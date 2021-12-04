Dec. 3 Huntington Police Dept. Incident Report

 Saturday, December 4, 2021 - 05:45

The Huntington Police Department released the following information on recent incidents.

CCSO21-2042 12/03/2021 Shoplifting - 1st & 2nd Offense Closed
HPD21-05571 12/03/2021 Accessory Before and After the Fact; DUI less than .150; Failure to Process/Fingerprint; Wanton endangerment involving a firearm. Open
HPD21-05570 12/03/2021 Battery Closed
HPD21-05569 12/03/2021 TRESPASS Closed
HPD21-05568 12/03/2021 TRESPASS Closed
HPD21-05567 12/03/2021 PROHIBITED ACTS GENERALLY; Warrant Service/Execution Closed
CCSO21-2040 12/03/2021 Expired Registration; Insurance Required Closed
HPD21-05565 12/03/2021 Stolen Auto/Auto Theft Open
HPD21-05566 12/03/2021 Petit Larceny Open
CCSO21-2038 12/03/2021 Leaving the Scene - Property Damage Open
CCSO21-2041 12/03/2021 Petit Larceny Open
HPD21-05564 12/03/2021 Petit Larceny Open
HPD21-05563 12/03/2021 Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor Open
CCSO21-2037 12/03/2021 Battery Closed
HPD21-05562 12/03/2021 Shoplifting Closed
HPD21-05561 12/03/2021 Possession of a Controlled Substance Closed
HPD21-05560 12/03/2021 Joyriding - Stolen Vehicle Without Intent to Permanently Deprive; Petit Larceny Open
HPD21-05559 12/03/2021 529.03 - INTOXICATING SUBSTANCES; PROHIBITED ACTS Closed
HPD21-05558 12/03/2021 Petit Larceny Open
HPD21-05557 12/03/2021 Paraphernalia Closed
CCSO21-2036 12/03/2021 Battery Closed
CCSO21-2035 12/03/2021 Leaving the Scene - Property Damage Open
HPD21-05556 12/02/2021 Battery Closed
CCSO21-2032 12/02/2021 Defective Equipment; No Proof Insurance; SRL-DUI 1st & 2nd Offense; Warrant Service/Execution Closed
CCSO21-2034 12/02/2021 Domestic Battery Closed
HPD21-05555 12/02/2021 Possession of a Controlled Substance Closed
CCSO21-2033 12/02/2021 SRL-Miscellaneous Closed
