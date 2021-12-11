Livability Advantage Valley, West Virginia 2022 Representing West Virginia's Charleston - Huntington Metro Region

Charleston, WV – Advantage Valley has unveiled Livability Advantage Valley, West Virginia , a magazine and robust digital platform marketing West Virginia's Charleston - Huntington Metro Region. This publication will serve as the economic development organization’s primary quality-of-life marketing program for talent attraction. This is the second edition of the annual publication.

The program includes a digital magazine, print magazine and significant exposure on Livability.com, a national website that attracts millions of viewers each year with information about America's best places to live and visit. Targeted print and global digital distribution aims to reach entrepreneurs, site selectors, corporate executives and talented individuals and families attracted to the region’s quality of life.

The high-quality, easy-to-share content promotes the region's favorable business climate, attractions and other amenities to encourage investment, talent recruitment and relocation.

The program includes many tools for professionals and residents to explore and share with others everything that makes Advantage Valley a great place for professionals and residents.

Go to livability.com/advantage-valley

Discover Advantage Valley and share articles about business success stories, school programming, must-dos around the region and more. Each article includes tools to quickly share on multiple social media platforms.

To read and share the digital version of the magazine, click on the magazine cover image. You can flip through online or download the book in .pdf format. You can also use share tools to quickly send a link by email or post to social media.

, click on the magazine cover image. You can flip through online or download the book in .pdf format. You can also use share tools to quickly send a link by email or post to social media. To get a print magazine or request bulk copies, contact Advantage Valley

Livability Media publishes Livability Advantage Valley, West Virginia, which has support from and targeted distribution through Advantage Valley.