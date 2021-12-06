Most read
Dec. 5 Huntington Police Dept. Incident Report
|HPD21-05592
|12/05/2021
|Obstructing officer; Tresspassing
|Closed
|CCSO21-2056
|12/05/2021
|Information Report
|Closed
|CCSO21-2055
|12/05/2021
|Shoplifting - 1st & 2nd Offense
|Closed
|CCSO21-2054
|12/05/2021
|SRL-Miscellaneous
|Open
|HPD21-05591
|12/05/2021
|B & E; Grand Larceny
|Open
|HPD21-05594
|12/05/2021
|Burglary; entry of dwelling or outhouse
|Closed
|HPD21-05590
|12/05/2021
|Shoplifting - 1st & 2nd Offense
|Open
|MPD21-0386
|12/05/2021
|Open
|HPD21-05589
|12/05/2021
|Brandishing
|Open
|CCSO21-2052
|12/05/2021
|Shoplifting - 1st & 2nd Offense
|Closed
|CCSO21-2053
|12/05/2021
|Reckless Driving; Speeding in Construction Zone
|Closed
|HPD21-05588
|12/05/2021
|False Pretenses with value of less than $1000
|Open
|HPD21-05587
|12/05/2021
|Warrant Service/Execution
|Closed
|HPD21-05586
|12/05/2021
|Warrant Service/Execution
|Closed
|CCSOj21-2051
|12/05/2021
|Information Report
|Open
|CCSO21-2050
|12/05/2021
|Domestic Assault
|Closed
|HPD21-05585
|12/05/2021
|Information Report
|Closed
|CCSO21-2049
|12/05/2021
|No Proof Insurance; Window Tint
|Closed
|HPD21-05583
|12/04/2021
|Information Report
|Open
|HPD21-05584
|12/04/2021
|Found Property
|Open