Dec. 10 Huntington Police Dept. Incident Report
|HPD21-05669
|12/10/2021
|Battery
|Open
|MPD21-0388
|12/10/2021
|Persons prohibited from possessing firearms - Felony
|Open
|CCSO21-2095
|12/10/2021
|Shoplifting - 1st & 2nd Offense
|Closed
|HPD21-05668
|12/10/2021
|Possession of deadly weapons by minors; prohibitions; Receiving or Transferring Stolen Vehicle; Robbery - 1st Degree
|Closed
|CCSO21-2096
|12/10/2021
|Defective Equipment; Fugitive From Justice; Possession of a Controlled Substance
|Closed
|HPD21-05667
|12/10/2021
|Warrant Service/Execution
|Closed
|HPD21-05665
|12/10/2021
|Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor; Petit Larceny
|Open
|HPD21-05666
|12/10/2021
|Robbery - 1st Degree
|Open
|HPD21-05673
|12/10/2021
|Brandishing
|Open
|CCSO21-2094
|12/10/2021
|Petit Larceny
|Open
|CCSO21-2093
|12/10/2021
|Closed
|HPD21-05664
|12/10/2021
|Deceased Person
|Open
|CCSO21-2092
|12/10/2021
|Closed
|HPD21-05662
|12/10/2021
|Petit Larceny
|Open
|HPD21-05663
|12/10/2021
|INTOXICATION OR DRINKING IN PUBLIC PLACES
|Closed
|HPD21-05658
|12/10/2021
|Stolen Auto/Auto Theft
|Open
|HPD21-05661
|12/10/2021
|Burglary; entry of dwelling or outhouse
|Open
|HPD21-05657
|12/10/2021
|TRESPASS
|Closed
|HPD21-05660
|12/10/2021
|B & E
|Open
|HPD21-05655
|12/10/2021
|Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor
|Open
|CCSO21-2090
|12/10/2021
|Petit Larceny
|Open
|HPD21-05654
|12/10/2021
|Paraphernalia
|Closed
|HPD21-05652
|12/10/2021
|Petit Larceny
|Open
|HPD21-05653
|12/10/2021
|Tresspassing
|Closed
|HPD21-05656
|12/10/2021
|529.03 - INTOXICATING SUBSTANCES; PROHIBITED ACTS ; TRESPASS
|Closed
|HPD21-05649
|12/10/2021
|Burglary; entry of dwelling or outhouse
|Open
|HPD21-05648
|12/10/2021
|Petit Larceny
|Open
|CCSOj21-2088
|12/10/2021
|Closed
|CCSO21-2089
|12/10/2021
|Possession of Tobacco by Underage Person
|Closed
|HPD21-05647
|12/10/2021
|Brandishing
|Open
|HPD21-05646
|12/10/2021
|Arson - 1st Degree - Burning, etc., of a dwelling or outbuilding; Warrant Service/Execution
|Open
|CCSO21-2087
|12/10/2021
|Domestic Battery; Obstructing officer; Unlawful restraint; Warrant Service/Execution
|Closed
|HPD21-05645
|12/10/2021
|Open Container; Warrant Service/Execution
|Closed
|CCSO21-2086
|12/10/2021
|Warrant Service/Execution
|Closed
|HPD21-05644
|12/10/2021
|Drug Paraphernalia; Possession of a Controlled Substance; Shoplifting - 1st & 2nd Offense
|Closed