Dec. 3 Huntington Police Dept. Incident Report
|CCSO21-2042
|12/03/2021
|Shoplifting - 1st & 2nd Offense
|Closed
|HPD21-05571
|12/03/2021
|Accessory Before and After the Fact; DUI less than .150; Failure to Process/Fingerprint; Wanton endangerment involving a firearm.
|Open
|HPD21-05570
|12/03/2021
|Battery
|Closed
|HPD21-05569
|12/03/2021
|TRESPASS
|Closed
|HPD21-05568
|12/03/2021
|TRESPASS
|Closed
|HPD21-05567
|12/03/2021
|PROHIBITED ACTS GENERALLY; Warrant Service/Execution
|Closed
|CCSO21-2040
|12/03/2021
|Expired Registration; Insurance Required
|Closed
|HPD21-05565
|12/03/2021
|Stolen Auto/Auto Theft
|Open
|HPD21-05566
|12/03/2021
|Petit Larceny
|Open
|CCSO21-2038
|12/03/2021
|Leaving the Scene - Property Damage
|Open
|CCSO21-2041
|12/03/2021
|Petit Larceny
|Open
|HPD21-05564
|12/03/2021
|Petit Larceny
|Open
|HPD21-05563
|12/03/2021
|Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor
|Open
|CCSO21-2037
|12/03/2021
|Battery
|Closed
|HPD21-05562
|12/03/2021
|Shoplifting
|Closed
|HPD21-05561
|12/03/2021
|Possession of a Controlled Substance
|Closed
|HPD21-05560
|12/03/2021
|Joyriding - Stolen Vehicle Without Intent to Permanently Deprive; Petit Larceny
|Open
|HPD21-05559
|12/03/2021
|529.03 - INTOXICATING SUBSTANCES; PROHIBITED ACTS
|Closed
|HPD21-05558
|12/03/2021
|Petit Larceny
|Open
|HPD21-05557
|12/03/2021
|Paraphernalia
|Closed
|CCSO21-2036
|12/03/2021
|Battery
|Closed
|CCSO21-2035
|12/03/2021
|Leaving the Scene - Property Damage
|Open
|HPD21-05556
|12/02/2021
|Battery
|Closed
|CCSO21-2032
|12/02/2021
|Defective Equipment; No Proof Insurance; SRL-DUI 1st & 2nd Offense; Warrant Service/Execution
|Closed
|CCSO21-2034
|12/02/2021
|Domestic Battery
|Closed
|HPD21-05555
|12/02/2021
|Possession of a Controlled Substance
|Closed
|CCSO21-2033
|12/02/2021
|SRL-Miscellaneous
|Closed