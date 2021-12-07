Legal Aid of West Virginia to Hold Quarterly Board Meeting

Charleston, W.Va. – Legal Aid of West Virginia (LAWV) will hold its quarterly Board of Directors meeting virtually at 12:00 p.m. on Friday, December 10, 2021.

Board meetings are open to the public, and local community members are welcome to attend to learn more about the services LAWV provides. To join the virtual Board meeting, please call 304-343-3013, extension 2116 and leave a message requesting to attend.

About Legal Aid of West Virginia (LAWV):

Legal Aid of West Virginia (LAWV) is a nonprofit law firm that provides free civil legal services, long-term and elder care advocacy, and behavioral health advocacy. These areas of focus allow LAWV to reach West Virginia's most vulnerable people, solving problems and providing meaningful solutions for thousands of individuals and families every year. LAWV’s offices are based in Charleston, WV, with 12 regional offices throughout the state. More about programs, eligibility, applying for services, and free legal resources can be found at lawv.net.