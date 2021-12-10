Most read
WV Marquee Weekly Daily Showtimes beginning Dec. 10
"Whatever this new adaptation's popular reception, it's five times the movie the '61 movie was," wrote Michael Phillips of the Chicago Tribune.
Richard Crouse said, "West Side Story is Spielberg's most compelling film in years. It reinvents, reimagines and re-contextualizes a classic story with energy, respect and lots of finger snapping."
Marlanna Neal beamed, "Spielberg pulls off the seemingly impossible: his West Side Story stands on its own, side by side with the original adaptation, and in some ways actually improves on it. "
"Spielberg gives us a vision of America that refuses to become a melting pot which is even more the case today. But one embellished with familiar songs and exciting choreography in an engaging production of a West Side Story that plays well all over town," wrote Linda and Al Lerner of Movers and Shakers.
Next week "Spiderman No Way Home is generating huge advance ticket sales. Also on tap for the holidays Sing 2, Matrix Resurrection, and The King's Men.
SLEEPER ALERT ... Licorice Pizza is the new American Graffiti. Set in 1970, Alana Kane and Gary Valentine grow up, run around and fall in love in California's San Fernando Valley with popular tunes from the era. It's in limited release now and grabbing packed auditoriums . David Fear wrote in Rolling Stone, "There are two courtships unfolding in Licorice Pizza, and only one of them is happening on the screen. The other is between us and the movie. Guess who ends up punch-drunk and smitten?"
HUNTINGTON, WV
MARQUEE PULLMAN SQUARE
Spider-Man: No Way Home (PG-13) Action; Language; Rude Humor; Violence; No Passes Allowed
Thurs Dec 16: 3:00, 3:15, 6:15, 9:30, 9:45
Spider-Man: No Way Home 3D (PG-13) Action; Language; Rude Humor; Violence; No Passes Allowed
Thu: 6:30 PM
West Side Story (PG-13) Smoking; Some Suggestive Material; Some Thematic Material; Strong Language; Strong Violence; No Passes Allowed
Fri: 4:00, 4:30, 7:30, 8:00
Sat & Sun: 12:30, 1:00, 4:00, 4:30, 7:30, 8:00
Mon - Thu: 4:00, 4:30, 7:30, 8:00
Encanto (PG) Mild Peril; Some Thematic Material
Fri: 3:40, 6:40, 9:30
Sat & Sun: 12:40, 3:40, 6:40, 9:30
Mon - Wed: 3:40, 6:40, 9:30
House of Gucci (R) Brief Nudity; Language; Some Sexual Content; Violence
Fri: 4:20, 7:50
Sat & Sun: 12:30, 4:20, 7:50
Mon - Wed: 4:20, 7:50
Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City (R) Gory Scenes; Language; Strong Violence
Fri: 4:10, 7:10, 9:45
Sat & Sun: 1:10, 4:10, 7:10, 9:45
Mon - Thu: 4:10, 7:10, 9:45
Ghostbusters: Afterlife (PG-13) Suggestive References; Supernatural Action
Fri: 3:50, 6:50, 9:40
Sat & Sun: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50, 9:40
Mon - Thu: 3:50, 6:50, 9:40
King Richard (PG-13) Brief Drug References; Sexual References; Some Violence; Strong Language
Fri: 3:05, 6:15, 9:25
Sat & Sun: 11:55 AM, 3:05, 6:15, 9:25
Mon - Thu: 3:05, 6:15, 9:25
Clifford the Big Red Dog (PG) Action; Impolite Humor; Some Thematic Material
Fri: 4:40, 7:05, 9:30
Sat & Sun: 11:50 AM, 2:15, 4:40, 7:05, 9:30
Mon - Thu: 4:40, 7:05, 9:30
Eternals (PG-13) Brief Sexuality; Fantasy Action/Violence; Language
Fri: 4:00, 7:30
Sat & Sun: 12:15, 4:00, 7:25
Mon - Wed: 4:00, 7:25
Thu: 4:00, 7:30
Spencer (R) Language
Fri: 3:20, 6:20, 9:10
Sat & Sun: 12:20, 3:20, 6:20, 9:10
Mon - Thu: 3:20, 6:20, 9:10
Dune (PG-13) Some Disturbing Images; Some Sensuality; Some Suggestive Material; Strong Violence
Fri: 3:30, 7:20
Sat & Sun: 12:10, 3:30, 7:20
Mon - Thu: 3:30, 7:20
Halloween Kills (R) Drug Use; Gory Scenes; Language; Strong Bloody Violence
Fri: 3:45, 6:50, 9:45
Sat: 12:50, 3:45, 6:50, 9:45
Sun: 12:50, 9:45
Mon & Tue: 3:45, 6:50, 9:45
Wed: 9:45 PM
Thu: 3:45, 6:50, 9:45
No Time To Die (PG-13) Action; Brief Strong Language; Some Disturbing Images; Some Suggestive Material; Violence
Fri: 4:10, 7:40
Sat & Sun: 12:40, 4:10, 7:40
Mon - Wed: 4:10, 7:40
Thu: 7:40 PM
The Addams Family 2 (PG) Language; Rude Humor; Violence
Fri: 9:30 PM
Sat: 12:05, 2:25, 4:50, 7:10, 9:30
Sun: 12:05, 7:10, 9:30
Mon - Thu: 4:50, 7:10, 9:30
Venom: Let There Be Carnage (PG-13) Disturbing Content; Intense Action Violence; Strong Language; Suggestive References
Fri: 4:20, 7:00, 9:40
Sat & Sun: 1:20, 4:20, 7:00, 9:40
Mon - Thu: 4:20, 7:00, 9:40
Free Guy (PG-13) Crude Comments; Fantasy Action/Violence; Language; Some Suggestive Material
Fri: 3:50, 6:50, 9:45
Sat & Sun: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50, 9:45
Mon - Thu: 3:50, 6:50, 9:45
FLASHBACK SERIES: TheMatrix (R) Brief Language; Sci -Fi Action; Sci-Fi Violence
Sun: 3:30, 6:40
Wed: 3:30, 6:40
BECKLEY ,WV
Spider-Man: No Way Home (PG-13) Reserved; No Passes Allowed
Thurs Dec 16: 3:00, 3:15, 6:15, 9:30, 9:45
Spider-Man: No Way Home 3D (PG-13) Reserved; No Passes Allowed
Thu: 6:30 PM
West Side Story (PG-13) Reserved; No Passes Allowed
Fri - Wed: 12:30, 1:00, 4:00, 4:30, 7:30, 8:00, 9:30
Christmas With The Chosen: The Messengers () Reserved; No Passes Allowed
Fri - Wed: 12:00, 12:30, 3:00, 3:30, 6:00, 6:30, 9:00, 9:30
Encanto (PG) Reserved
Fri - Wed: 12:40, 3:40, 6:40, 9:30
House of Gucci (R) Reserved
Fri - Wed: 12:45, 4:20, 7:50
Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City (R) Reserved
Fri - Wed: 1:10, 4:10, 7:10, 9:45
Ghostbusters: Afterlife (PG-13) Reserved
Fri - Wed: 12:20, 12:50, 3:20, 3:50, 6:20, 6:50, 9:10, 9:40
King Richard (PG-13) Reserved
Fri & Sat: 11:50 AM, 3:05, 6:15, 9:25
Mon - Wed: 11:50 AM, 3:05, 6:15, 9:25
Belfast (PG-13) Reserved
Fri: 12:05, 3:05
Sat: 9:50 PM
Sun: 12:05, 9:50
Mon: 12:05, 3:05
Tue: 3:05, 6:15, 9:50
Wed: 12:05, 9:50
Clifford the Big Red Dog (PG) Reserved
Fri & Sat: 11:50 AM, 2:15, 4:40, 7:05
Sun: 7:05 PM
Mon - Wed: 11:50 AM, 2:15, 4:40, 7:05
Thu: 2:15 PM
Eternals (PG-13) Reserved
Fri - Wed: 12:15, 4:00, 7:25
Venom: Let There Be Carnage (PG-13) Reserved
Fri - Wed: 1:15, 4:15, 6:45, 9:35
The Matrix (R) Reserved
Sun: 3:30, 6:40
Wed: 3:30, 6:40
TRIADELPHIA, WV
Spider-Man: No Way Home (PG-13) No Passes Allowed
Thurs Dec 16: 3:00, 3:15, 6:15, 9:30, 9:45
Spider-Man: No Way Home 3D (PG-13) No Passes Allowed
Thu: 6:30 PM
West Side Story (PG-13) No Passes Allowed
Fri - Thu: 12:30, 1:00, 4:00, 4:30, 7:30, 8:00
Encanto (PG)
Fri - Thu: 12:10, 12:40, 3:10, 3:40, 6:10, 6:40, 9:00, 9:30
House of Gucci (R)
Fri - Thu: 12:45, 4:20, 7:50
Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City (R)
Fri & Sat: 1:10, 4:10, 7:10, 9:45
Sun: 1:00, 4:10, 7:10, 9:45
Mon & Tue: 1:10, 4:10, 7:10, 9:45
Wed: 1:00, 4:10, 7:10, 9:45
Thu: 1:10, 4:10, 7:10, 9:45
Ghostbusters: Afterlife (PG-13)
Fri - Thu: 12:20, 12:50, 3:20, 3:50, 6:20, 6:50, 9:10, 9:40
King Richard (PG-13)
Fri - Wed: 11:55 AM, 3:05, 6:15, 9:25
Thu: 11:55 AM
Clifford the Big Red Dog (PG)
Fri - Thu: 11:50 AM, 2:15, 4:40, 7:05, 9:30
Eternals (PG-13)
Fri - Thu: 12:15, 4:00, 7:25
Dune (PG-13)
Fri & Sat: 12:10, 3:30, 7:20
Sun: 12:10 PM
Mon & Tue: 12:10, 3:30, 7:20
Wed: 12:10 PM
No Time To Die (PG-13)
Fri - Thu: 12:40, 4:10, 7:40
Venom: Let There Be Carnage (PG-13)
Fri - Thu: 1:20, 4:20, 7:00, 9:40
The Matrix (R)
Sun: 3:30, 6:40
Wed: 3:30, 6:40
SUMMERSVILLE, WV
MARQUEE SHOWPLACE
Spider-Man: No Way Home (PG-13) Action; Language; Rude Humor; Violence; No Passes Allowed
Thurs Dec 16: 3:00, 6:15
Encanto (PG) Mild Peril; Some Thematic Material
Fri: 3:40, 6:40, 9:30
Sat: 12:40, 3:40, 6:40, 9:30
Sun: 12:40, 3:40, 6:40
Mon - Thu: 3:40, 6:40
Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City (R) Gory Scenes; Language; Strong Violence
Fri: 4:10, 7:10, 9:45
Sat: 1:10, 4:10, 7:10, 9:45
Sun: 1:10, 4:10, 7:10
Mon - Wed: 4:10, 7:10
Thu: 7:10 PM
Ghostbusters: Afterlife (PG-13) Suggestive References; Supernatural Action
Fri: 3:50, 6:50, 9:40
Sat: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50, 9:40
Sun: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50
Mon - Wed: 3:50, 6:50
Thu: 3:50 PM
Clifford the Big Red Dog (PG) Action; Impolite Humor; Some Thematic Material
Fri: 4:40, 7:05, 9:30
Sat: 11:50 AM, 2:15, 4:40, 7:05, 9:30
Sun: 11:50 AM, 2:15, 4:40, 7:05
Mon - Wed: 4:40, 7:05
Thu: 4:40 PM
CHARLESTON, WV
MARQUEE SOUTHRIDGE
Spider-Man: No Way Home (PG-13) MXC; Reserved; No Passes Allowed
Thurs Dec 16: 3:00, 6:15, 9:30
Spider-Man: No Way Home (PG-13) Reserved; No Passes Allowed
Thu: 3:15, 9:45
Spider-Man: No Way Home 3D (PG-13) Reserved; No Passes Allowed
Thu: 6:30 PM
West Side Story (PG-13) MXC; Reserved; No Passes Allowed
Fri - Thu: 1:00, 4:30, 8:00
West Side Story (PG-13) Reserved; No Passes Allowed
Fri - Thu: 12:30, 4:00, 7:30
Encanto (PG) Reserved
Fri - Wed: 12:10, 12:40, 3:10, 3:40, 6:10, 6:40, 9:00, 9:30
Thu: 11:50 AM, 12:10, 3:10, 3:40, 6:10, 6:40, 9:00, 9:30
House of Gucci (R) Reserved
Fri - Thu: 12:45, 4:20, 7:50
Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City (R) Reserved
Fri - Thu: 1:10, 4:10, 7:10, 9:45
Ghostbusters: Afterlife (PG-13) MXC; Reserved
Fri - Wed: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50, 9:40
Ghostbusters: Afterlife (PG-13) Reserved
Fri - Wed: 12:20, 3:20, 6:20, 9:10
Thu: 12:20, 12:50, 3:20, 3:50, 6:20, 6:50, 9:10, 9:40
King Richard (PG-13) Reserved
Fri & Sat: 11:55 AM, 3:05, 6:15, 9:25
Sun: 11:55 AM, 9:45
Mon & Tue: 11:55 AM, 3:05, 6:15, 9:25
Wed: 11:55 AM, 9:45
Thu: 11:55 AM
Clifford the Big Red Dog (PG) Reserved
Fri - Wed: 11:50 AM, 2:15, 4:40, 7:05, 9:30
Thu: 11:50 AM, 2:15
Eternals (PG-13) Reserved
Fri - Thu: 12:15, 4:00, 7:25
Venom: Let There Be Carnage (PG-13) Reserved
Fri: 1:20, 4:20
Sat: 9:40 PM
Mon & Tue: 1:20, 9:40
Wed: 1:00, 9:40
The Matrix (R) Reserved
Sun: 3:30, 6:40
Wed: 3:30, 6:40
WYTHEVILLE, VA
MARQUEE WYTHEVILLE 8
Spider-Man: No Way Home (PG-13) Action; Language; Rude Humor; Violence; No Passes Allowed
Thursday Dec 16: 3:00, 6:15
Christmas With The Chosen: The Messengers () Content is Generally Suitable for All Ages; NO Passes \ NO Coupons; No Passes Allowed
Fri: 3:30, 6:30
Sat & Sun: 12:30, 3:30, 6:30
Mon - Thu: 3:30, 6:30
Encanto (PG) Mild Peril; Some Thematic Material
Fri - Thu: 12:40, 3:40, 6:40, 9:30
House of Gucci (R) Brief Nudity; Language; Some Sexual Content; Violence
Fri & Sat: 12:45, 4:20, 7:50
Sun: 4:20, 7:50
Mon - Thu: 12:45, 4:20, 7:50
Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City (R) Gory Scenes; Language; Strong Violence
Fri - Thu: 1:10, 4:10, 7:10, 9:45
Ghostbusters: Afterlife (PG-13) Suggestive References; Supernatural Action
Fri: 12:20, 12:50, 3:50, 6:50, 9:20, 9:50
Sat & Sun: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50, 9:20, 9:50
Mon - Wed: 12:20, 12:50, 3:50, 6:50, 9:20, 9:50
Thu: 12:10, 12:50, 3:50, 6:50, 9:30, 9:50
King Richard (PG-13) Brief Drug References; Sexual References; Some Violence; Strong Language
Fri - Wed: 11:55 AM, 3:05, 6:15, 9:25
Thu: 11:50 AM, 9:25
Clifford the Big Red Dog (PG) Action; Impolite Humor; Some Thematic Material
Fri - Thu: 11:50 AM, 2:15, 4:40, 7:05, 9:30
Eternals (PG-13) Brief Sexuality; Fantasy Action/Violence; Language
Fri - Thu: 12:15, 4:00, 7:25