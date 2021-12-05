Most read
- Dec. 3 Huntington Police Dept. Incident Report
- Huntington Defense Hammered by Michigan
- IMAGE GALLERY: 2013 World of Wheels
- Huntington's Lady Highlanders Lose to George Washington in Tournament
- HUNTINGTON WINS: Photo Gallery from Dog Park Celebration
- Tsubasacon Friday IMAGES
- HERD ZONE: Marshall Set to Face Louisiana in New Orleans Bowl
- Dec. 4 Huntington Police Dept. Incident Report
Dec. 4 Huntington Police Dept. Incident Report
|HPD21-05582
|12/04/2021
|Receiving or Transferring Stolen Vehicle; Warrant Service/Execution
|Closed
|CCSO21-2048
|12/04/2021
|Information Report
|Closed
|HPD21-05581
|12/04/2021
|Petit Larceny
|Open
|HPD21-05580
|12/04/2021
|Burglary; entry of dwelling or outhouse; Grand Larceny
|Open
|CCSO21-2047
|12/04/2021
|Discharge firearm within 500 feet of dwelling
|Open
|HPD21-05578
|12/04/2021
|Fraud and related activity in connection with access devices
|Open
|CCSO21-2046
|12/04/2021
|Shoplifting - 1st & 2nd Offense
|Closed
|HPD21-05577
|12/04/2021
|Stolen Auto/Auto Theft
|Open
|HPD21-05579
|12/04/2021
|Possession of a Controlled Substance
|Closed
|MPD21-0385
|12/04/2021
|Intoxication or drinking in public places; illegal possession of alcoholic liquor; Possession of a Controlled Substance; Tresspassing
|Closed
|HPD21-05576
|12/04/2021
|Warrant Service/Execution
|Closed
|HPD21-05575
|12/04/2021
|B & E; Stolen Auto/Auto Theft
|Open
|HPD21-05574
|12/04/2021
|Arson - Attempt to commit arson, 4th degree
|Open
|CCSO21-2045
|12/04/2021
|Domestic Battery
|Open
|CCSO21-2044
|12/04/2021
|Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor; Domestic Assault
|Closed
|HPD21-05573
|12/03/2021
|Malicious or unlawful assault
|Open
|CCSO21-2043
|12/03/2021
|Possession of a Controlled Substance
|Closed
|HPD21-05572
|12/03/2021
|Malicious or unlawful assault
|Open