Dec. 5 Huntington Police Dept. Incident Report

 Monday, December 6, 2021 - 12:25

The Huntington Police Department released the following information on recent incidents. 

HPD21-05592 12/05/2021 Obstructing officer; Tresspassing Closed
CCSO21-2056 12/05/2021 Information Report Closed
CCSO21-2055 12/05/2021 Shoplifting - 1st & 2nd Offense Closed
CCSO21-2054 12/05/2021 SRL-Miscellaneous Open
HPD21-05591 12/05/2021 B & E; Grand Larceny Open
HPD21-05594 12/05/2021 Burglary; entry of dwelling or outhouse Closed
HPD21-05590 12/05/2021 Shoplifting - 1st & 2nd Offense Open
MPD21-0386 12/05/2021   Open
HPD21-05589 12/05/2021 Brandishing Open
CCSO21-2052 12/05/2021 Shoplifting - 1st & 2nd Offense Closed
CCSO21-2053 12/05/2021 Reckless Driving; Speeding in Construction Zone Closed
HPD21-05588 12/05/2021 False Pretenses with value of less than $1000 Open
HPD21-05587 12/05/2021 Warrant Service/Execution Closed
HPD21-05586 12/05/2021 Warrant Service/Execution Closed
CCSOj21-2051 12/05/2021 Information Report Open
CCSO21-2050 12/05/2021 Domestic Assault Closed
HPD21-05585 12/05/2021 Information Report Closed
CCSO21-2049 12/05/2021 No Proof Insurance; Window Tint Closed
HPD21-05583 12/04/2021 Information Report Open
HPD21-05584 12/04/2021 Found Property Open
