Marshall University begins athletic director search

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. - Marshall University today announced it has begun a national search for an athletic director and has retained CarrSports Consulting to assist.

According to President Jerome A. Gilbert, who is stepping down as president at the end of December, he and incoming president Brad D. Smith have formed a nine-person search committee charged with advancing a slate of finalists for consideration.

Gilbert said he and Smith, who have been working closely on the transition, believe that identifying a new athletic director is one of the highest priorities for the university and agreed not to wait until Smith officially begins his presidency on Jan. 1, 2022, to start the search. Smith will make the final hiring decision, with an announcement expected in February.

Search committee members include Tracy Christofero, professor of Marketing, MIS and Entrepreneurship and chair of the Faculty Senate; Ryan Crisp, associate director of athletic development in the Big Green Scholarship Foundation; Verna Gibson, former chair of the university’s Board of Governors; Tony Kemper, women’s basketball head coach; Karen McComas, executive director of the university’s Center for Teaching and Learning and NCAA faculty athletics representative; Chris Miller, chair of the Board of Governors athletic committee; Andre Motley, former student-athlete; and Bob Pruett, former head football coach. Ginny Painter, senior vice president for communications and marketing, is chairing the committee.

CarrSports Consulting has been providing executive search services exclusively to intercollegiate athletics since 1997. Staffed with former athletics leaders, its associates have a combined 200 years of experience in positions such as Division I athletic directors, commissioners and head coaches, and have conducted more than 130 searches and 70 consulting projects.

Inquiries and nominations should be directed to MarshallSearch@CarrSportsConsulting.com.