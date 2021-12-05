Dec. 4 Huntington Police Dept. Incident Report

 Sunday, December 5, 2021 - 06:35

The Huntington Police Department released the following information on recent incidents.

HPD21-05582 12/04/2021 Receiving or Transferring Stolen Vehicle; Warrant Service/Execution Closed
CCSO21-2048 12/04/2021 Information Report Closed
HPD21-05581 12/04/2021 Petit Larceny Open
HPD21-05580 12/04/2021 Burglary; entry of dwelling or outhouse; Grand Larceny Open
CCSO21-2047 12/04/2021 Discharge firearm within 500 feet of dwelling Open
HPD21-05578 12/04/2021 Fraud and related activity in connection with access devices Open
CCSO21-2046 12/04/2021 Shoplifting - 1st & 2nd Offense Closed
HPD21-05577 12/04/2021 Stolen Auto/Auto Theft Open
HPD21-05579 12/04/2021 Possession of a Controlled Substance Closed
MPD21-0385 12/04/2021 Intoxication or drinking in public places; illegal possession of alcoholic liquor; Possession of a Controlled Substance; Tresspassing Closed
HPD21-05576 12/04/2021 Warrant Service/Execution Closed
HPD21-05575 12/04/2021 B & E; Stolen Auto/Auto Theft Open
HPD21-05574 12/04/2021 Arson - Attempt to commit arson, 4th degree Open
CCSO21-2045 12/04/2021 Domestic Battery Open
CCSO21-2044 12/04/2021 Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor; Domestic Assault Closed
HPD21-05573 12/03/2021 Malicious or unlawful assault Open
CCSO21-2043 12/03/2021 Possession of a Controlled Substance Closed
HPD21-05572 12/03/2021 Malicious or unlawful assault Open
