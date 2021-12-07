Most read
- Dec. 3 Huntington Police Dept. Incident Report
- Chesapeake, Ironton Advance in Huntington St. Joe Gold Bracket
- Marshall Men Defeat Rice
- Huntington's Lady Highlanders Lose to George Washington in Tournament
- OPINION: Dave Chappelle - An Unlikely First Amendment Superhero
- Dec. 4 Huntington Police Dept. Incident Report
- Bill Noe Flight School Receives Drones, Equipment from West Virginia-based Metatron Unmanned Solutions
- REEL LIFE February 18 and Beyond
Marshall’s Şölen Dikener and wife, Yeşim Altaş-Dikener, to release piano-cello CD
The CD — which is their second recording through Centaur Records, a leading U.S. CD publisher and distributor — includes 21 vocal songs arranged for cello and piano. Şölen Dikener arranged each of the songs for cello.
The composers of the songs include Donaudy, Rossini, Mozart, Schumann, Boehm, Sullivan, Coates, Quilter, Fauré, Paladilhe, Hahn, Debussy, Poulenc, Beach, Giannini and Barber.
The CD was recorded at First Presbyterian Church in Huntington, with fellow Marshall School of Music faculty member Dr. Mark Zanter serving as recording engineer and co-producer. The Dikeners also expressed thanks for the sponsorship of Dr. Fernando and Maria Dominguez.
The CD will be available in actual CD format through the publisher at http://www.centaurrecords.com/store/albums/new-releases.html . It will also be available digitally on most international popular music platforms such as Spotify, iTunes, Amazon, Allmusic, Target and others.