Dec. 9 Huntington Police Dept. Incident Report
|HPD21-05643
|12/09/2021
|Warrant Service/Execution
|Closed
|CCSO21-2085
|12/09/2021
|Shoplifting - 3rd Offense
|Closed
|HPD21-05642
|12/09/2021
|DUI greater than .150; No Proof of Insurance
|Closed
|CCSO21-2084
|12/09/2021
|Shoplifting - 1st & 2nd Offense
|Open
|VHPD21-05640
|12/09/2021
|Delivery of a Controlled Substance - Conspiracy
|Open
|VHPD21-05641
|12/09/2021
|Possession with Intent / Delivery of a Controlled Substance
|Open
|HPD21-05638
|12/09/2021
|TRESPASS
|Closed
|HPD21-05637
|12/09/2021
|Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor
|Open
|AHPD21-05639
|12/09/2021
|Obstructing officer
|Open
|VHPD21-05639
|12/09/2021
|Obstructing officer; Possession of a Controlled Substance
|Closed
|CCSO21-2083
|12/09/2021
|Petit Larceny
|Open
|HPD21-05635
|12/09/2021
|TRESPASS
|Closed
|HPD21-05634
|12/09/2021
|Petit Larceny
|Open
|VHPD21-05632
|12/09/2021
|Open
|HPD21-05636
|12/09/2021
|Paraphernalia
|Closed
|HPD21-05631
|12/09/2021
|Petit Larceny
|Open
|HPD21-05659
|12/09/2021
|Petit Larceny
|Open
|CCSO21-2081
|12/09/2021
|Warrant Service/Execution
|Closed
|CCSO21-2080
|12/09/2021
|Shoplifting - 1st & 2nd Offense; Warrant Service/Execution
|Closed
|CCSO21-2082
|12/09/2021
|False Pretenses with value of $1000 or more
|Open
|CCSO21-2079
|12/09/2021
|Nonconsensual disclosure of private intimate images
|Open
|CCSOC21-2079
|12/09/2021
|Open
|HPD21-05629
|12/09/2021
|529.03 - INTOXICATING SUBSTANCES; PROHIBITED ACTS ; No Operator's License
|Closed
|HPD21-05628
|12/09/2021
|Stolen Auto/Auto Theft
|Open