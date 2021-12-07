Most read
- Dec. 3 Huntington Police Dept. Incident Report
- Chesapeake, Ironton Advance in Huntington St. Joe Gold Bracket
- Marshall Men Defeat Rice
- Huntington's Lady Highlanders Lose to George Washington in Tournament
- Dec. 4 Huntington Police Dept. Incident Report
- OPINION: Dave Chappelle - An Unlikely First Amendment Superhero
- Bill Noe Flight School Receives Drones, Equipment from West Virginia-based Metatron Unmanned Solutions
- REEL LIFE February 18 and Beyond
Legal Aid of West Virginia to Hold Quarterly Board Meeting
Board meetings are open to the public, and local community members are welcome to attend to learn more about the services LAWV provides. To join the virtual Board meeting, please call 304-343-3013, extension 2116 and leave a message requesting to attend.
About Legal Aid of West Virginia (LAWV):
Legal Aid of West Virginia (LAWV) is a nonprofit law firm that provides free civil legal services, long-term and elder care advocacy, and behavioral health advocacy. These areas of focus allow LAWV to reach West Virginia's most vulnerable people, solving problems and providing meaningful solutions for thousands of individuals and families every year. LAWV’s offices are based in Charleston, WV, with 12 regional offices throughout the state. More about programs, eligibility, applying for services, and free legal resources can be found at lawv.net.