Dec. 6 Ceredo Town Council Meeting Agenda
I. OPENING
A. Pledge of Allegiance
II. READING AND APPROVAL OF MINUTES
A. From Regular Meeting of November 8, 2021
III. TREASURER’S REPORT
A. Account Balances
B. Approval of Expenditures
IV. DELEGATIONS
A. New Testament Church
V. MAYOR’S COMMENTS
A. Floodwall Inspection Summary
VI. UNFINISHED BUSINESS
A. Wreaths Across America
VII. NEW BUSINESS
A. Sewer Project Update – Sixth Street
B. Longevity Pay
VIII. OTHER REPORTS
A. Police Report
B. Stormwater Report
C. Maintenance Report
IX. ADJOURNMENT