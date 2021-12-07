Brass Band of the Tri-State to perform Dec. 14 at Marshall

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – The Brass Band of the Tri-State will be in concert at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 14, in Smith Recital Hall on Marshall University’s Huntington campus.

The British-style brass band marks 25 years of performing music in the Tri-State. It has performed throughout the region and in national competitions.

“We are really looking forward to our first concert since the COVID outbreak,” said the group’s director, Dr. Michael Stroeher, professor of low brass at Marshall. “In addition to some British classics, the band will play music ranging from the Renaissance to the present day, with some Christmas favorites and even some Gershwin.”

The concert is free and open to the public, and all are welcome. Masks are required indoors on the Marshall University campus.

The performance is sponsored by the School of Music in the College of Arts and Media.