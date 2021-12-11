Dec. 10 Huntington Police Dept. Incident Report

 Saturday, December 11, 2021 - 08:10

The Huntington Police Department released the following information on recent incidents.

HPD21-05669 12/10/2021 Battery Open
MPD21-0388 12/10/2021 Persons prohibited from possessing firearms - Felony Open
CCSO21-2095 12/10/2021 Shoplifting - 1st & 2nd Offense Closed
HPD21-05668 12/10/2021 Possession of deadly weapons by minors; prohibitions; Receiving or Transferring Stolen Vehicle; Robbery - 1st Degree Closed
CCSO21-2096 12/10/2021 Defective Equipment; Fugitive From Justice; Possession of a Controlled Substance Closed
HPD21-05667 12/10/2021 Warrant Service/Execution Closed
HPD21-05665 12/10/2021 Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor; Petit Larceny Open
HPD21-05666 12/10/2021 Robbery - 1st Degree Open
HPD21-05673 12/10/2021 Brandishing Open
CCSO21-2094 12/10/2021 Petit Larceny Open
CCSO21-2093 12/10/2021   Closed
HPD21-05664 12/10/2021 Deceased Person Open
CCSO21-2092 12/10/2021   Closed
HPD21-05662 12/10/2021 Petit Larceny Open
HPD21-05663 12/10/2021 INTOXICATION OR DRINKING IN PUBLIC PLACES Closed
HPD21-05658 12/10/2021 Stolen Auto/Auto Theft Open
HPD21-05661 12/10/2021 Burglary; entry of dwelling or outhouse Open
HPD21-05657 12/10/2021 TRESPASS Closed
HPD21-05660 12/10/2021 B & E Open
HPD21-05655 12/10/2021 Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor Open
CCSO21-2090 12/10/2021 Petit Larceny Open
HPD21-05654 12/10/2021 Paraphernalia Closed
HPD21-05652 12/10/2021 Petit Larceny Open
HPD21-05653 12/10/2021 Tresspassing Closed
HPD21-05656 12/10/2021 529.03 - INTOXICATING SUBSTANCES; PROHIBITED ACTS ; TRESPASS Closed
HPD21-05649 12/10/2021 Burglary; entry of dwelling or outhouse Open
HPD21-05648 12/10/2021 Petit Larceny Open
CCSOj21-2088 12/10/2021   Closed
CCSO21-2089 12/10/2021 Possession of Tobacco by Underage Person Closed
HPD21-05647 12/10/2021 Brandishing Open
HPD21-05646 12/10/2021 Arson - 1st Degree - Burning, etc., of a dwelling or outbuilding; Warrant Service/Execution Open
CCSO21-2087 12/10/2021 Domestic Battery; Obstructing officer; Unlawful restraint; Warrant Service/Execution Closed
HPD21-05645 12/10/2021 Open Container; Warrant Service/Execution Closed
CCSO21-2086 12/10/2021 Warrant Service/Execution Closed
HPD21-05644 12/10/2021 Drug Paraphernalia; Possession of a Controlled Substance; Shoplifting - 1st & 2nd Offense Closed