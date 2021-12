Dec. 13 Huntington City Council Meeting Agenda

Below, is the agenda for Monday's regularly scheduled Huntington City Council meeting. Regularly scheduled meetings occur at 7:30 p.m. the second, and fourth Mondays at city hall.

1. Invocation and Pledge of Allegiance

2. Roll Call

3. Synopsis of Last Meeting

4. Reports of the Mayor

5. 2nd Reading of an Ordinance re: #2021-O-21 – AN ORDINANCE OF COUNCIL AUTHORIZING THE MAYOR TO ENTER INTO AN AGREEMENT WITH THE CABELL COUNTY BOARD OF EDUCATION ON BEHALF OF THE HUNTINGTON POLICE DEPARTMENT

Sponsored by: Councilman DuRon Jackson

6. 2nd Reading of an Ordinance re: #2021-O-27 – ORDINANCE VACATING, CLOSING AND ABANDONING A PORTION OF 26th STREET BEING A PARCEL 12.5 FEET IN WIDTH AND 160 FEET IN LENGTH, SITUATE IN GIDEON DISTRICT, HUNTINGTON, CABELL COUNTY, WEST VIRGINIA, BEING THE WESTERLY PORTION OF SAID 26th STREET CONTAINING 2,000 SQUARE FOOT (0.046 ACRE), MORE OR LESS, PARCEL BOUNDED ON THE SOUTH BY THE NORTH LINE OF GUYAN AVENUE (FORMERLY ALSO KNOWN AS GUYANDOTTE AVENUE)

Sponsored by: Councilman Bob Bailey

7. Resolution re: #2021-R-84 – A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL ACCEPTING FINANCIAL ASSISTANCE AND REIMBURSEMENT FROM FEDERAL EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT AGENCY (“FEMA”) FOR RECOVERY OF EXPENSES RELATED TO FEBRUARY 2021 ICE STORMS (CITY OF HUNTINGTON DR4603 CITYWIDE DEBRIS REMOVAL)

Sponsored by: Councilwoman Tia Rumbaugh

8. Resolution re: #2021-R-86 – A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL AUTHORIZING THE MAYOR TO ENTER INTO A CONTRACT TO FURNISH THE HUNTINGTON POLICE DEPARTMENT WITH AMMUNITION

Sponsored by: Councilwoman Bob Bailey

9. Resolution re: #2021-R-91 – A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL APPROVING EXPENDITURES OF AMERICAN RESCUE PLAN ACT OF 2021 (“ARPA”) FUNDS, INCLUDING APPROVING THE GRANT OF ARPA FUNDS TO THE HUNTINGTON STORMWATER UTILITY FOR THE PURCHASE AND INSTALLATION OF A TRANSFORMER AT THE FOURPOLE CREEK PUMP STATION; AND A GRANT TO THE HUNTINGTON SANITARY BOARD FOR THE THIRD AVENUE AND FIFTH AVENUE/TWENTY-FOURTH TO TWENTY-FIFTH STREET STORM/SANITARY WATER SEPARATION PROJECT

Sponsored by:(appointed pending committee approval)





10. Good & Welfare

11. Adjournment