Dec. 6 Ceredo Town Council Meeting Agenda

 Friday, December 3, 2021 - 18:25

Below, is the agenda for Monday's regularly scheduled Ceredo Town Council meeting.  Regularly scheduled meetings occur at 6:30 p.m. the first Monday at the municipal building on "B" St.

I.      OPENING   

        A.  Pledge of Allegiance

II.     READING AND APPROVAL OF MINUTES

         A.  From Regular Meeting of November 8, 2021

III.    TREASURER’S REPORT

         A.  Account Balances

         B.  Approval of Expenditures

IV.     DELEGATIONS

         A. New Testament Church 

V.      MAYOR’S COMMENTS

         A. Floodwall Inspection Summary 

VI.    UNFINISHED BUSINESS

         A.  Wreaths Across America

VII.   NEW BUSINESS

         A.  Sewer Project Update – Sixth Street

         B.  Longevity Pay 

VIII.  OTHER REPORTS

         A.  Police Report

         B.  Stormwater Report

         C.  Maintenance Report

IX.     ADJOURNMENT

 