Cinemas Schedule Up to 17 Daily Screenings for "Spiderman No Way Home"

Santa doesn't come down the chimney until Christmas Eve.

For moviegoers and cinemas "Spiderman: No Way Home" arrives Thursday and slings webs all over cinematic multiplexes. For instance, Marquee Pullman (Huntington) and Marquee Galleria 14 (Beckley) will offer 17 daily showings on weekends.

As Spidey lures fans into his webs, horror fans have Guillermo del Toro ("Shape of Water) opens "Nightmare Alley."

In some cities "American Underdog" will have a Saturday advance screening .

On Wednesday Dec. 22, Matrix Resurrections, Sing 2 and The King's Men come to cinemas. On Christmas Day, American Underdog and Journal for Jordan.

For the first two weeks of 2022, The 355 and Sesame Street have "wide" releases. However, you can anticipate some of those 'limited" Christmas holiday releases will roll out to more cities on January 7 and 14, like "Scream," "Licorice Pizza," "Power of the Dog" and "Drive My Car".

Wide releases for the remainder of January are "King's Daughter" and "Morbius." February kicks off with "Jackass Forever", "Moonfall," and "Black Phone."

March 4 brings the first superhero flick of 2022: The Batman.

SPIDERMAN FAR FROM HOME

Spider-Man can no longer separate his normal life from being a Super Hero. When he asks for help from Doctor Strange the stakes become even more dangerous, forcing him to discover what it truly means to be Spider-Man.

NIGHTMARE ALLEY

In NIGHTMARE ALLEY, an ambitious young carny (Bradley Cooper) with a talent for manipulating people with a few well-chosen words hooks up with a female psychiatrist (Cate Blanchett) who is even more dangerous than he is.

AMERICAN UNDERDOG

The drama chronicles the incredible true story of Kurt Warner, who went from stocking shelves at a supermarket to become a two time NFL MVP, Super Bowl MVP and Hall of Fame quarterback.

