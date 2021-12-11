FREEDOM OF INFORMATION: U. Washington to Pay Nearly $100K to Seattle Times in Public Records Settlement

The University of Washington has agreed to pay $97,000 to settle a lawsuit filed by The Seattle Times, which alleged the university failed to provide public records a reporter requested about coronavirus testing of student-athletes.

The reporter, Mike Reicher, requested emails of the UW’s head of sports medicine last year to learn more about the Pac-12’s decision to partner with a manufacturer of rapid coronavirus tests.

UW said it did not find any responsive records. But The Times obtained emails that included the UW official’s emails from another Pac-12 university and provided them to the UW to show that its search was inadequate.

The Times, represented by attorney Katherine George, sued in January. The paper argued that the university’s response violated the stat

