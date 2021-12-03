Most read
Dec. 2 Huntington Police Dept. Incident Report
|HPD21-05554
|12/02/2021
|529.03 - INTOXICATING SUBSTANCES; PROHIBITED ACTS
|Closed
|HPD21-05553
|12/02/2021
|Possession of a Controlled Substance
|Closed
|MPD21-0384
|12/02/2021
|Assault on a Police Officer, Fire Fighter, or EMS; Fleeing from officer; no vehicle; Fleeing in vehicle with reckless disregard for the safety of others; Leaving the Scene - Property Damage; Possession with Intent / Delivery of a Controlled Substance; SRL-Miscellaneous
|Open
|HPD21-05551
|12/02/2021
|False Pretenses with value of less than $1000
|Open
|HPD21-05552
|12/02/2021
|Burglary; entry of dwelling or outhouse
|Open
|HPD21-05550
|12/02/2021
|TRESPASS
|Closed
|HPD21-05549
|12/02/2021
|Grand Larceny
|Open
|CHPD21-05547
|12/02/2021
|Open
|HPD21-05547
|12/02/2021
|Deceased Person
|Open
|IHPD21-05547
|12/02/2021
|Deceased Person
|Open
|HPD21-05548
|12/02/2021
|Found Property
|Open
|HPD21-05546
|12/02/2021
|Burglary; entry of dwelling or outhouse; Domestic Assault
|Closed
|HPD21-05544
|12/02/2021
|Sexual assault in the second degree
|Open
|HPD21-05545
|12/02/2021
|Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor
|Open
|HPD21-05543
|12/02/2021
|Warrant Service/Execution
|Closed
|HPD21-05542
|12/02/2021
|Fraudulent use of a credit card - value of $1000 or more; Petit Larceny
|Open
|CCSO21-2030
|12/02/2021
|Battery; Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor
|Closed
|HPD21-05541
|12/02/2021
|Fraudulent use of a credit card - value of $1000 or more
|Open
|CCSO21-2029
|12/02/2021
|runaway juvenile
|Open
|CCSO21-2027
|12/02/2021
|Deceased Person
|Closed
|CCSO21-2028
|12/02/2021
|Burglary; entry of dwelling or outhouse; Petit Larceny
|Open
|HPD21-05539
|12/02/2021
|Deceased Person
|Open
|HPD21-05540
|12/02/2021
|B & E; Grand Larceny
|Open
|HPD21-05538
|12/02/2021
|Information Report
|Open
|HPD21-05537
|12/01/2021
|Fugitive From Justice; Possession of a Controlled Substance; Warrant Service/Execution
|Open
|HPD21-05536
|12/01/2021
|529.03 - INTOXICATING SUBSTANCES; PROHIBITED ACTS ; Warrant Service/Execution
|Open