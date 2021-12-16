Most read
Marquee Daily Showtimes, "Sing 2," "Matrix Resurrections," "King's Man" added Wednesday
KING'S MAN
As a collection of history's worst tyrants and criminal masterminds gather to plot a war to wipe out millions, one man must race against time to stop them. Discover the origins of the very first independent intelligence agency in THE KING'S MAN.
MATRIX RESURRECTIONS
From visionary filmmaker Lana Wachowski comes "The Matrix Resurrections," the long-awaited fourth film in the groundbreaking franchise . The new film reunites original stars Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss in the iconic roles of Neo and Trinity.
SING 2
This holiday season, the new chapter in Illumination's smash animated franchise arrives as the ever-optimistic koala, Buster Moon, and his all-star cast of performers prepare to launch their most dazzling stage extravaganza yet.
BECKLEY, WV
Marquee Galleria
The King's Man (R) Reserved; No Passes Allowed
Tue: 4:00 PM
Wed & Thu: 12:40, 3:40, 6:40, 9:40
The Matrix Resurrections (R) Reserved; No Passes Allowed
Wed & Thu: 12:00, 3:15, 6:30, 9:45
Sing 2 (PG) Reserved; No Passes Allowed
Wed & Thu: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50, 9:30
American Underdog Early Access Screening (PG) Reserved; No Passes Allowed
Fri & Sat: 7:00 PM
Nightmare Alley (R) Reserved; No Passes Allowed
Fri - Tue: 12:00, 3:05, 6:10, 9:20
Spider-Man: No Way Home (PG-13) Reserved; No Passes Allowed
Fri - Tue: 11:50 AM, 12:45, 2:00, 2:35, 3:05, 4:15, 4:45, 5:15, 5:50, 6:20, 7:05, 7:30, 8:30, 9:05, 9:35
Wed & Thu: 11:50 AM, 2:35, 3:05, 5:50, 6:20, 9:05, 9:35
Spider-Man: No Way Home 3D (PG-13) Reserved; No Passes Allowed
Fri - Tue: 1:30, 8:00
West Side Story (PG-13) Reserved; No Passes Allowed
Fri - Tue: 12:30, 4:00, 7:40
Christmas With The Chosen: The Messengers () Reserved; No Passes Allowed
Fri: 12:30, 3:30, 6:30, 9:30
Sat: 9:30 PM
Sun: 6:30, 9:30
Mon: 12:30, 3:30, 6:30, 9:30
Tue: 12:30, 9:30
Encanto (PG) Reserved
Fri - Tue: 12:40, 3:40, 6:40, 9:30
Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City (R) Reserved
Fri & Sat: 1:00, 3:55, 9:55
Sun: 1:00, 9:55
Mon: 1:00, 3:55, 6:35, 9:55
Tue: 1:00, 9:55
Ghostbusters: Afterlife (PG-13) Reserved
Fri - Tue: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50, 9:40
Clifford the Big Red Dog (PG) Reserved
Fri - Tue: 11:50 AM, 2:15, 4:40
Eternals (PG-13) Reserved
Fri - Tue: 12:15, 3:45, 7:25
Venom: Let There Be Carnage (PG-13) Reserved
Fri: 1:15 PM
Mon & Tue: 1:15, 4:05, 6:45, 9:15
It's a Wonderful Life (1946) (PG) FBC21; Reserved
Sun: 3:30, 6:40
TRIADELPHIA, WV
Marquee Highlands
The King's Man (R) No Passes Allowed
Tue: 4:00 PM
Wed & Thu: 12:40, 3:40, 6:40, 9:40
The Matrix Resurrections (R) No Passes Allowed
Wed & Thu: 12:00, 3:15, 6:30, 9:45
Sing 2 (PG) No Passes Allowed
Wed & Thu: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50, 9:30
Nightmare Alley (R) No Passes Allowed
Fri - Tue: 12:00, 3:05, 6:10, 9:20
Spider-Man: No Way Home (PG-13) No Passes Allowed
Fri - Tue: 11:50 AM, 12:45, 2:00, 2:35, 3:05, 4:15, 4:45, 5:15, 5:50, 6:20, 7:30, 8:30, 9:05, 9:35
Wed & Thu: 11:50 AM, 2:35, 3:05, 5:50, 6:20, 9:05, 9:35
Spider-Man: No Way Home 3D (PG-13) No Passes Allowed
Fri - Tue: 1:30, 8:00
West Side Story (PG-13) No Passes Allowed
Fri - Tue: 12:30, 4:00, 7:40
Encanto (PG)
Fri - Tue: 12:40, 3:40, 6:40, 9:30
House of Gucci (R)
Fri - Tue: 12:45, 4:20, 7:50
Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City (R)
Fri - Mon: 1:10, 4:10, 7:10, 9:45
Tue: 1:10, 9:45
Ghostbusters: Afterlife (PG-13)
Fri - Tue: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50, 9:40
Eternals (PG-13)
Fri - Tue: 12:15, 4:00, 7:25
Dune (PG-13)
Fri & Sat: 12:10, 3:30, 7:20
Sun: 12:10 PM
Mon & Tue: 12:10, 3:30, 7:20
Venom: Let There Be Carnage (PG-13)
Fri - Tue: 1:20, 4:20, 7:00, 9:40
It's a Wonderful Life (1946) (PG) FBC21
Sun: 3:30, 6:40
SUMMERSVILLE, WV
Marquee Showplace
Sing 2 (PG) Mild Peril; Mild Violence; Some Rude Material; No Passes Allowed
Wed: 3:50, 6:50, 9:30
Thu: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50, 9:30
Spider-Man: No Way Home (PG-13) Action; Language; Rude Humor; Violence; No Passes Allowed
Fri: 3:05, 4:45, 6:20, 7:30, 8:00, 9:35
Sat: 11:50 AM, 1:30, 3:05, 4:45, 6:20, 7:30, 8:00, 9:35
Sun: 11:50 AM, 1:30, 3:05, 4:45, 6:20
Mon: 3:05, 3:30, 6:20, 6:30, 6:50
Tue: 3:05, 3:30, 6:20, 6:50
Wed: 3:05, 6:20, 9:35
Thu: 11:50 AM, 3:05, 6:20, 9:35
Ghostbusters: Afterlife (PG-13) Suggestive References; Supernatural Action
Fri: 3:50, 6:50, 9:40
Sat: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50, 9:40
Sun: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50
Mon & Tue: 3:50, 6:50
Clifford the Big Red Dog (PG) Action; Impolite Humor; Some Thematic Material
Fri: 4:40 PM
Sat: 11:50 AM, 2:15, 4:40
Sun: 11:50 AM, 5:00
Mon: 4:00 PM
Tue: 3:30 PM
HUNTINGTON, WV
Marquee Pullman
The King's Man (R) Language; Sexual Material; Strong Bloody Violence; No Passes Allowed
Tue: 4:00 PM
Wed & Thu: 12:40, 3:40, 6:40, 9:40
The Matrix Resurrections (R) Language; Violence; No Passes Allowed
Wed & Thu: 12:00, 3:15, 6:30, 9:45
Sing 2 (PG) Mild Peril; Mild Violence; Some Rude Material; No Passes Allowed
Wed & Thu: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50, 9:30
Nightmare Alley (R) Language; Nudity; Some Sexual Content; Strong Bloody Violence; No Passes Allowed
Fri - Tue: 12:00, 3:05, 6:10, 9:20
Spider-Man: No Way Home (PG-13) Action; Language; Rude Humor; Violence; No Passes Allowed
Fri: 11:50 AM, 12:45, 1:30, 2:00, 2:35, 3:05, 4:15, 4:45, 5:15, 5:50, 6:20, 7:30, 8:30, 9:05, 9:30, 9:35
Sat - Tue: 11:50 AM, 12:45, 2:00, 2:35, 3:05, 4:15, 4:45, 5:15, 5:50, 6:20, 7:30, 8:30, 9:05, 9:30, 9:35
Wed & Thu: 11:50 AM, 2:00, 2:35, 3:05, 4:45, 5:15, 5:50, 6:20, 8:30, 9:05, 9:35
Spider-Man: No Way Home 3D (PG-13) Action; Language; Rude Humor; Violence; No Passes Allowed
Fri: 8:00 PM
Sat - Thu: 1:30, 8:00
West Side Story (PG-13) Smoking; Some Suggestive Material; Some Thematic Material; Strong Language; Strong Violence; No Passes Allowed
Fri - Tue: 12:30, 4:00, 7:40
Encanto (PG) Mild Peril; Some Thematic Material
Fri - Tue: 12:40, 3:40, 6:40, 9:30
House of Gucci (R) Brief Nudity; Language; Some Sexual Content; Violence
Fri - Tue: 12:45, 4:20, 7:
Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City (R) Gory Scenes; Language; Strong Violence
Fri & Sat: 1:10, 4:10, 7:10, 9:45
Sun: 4:10, 7:10, 9:45
Mon & Tue: 1:10, 4:10, 7:10, 9:45
Ghostbusters: Afterlife (PG-13) Suggestive References; Supernatural Action
Fri - Mon: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50, 9:40
Tue: 12:50, 6:50, 9:40
King Richard (PG-13) Brief Drug References; Sexual References; Some Violence; Strong Language
Fri: 11:55 AM, 3:05, 6:15, 9:25
Sat: 11:55 AM, 3:05, 9:25
Sun: 11:55 AM, 6:15, 9:25
Mon & Tue: 11:55 AM, 3:05, 6:15, 9:25
Clifford the Big Red Dog (PG) Action; Impolite Humor; Some Thematic Material
Fri - Tue: 11:50 AM, 2:15, 4:40, 7:05
Eternals (PG-13) Brief Sexuality; Fantasy Action/Violence; Language
Fri - Tue: 12:15, 4:00, 7:25
No Time To Die (PG-13) Action; Brief Strong Language; Some Disturbing Images; Some Suggestive Material; Violence
Fri & Sat: 12:40, 4:10, 7:40
Sun: 12:00, 9:35
Mon & Tue: 12:40, 4:10, 7:40
Venom: Let There Be Carnage (PG-13) Disturbing Content; Intense Action Violence; Strong Language; Suggestive References
Fri & Sat: 1:20, 4:20, 7:00, 9:40
Sun: 11:50 AM, 7:00, 9:40
Mon & Tue: 1:20, 4:20, 7:00, 9:40
It's a Wonderful Life (1946) (PG) Alcohol Use; FBC21; Smoking; Some Frightening Images; Some Scary Moments; Some Thematic Material; Some Violence
Sun: 3:30, 6:40
CHARLESTON, WV
Marquee Southridge
The King's Man (R) Reserved; No Passes Allowed
Tue: 4:30 PM
Wed & Thu: 12:40, 3:40, 6:40, 9:40
The Matrix Resurrections (R) MXC; Reserved; No Passes Allowed
Wed & Thu: 5:15 PM
The Matrix Resurrections (R) Reserved; No Passes Allowed
Wed & Thu: 12:00, 3:15, 6:30, 9:45
Sing 2 (PG) Reserved; No Passes Allowed
Wed & Thu: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50, 9:30
American Underdog Early Access Screening (PG) Reserved; No Passes Allowed
Fri & Sat: 7:00 PM
Nightmare Alley (R) Reserved; No Passes Allowed
Fri - Mon: 12:00, 3:05, 6:10, 9:20
Tue: 12:00, 9:20
Spider-Man: No Way Home (PG-13) MXC; Reserved; No Passes Allowed
Fri - Tue: 11:50 AM, 1:30, 3:05, 4:45, 6:20, 8:00, 9:35
Wed & Thu: 11:50 AM, 3:05, 6:20, 9:35
Spider-Man: No Way Home (PG-13) Reserved; No Passes Allowed
Fri - Sun: 12:45, 2:35, 4:15, 5:15, 5:50, 7:30, 9:05
Mon & Tue: 12:45, 2:35, 4:15, 5:15, 5:50, 7:30, 8:15, 9:05
Wed & Thu: 2:00, 5:15, 8:30
Spider-Man: No Way Home 3D (PG-13) Reserved; No Passes Allowed
Fri - Tue: 2:00, 8:30
West Side Story (PG-13) Reserved; No Passes Allowed
Fri - Tue: 12:30, 4:00, 7:40
Encanto (PG) Reserved
Fri - Tue: 12:40, 3:40, 6:40, 9:30
Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City (R) Reserved
Mon: 1:10, 9:45
Tue: 1:10 PM
Ghostbusters: Afterlife (PG-13) Reserved
Fri - Tue: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50, 9:40
Clifford the Big Red Dog (PG) Reserved
Fri & Sat: 11:50 AM, 2:15
Sun: 11:50 AM
Mon & Tue: 11:50 AM, 2:15, 4:40
Eternals (PG-13) Reserved
Fri - Tue: 12:15, 4:00, 7:25
It's a Wonderful Life (1946) (PG) FBC21; Reserved
Sun: 3:30, 6:40
WYTHEVILLE, VA
Marquee Wytheville
The King's Man (R) Language; Sexual Material; Strong Bloody Violence; No Passes Allowed
Tue: 4:00 PM
Wed & Thu: 12:40, 3:40, 6:40, 9:40
The Matrix Resurrections (R) Language; Violence; No Passes Allowed
Wed & Thu: 12:00, 3:15, 6:30, 9:45
Sing 2 (PG) Mild Peril; Mild Violence; Some Rude Material; No Passes Allowed
Wed & Thu: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50, 9:30
Spider-Man: No Way Home (PG-13) Action; Language; Rude Humor; Violence; No Passes Allowed
Fri - Tue: 11:50 AM, 1:30, 2:00, 3:05, 4:45, 5:15, 6:20, 7:30, 8:00, 8:30, 9:35
Wed & Thu: 11:50 AM, 3:05, 6:20, 9:35
Christmas With The Chosen: The Messengers () Content is Generally Suitable for All Ages; NO Passes \ NO Coupons; No Passes Allowed
Fri - Tue: 12:30, 3:30, 6:30, 9:30
Encanto (PG) Mild Peril; Some Thematic Material
Fri - Tue: 12:40, 3:40, 6:40, 9:30
Ghostbusters: Afterlife (PG-13) Suggestive References; Supernatural Action
Fri - Tue: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50, 9:40
Clifford the Big Red Dog (PG) Action; Impolite Humor; Some Thematic Material
Fri - Tue: 11:50 AM, 2:15, 4:40
Eternals (PG-13) Brief Sexuality; Fantasy Action/Violence; Language
Fri: 12:15, 9:25
Sat - Mon: 12:15, 4:00, 7:25
Tue: 12:15, 7:25