: 1:00 PM
Mon: 1:00, 6:10
Tue: 6:10 PM
Wed & Thu: 1:00 PM
Halloween Kills (R) Reserved
Sat: 8:45 PM
Sun: 3:35 PM
Mon & Tue: 3:35, 8:45
Thu: 3:35 PM
Venom: Let There Be Carnage (PG-13) Reserved
Fri - Thu: 1:15, 4:15, 6:45, 9:35
National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation (PG-13) Reserved
Sun: 3:30, 7:00
Wed: 3:30, 7:00
TRIDELPHIA, WV
Marquee Highlands
Encanto (PG) No Passes Allowed
Fri - Tue: 12:40, 3:40, 6:40, 9:30
Encanto (PG)
Wed & Thu: 12:40, 3:40, 6:40, 9:30
For the Love of Money (R) No Passes Allowed
Fri & Sat: 1:20, 4:30, 7:20, 9:45
Sun: 1:00, 9:45
Mon & Tue: 1:20, 4:30, 7:20, 9:45
For the Love of Money (R)
Wed: 1:00, 9:45
Thu: 1:20, 4:30, 7:20, 9:45
House of Gucci (R) No Passes Allowed
Fri - Tue: 12:30, 4:20, 7:50
House of Gucci (R)
Wed & Thu: 12:30, 4:20, 7:50
Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City (R) No Passes Allowed
Fri - Tue: 1:10, 4:10, 7:10, 9:45
Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City (R)
Wed & Thu: 1:10, 4:10, 7:10, 9:45
Ghostbusters: Afterlife (PG-13)
Fri - Thu: 12:20, 12:50, 3:20, 3:50, 6:20, 6:50, 9:10, 9:40
King Richard (PG-13)
Fri - Thu: 11:55 AM, 3:05, 6:15, 9:25
Clifford the Big Red Dog (PG)
Fri - Thu: 11:50 AM, 2:15, 4:40, 7:05, 9:30
Eternals (PG-13)
Fri - Thu: 12:30, 4:00, 7:30
Antlers (R)
Fri - Thu: 1:10, 4:10, 7:10, 9:40
Dune (PG-13)
Fri - Thu: 12:10, 3:30, 7:20
Ron's Gone Wrong (PG)
Fri - Thu: 12:10, 3:10, 6:10, 8:45
No Time To Die (PG-13)
Fri - Thu: 12:40, 4:10, 7:40
Venom: Let There Be Carnage (PG-13)
Fri - Thu: 1:20, 4:20, 7:00, 9:40
National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation (PG-13)
Sun: 3:30, 7:00
Wed: 3:30, 7:00
SUMMERSVILLE, WV
Marquee Showcase
Encanto (PG) Mild Peril; Some Thematic Material; No Passes Allowed
Fri: 3:40, 6:40, 9:30
Sat: 12:40, 3:40, 6:40, 9:30
Sun: 12:40, 3:40, 6:40
Mon & Tue: 3:40, 6:40
Encanto (PG) Mild Peril; Some Thematic Material
Wed & Thu: 3:40, 6:40
Ghostbusters: Afterlife (PG-13) Suggestive References; Supernatural Action
Fri: 3:20, 3:50, 6:20, 6:50, 9:10, 9:40
Sat: 12:20, 12:50, 3:20, 3:50, 6:20, 6:50, 9:10, 9:40
Sun: 12:20, 12:50, 3:20, 3:50, 6:20, 6:50
Mon - Thu: 3:20, 3:50, 6:20, 6:50
Clifford the Big Red Dog (PG) Action; Impolite Humor; Some Thematic Material
Fri: 4:40, 7:05, 9:30
Sat: 11:50 AM, 2:15, 4:40, 7:05, 9:30
Sun: 11:50 AM, 2:15, 4:40, 7:05
Mon - Thu: 4:40, 7:05
HUNTINGTON, WV
Marquee Pukkman Square
Encanto (PG) Mild Peril; Some Thematic Material; No Passes Allowed
Fri: 3:40, 6:40, 9:30
Sat & Sun: 12:40, 3:40, 6:40, 9:30
Mon & Tue: 3:40, 6:40, 9:30
Encanto (PG) Mild Peril; Some Thematic Material
Wed & Thu: 3:40, 6:40, 9:30
For the Love of Money (R) Language; Nudity; Sexual Content; Violence; No Passes Allowed
Fri: 4:30, 7:20, 9:45
Sat & Sun: 1:20, 4:30, 7:20, 9:45
Mon & Tue: 4:30, 7:20, 9:45
For the Love of Money (R) Language; Nudity; Sexual Content; Violence
Wed & Thu: 4:30, 7:20, 9:45
House of Gucci (R) Brief Nudity; Language; Some Sexual Content; Violence; No Passes Allowed
Fri: 4:20, 7:50
Sat & Sun: 12:30, 4:20, 7:50
Mon & Tue: 4:20, 7:50
House of Gucci (R) Brief Nudity; Language; Some Sexual Content; Violence
Wed & Thu: 4:20, 7:50
Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City (R) Gory Scenes; Language; Strong Violence; No Passes Allowed
Fri: 4:10, 7:10, 9:45
Sat & Sun: 1:10, 4:10, 7:10, 9:45
Mon & Tue: 4:10, 7:10, 9:45
Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City (R) Gory Scenes; Language; Strong Violence
Wed & Thu: 4:10, 7:10, 9:45
Ghostbusters: Afterlife (PG-13) Suggestive References; Supernatural Action
Fri: 3:20, 3:50, 6:20, 6:50, 9:10, 9:40
Sat & Sun: 12:20, 12:50, 3:20, 3:50, 6:20, 6:50, 9:10, 9:40
Mon - Thu: 3:20, 3:50, 6:20, 6:50, 9:10, 9:40
King Richard (PG-13) Brief Drug References; Sexual References; Some Violence; Strong Language
Fri: 3:05, 6:15, 9:25
Sat & Sun: 11:55 AM, 3:05, 6:15, 9:25
Mon - Thu: 3:05, 6:15, 9:25
Clifford the Big Red Dog (PG) Action; Impolite Humor; Some Thematic Material
Fri: 4:40, 7:05, 9:30
Sat & Sun: 11:50 AM, 2:15, 4:40, 7:05, 9:30
Mon - Thu: 4:40, 7:05, 9:30
Eternals (PG-13) Brief Sexuality; Fantasy Action/Violence; Language
Fri: 4:00, 7:30
Sat & Sun: 12:30, 4:00, 7:30
Mon - Thu: 4:00, 7:30
Spencer (R) Language
Fri: 3:20, 6:20, 9:10
Sat & Sun: 12:20, 3:20, 6:20, 9:10
Mon - Wed: 3:20, 6:20, 9:10
Thu: 3:20, 9:10
Dune (PG-13) Some Disturbing Images; Some Sensuality; Some Suggestive Material; Strong Violence
Fri: 3:30 PM
Sat & Sun: 12:10, 3:30, 7:20
Mon - Thu: 3:30, 7:20
Halloween Kills (R) Drug Use; Gory Scenes; Language; Strong Bloody Violence
Fri: 4:40, 7:15, 9:45
Sat & Sun: 1:40, 4:40, 7:15, 9:45
Mon - Thu: 4:40, 7:15, 9:45
No Time To Die (PG-13) Action; Brief Strong Language; Some Disturbing Images; Some Suggestive Material; Violence
Fri: 4:10, 7:40
Sat & Sun: 12:40, 4:10, 7:40
Mon - Thu: 4:10, 7:40
The Addams Family 2 (PG) Language; Rude Humor; Violence
Fri: 4:50, 7:10, 9:30
Sat & Sun: 12:05, 2:25, 4:50, 7:10, 9:30
Mon - Thu: 4:50, 7:10, 9:30
Venom: Let There Be Carnage (PG-13) Disturbing Content; Intense Action Violence; Strong Language; Suggestive References
Fri: 4:20, 7:00, 9:40
Sat & Sun: 1:20, 4:20, 7:00, 9:40
Mon - Thu: 4:20, 7:00, 9:40
Free Guy (PG-13) Crude Comments; Fantasy Action/Violence; Language; Some Suggestive Material
Fri: 3:50, 6:50, 9:45
Sat & Sun: 12:50, 9:45
Mon & Tue: 3:50, 6:50, 9:45
Wed: 9:45 PM
Thu: 3:50, 6:50, 9:45
National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation (PG-13) Alcohol Use; Language; Rude Humor; Some Suggestive Material; Some Thematic Material
Sun: 3:30, 7:00
Wed: 3:30, 7:00
CHARLESTON, WV
West Side Story (PG-13) Reserved; No Passes Allowed
Thurs Dec 9: 6:00 PM
Encanto (PG) MXC; Reserved; No Passes Allowed
Fri - Tue: 12:10, 3:10
Encanto (PG) MXC; Reserved
Wed & Thu: 12:10, 3:10
Encanto (PG) Reserved; No Passes Allowed
Fri & Sat: 12:40, 1:30, 3:40, 4:30, 6:40, 8:00, 9:30
Sun: 11:50 AM, 12:40, 3:40, 6:40, 9:30, 9:45
Mon & Tue: 12:40, 1:30, 3:40, 4:30, 6:40, 8:00, 9:30
Encanto (PG) Reserved
Wed & Thu: 12:40, 1:30, 3:40, 4:30, 6:40, 8:00, 9:30
House of Gucci (R) Reserved; No Passes Allowed
Fri - Tue: 12:30, 4:20, 7:50
House of Gucci (R) Reserved
Wed & Thu: 12:30, 4:20, 7:50
Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City (R) Reserved; No Passes Allowed
Fri - Tue: 1:10, 4:10, 7:10, 9:45
Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City (R) Reserved
Wed & Thu: 1:10, 4:10, 7:10, 9:45
Ghostbusters: Afterlife (PG-13) MXC; Reserved
Fri - Thu: 12:50, 3:50, 6:20, 6:50, 9:10, 9:40
Ghostbusters: Afterlife (PG-13) Reserved
Fri - Thu: 11:50 AM, 2:50, 5:50, 8:40
King Richard (PG-13) Reserved
Fri - Thu: 11:55 AM, 3:05, 6:15, 9:25
Belfast (PG-13) Reserved; No Passes Allowed
Fri - Tue: 1:00, 4:00, 7:00, 9:45
Belfast (PG-13) Reserved
Wed & Thu: 1:00, 4:00, 7:00, 9:45
Clifford the Big Red Dog (PG) Reserved
Fri - Thu: 11:50 AM, 2:15, 4:40, 7:05, 9:30
Eternals (PG-13) Reserved
Fri - Thu: 12:30, 4:00, 7:30
Venom: Let There Be Carnage (PG-13) Reserved
Fri: 1:20, 4:20
Sat: 9:40 PM
Sun: 7:00, 9:40
Mon: 1:20, 4:20, 7:00, 9:40
Tue: 1:20, 9:40
Wed: 1:15, 9:40
Thu: 1:20, 9:40
National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation (PG-13) Reserved
Sun: 3:30, 7:00
Wed: 3:30, 7:00
WYTHEVILLE, VA
Marquee Wythville 8
Christmas With The Chosen: The Messengers () Content is Generally Suitable for All Ages; NO Passes \ NO Coupons; No Passes Allowed
Fri: 3:30, 6:30
Sat & Sun: 12:30, 3:30, 6:30
Mon - Thu: 3:30, 6:30
Encanto (PG) Mild Peril; Some Thematic Material; No Passes Allowed
Fri - Tue: 12:40, 3:40, 6:40, 9:30
Encanto (PG) Mild Peril; Some Thematic Material
Wed & Thu: 12:40, 3:40, 6:40, 9:30
House of Gucci (R) Brief Nudity; Language; Some Sexual Content; Violence; No Passes Allowed
Fri - Tue: 12:30, 4:00, 7:30
House of Gucci (R) Brief Nudity; Language; Some Sexual Content; Violence
Wed & Thu: 12:30, 4:00, 7:30
Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City (R) Gory Scenes; Language; Strong Violence; No Passes Allowed
Fri - Tue: 1:10, 4:10, 7:10, 9:45
Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City (R) Gory Scenes; Language; Strong Violence
Wed & Thu: 1:10, 4:10, 7:10, 9:45
Ghostbusters: Afterlife (PG-13) Suggestive References; Supernatural Action
Fri: 12:20, 12:50, 3:50, 6:50, 9:20, 9:50
Sat & Sun: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50, 9:20, 9:50
Mon - Thu: 12:20, 12:50, 3:50, 6:50, 9:20, 9:50
King Richard (PG-13) Brief Drug References; Sexual References; Some Violence; Strong Language
Fri - Thu: 11:55 AM, 3:05, 6:15, 9:25
Clifford the Big Red Dog (PG) Action; Impolite Humor; Some Thematic Material
Fri - Thu: 11:50 AM, 2:15, 4:40, 7:05, 9:30
Eternals (PG-13) Brief Sexuality; Fantasy Action/Violence; Language
Fri - Thu: 12:30, 4:00, 7:30