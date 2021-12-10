Dec. 9 Huntington Police Dept. Incident Report

 Friday, December 10, 2021 - 07:20

The Huntington Police Department released the following information on recent incidents.

HPD21-05643 12/09/2021 Warrant Service/Execution Closed
CCSO21-2085 12/09/2021 Shoplifting - 3rd Offense Closed
HPD21-05642 12/09/2021 DUI greater than .150; No Proof of Insurance Closed
CCSO21-2084 12/09/2021 Shoplifting - 1st & 2nd Offense Open
VHPD21-05640 12/09/2021 Delivery of a Controlled Substance - Conspiracy Open
VHPD21-05641 12/09/2021 Possession with Intent / Delivery of a Controlled Substance Open
HPD21-05638 12/09/2021 TRESPASS Closed
HPD21-05637 12/09/2021 Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor Open
AHPD21-05639 12/09/2021 Obstructing officer Open
VHPD21-05639 12/09/2021 Obstructing officer; Possession of a Controlled Substance Closed
CCSO21-2083 12/09/2021 Petit Larceny Open
HPD21-05635 12/09/2021 TRESPASS Closed
HPD21-05634 12/09/2021 Petit Larceny Open
VHPD21-05632 12/09/2021   Open
HPD21-05636 12/09/2021 Paraphernalia Closed
HPD21-05631 12/09/2021 Petit Larceny Open
HPD21-05659 12/09/2021 Petit Larceny Open
CCSO21-2081 12/09/2021 Warrant Service/Execution Closed
CCSO21-2080 12/09/2021 Shoplifting - 1st & 2nd Offense; Warrant Service/Execution Closed
CCSO21-2082 12/09/2021 False Pretenses with value of $1000 or more Open
CCSO21-2079 12/09/2021 Nonconsensual disclosure of private intimate images Open
CCSOC21-2079 12/09/2021   Open
HPD21-05629 12/09/2021 529.03 - INTOXICATING SUBSTANCES; PROHIBITED ACTS ; No Operator's License Closed
HPD21-05628 12/09/2021 Stolen Auto/Auto Theft Open
