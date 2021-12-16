Marquee Daily Showtimes, "Sing 2," "Matrix Resurrections," "King's Man" added Wednesday

"No Way Home" dominates this weekend with about 46% of screentimes, but come Wednesday three more Christmas attractions --- "Sing 2," "Matrix Resurrections" and "King's Man" --- are added to the mix cutting into "Spiderman" offerings.

KING'S MAN

As a collection of history's worst tyrants and criminal masterminds gather to plot a war to wipe out millions, one man must race against time to stop them. Discover the origins of the very first independent intelligence agency in THE KING'S MAN.

MATRIX RESURRECTIONS

From visionary filmmaker Lana Wachowski comes "The Matrix Resurrections," the long-awaited fourth film in the groundbreaking franchise . The new film reunites original stars Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss in the iconic roles of Neo and Trinity.

SING 2

This holiday season, the new chapter in Illumination's smash animated franchise arrives as the ever-optimistic koala, Buster Moon, and his all-star cast of performers prepare to launch their most dazzling stage extravaganza yet.

BECKLEY, WV

Marquee Galleria

The King's Man (R) Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Tue: 4:00 PM

Wed & Thu: 12:40, 3:40, 6:40, 9:40



The Matrix Resurrections (R) Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Wed & Thu: 12:00, 3:15, 6:30, 9:45



Sing 2 (PG) Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Wed & Thu: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50, 9:30



American Underdog Early Access Screening (PG) Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Fri & Sat: 7:00 PM



Nightmare Alley (R) Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Fri - Tue: 12:00, 3:05, 6:10, 9:20



Spider-Man: No Way Home (PG-13) Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Fri - Tue: 11:50 AM, 12:45, 2:00, 2:35, 3:05, 4:15, 4:45, 5:15, 5:50, 6:20, 7:05, 7:30, 8:30, 9:05, 9:35

Wed & Thu: 11:50 AM, 2:35, 3:05, 5:50, 6:20, 9:05, 9:35



Spider-Man: No Way Home 3D (PG-13) Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Fri - Tue: 1:30, 8:00



West Side Story (PG-13) Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Fri - Tue: 12:30, 4:00, 7:40



Christmas With The Chosen: The Messengers () Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Fri: 12:30, 3:30, 6:30, 9:30

Sat: 9:30 PM

Sun: 6:30, 9:30

Mon: 12:30, 3:30, 6:30, 9:30

Tue: 12:30, 9:30



Encanto (PG) Reserved

Fri - Tue: 12:40, 3:40, 6:40, 9:30



Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City (R) Reserved

Fri & Sat: 1:00, 3:55, 9:55

Sun: 1:00, 9:55

Mon: 1:00, 3:55, 6:35, 9:55

Tue: 1:00, 9:55



Ghostbusters: Afterlife (PG-13) Reserved

Fri - Tue: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50, 9:40



Clifford the Big Red Dog (PG) Reserved

Fri - Tue: 11:50 AM, 2:15, 4:40



Eternals (PG-13) Reserved

Fri - Tue: 12:15, 3:45, 7:25



Venom: Let There Be Carnage (PG-13) Reserved

Fri: 1:15 PM

Mon & Tue: 1:15, 4:05, 6:45, 9:15



It's a Wonderful Life (1946) (PG) FBC21; Reserved

Sun: 3:30, 6:40

TRIADELPHIA, WV

Marquee Highlands

The King's Man (R) No Passes Allowed

Tue: 4:00 PM

Wed & Thu: 12:40, 3:40, 6:40, 9:40



The Matrix Resurrections (R) No Passes Allowed

Wed & Thu: 12:00, 3:15, 6:30, 9:45



Sing 2 (PG) No Passes Allowed

Wed & Thu: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50, 9:30



Nightmare Alley (R) No Passes Allowed

Fri - Tue: 12:00, 3:05, 6:10, 9:20



Spider-Man: No Way Home (PG-13) No Passes Allowed

Fri - Tue: 11:50 AM, 12:45, 2:00, 2:35, 3:05, 4:15, 4:45, 5:15, 5:50, 6:20, 7:30, 8:30, 9:05, 9:35

Wed & Thu: 11:50 AM, 2:35, 3:05, 5:50, 6:20, 9:05, 9:35



Spider-Man: No Way Home 3D (PG-13) No Passes Allowed

Fri - Tue: 1:30, 8:00



West Side Story (PG-13) No Passes Allowed

Fri - Tue: 12:30, 4:00, 7:40



Encanto (PG)

Fri - Tue: 12:40, 3:40, 6:40, 9:30



House of Gucci (R)

Fri - Tue: 12:45, 4:20, 7:50



Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City (R)

Fri - Mon: 1:10, 4:10, 7:10, 9:45

Tue: 1:10, 9:45



Ghostbusters: Afterlife (PG-13)

Fri - Tue: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50, 9:40



Eternals (PG-13)

Fri - Tue: 12:15, 4:00, 7:25



Dune (PG-13)

Fri & Sat: 12:10, 3:30, 7:20

Sun: 12:10 PM

Mon & Tue: 12:10, 3:30, 7:20



Venom: Let There Be Carnage (PG-13)

Fri - Tue: 1:20, 4:20, 7:00, 9:40



It's a Wonderful Life (1946) (PG) FBC21

Sun: 3:30, 6:40

SUMMERSVILLE, WV

Marquee Showplace

Sing 2 (PG) Mild Peril; Mild Violence; Some Rude Material; No Passes Allowed

Wed: 3:50, 6:50, 9:30

Thu: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50, 9:30



Spider-Man: No Way Home (PG-13) Action; Language; Rude Humor; Violence; No Passes Allowed

Fri: 3:05, 4:45, 6:20, 7:30, 8:00, 9:35

Sat: 11:50 AM, 1:30, 3:05, 4:45, 6:20, 7:30, 8:00, 9:35

Sun: 11:50 AM, 1:30, 3:05, 4:45, 6:20

Mon: 3:05, 3:30, 6:20, 6:30, 6:50

Tue: 3:05, 3:30, 6:20, 6:50

Wed: 3:05, 6:20, 9:35

Thu: 11:50 AM, 3:05, 6:20, 9:35



Ghostbusters: Afterlife (PG-13) Suggestive References; Supernatural Action

Fri: 3:50, 6:50, 9:40

Sat: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50, 9:40

Sun: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50

Mon & Tue: 3:50, 6:50



Clifford the Big Red Dog (PG) Action; Impolite Humor; Some Thematic Material

Fri: 4:40 PM

Sat: 11:50 AM, 2:15, 4:40

Sun: 11:50 AM, 5:00

Mon: 4:00 PM

Tue: 3:30 PM

HUNTINGTON, WV

Marquee Pullman

The King's Man (R) Language; Sexual Material; Strong Bloody Violence; No Passes Allowed

Tue: 4:00 PM

Wed & Thu: 12:40, 3:40, 6:40, 9:40



The Matrix Resurrections (R) Language; Violence; No Passes Allowed

Wed & Thu: 12:00, 3:15, 6:30, 9:45



Sing 2 (PG) Mild Peril; Mild Violence; Some Rude Material; No Passes Allowed

Wed & Thu: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50, 9:30



Nightmare Alley (R) Language; Nudity; Some Sexual Content; Strong Bloody Violence; No Passes Allowed

Fri - Tue: 12:00, 3:05, 6:10, 9:20



Spider-Man: No Way Home (PG-13) Action; Language; Rude Humor; Violence; No Passes Allowed

Fri: 11:50 AM, 12:45, 1:30, 2:00, 2:35, 3:05, 4:15, 4:45, 5:15, 5:50, 6:20, 7:30, 8:30, 9:05, 9:30, 9:35

Sat - Tue: 11:50 AM, 12:45, 2:00, 2:35, 3:05, 4:15, 4:45, 5:15, 5:50, 6:20, 7:30, 8:30, 9:05, 9:30, 9:35

Wed & Thu: 11:50 AM, 2:00, 2:35, 3:05, 4:45, 5:15, 5:50, 6:20, 8:30, 9:05, 9:35



Spider-Man: No Way Home 3D (PG-13) Action; Language; Rude Humor; Violence; No Passes Allowed

Fri: 8:00 PM

Sat - Thu: 1:30, 8:00



West Side Story (PG-13) Smoking; Some Suggestive Material; Some Thematic Material; Strong Language; Strong Violence; No Passes Allowed

Fri - Tue: 12:30, 4:00, 7:40



Encanto (PG) Mild Peril; Some Thematic Material

Fri - Tue: 12:40, 3:40, 6:40, 9:30



House of Gucci (R) Brief Nudity; Language; Some Sexual Content; Violence

Fri - Tue: 12:45, 4:20, 7:



Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City (R) Gory Scenes; Language; Strong Violence

Fri & Sat: 1:10, 4:10, 7:10, 9:45

Sun: 4:10, 7:10, 9:45

Mon & Tue: 1:10, 4:10, 7:10, 9:45



Ghostbusters: Afterlife (PG-13) Suggestive References; Supernatural Action

Fri - Mon: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50, 9:40

Tue: 12:50, 6:50, 9:40



King Richard (PG-13) Brief Drug References; Sexual References; Some Violence; Strong Language

Fri: 11:55 AM, 3:05, 6:15, 9:25

Sat: 11:55 AM, 3:05, 9:25

Sun: 11:55 AM, 6:15, 9:25

Mon & Tue: 11:55 AM, 3:05, 6:15, 9:25



Clifford the Big Red Dog (PG) Action; Impolite Humor; Some Thematic Material

Fri - Tue: 11:50 AM, 2:15, 4:40, 7:05



Eternals (PG-13) Brief Sexuality; Fantasy Action/Violence; Language

Fri - Tue: 12:15, 4:00, 7:25



No Time To Die (PG-13) Action; Brief Strong Language; Some Disturbing Images; Some Suggestive Material; Violence

Fri & Sat: 12:40, 4:10, 7:40

Sun: 12:00, 9:35

Mon & Tue: 12:40, 4:10, 7:40



Venom: Let There Be Carnage (PG-13) Disturbing Content; Intense Action Violence; Strong Language; Suggestive References

Fri & Sat: 1:20, 4:20, 7:00, 9:40

Sun: 11:50 AM, 7:00, 9:40

Mon & Tue: 1:20, 4:20, 7:00, 9:40



It's a Wonderful Life (1946) (PG) Alcohol Use; FBC21; Smoking; Some Frightening Images; Some Scary Moments; Some Thematic Material; Some Violence

Sun: 3:30, 6:40

CHARLESTON, WV

Marquee Southridge

The King's Man (R) Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Tue: 4:30 PM

Wed & Thu: 12:40, 3:40, 6:40, 9:40



The Matrix Resurrections (R) MXC; Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Wed & Thu: 5:15 PM



The Matrix Resurrections (R) Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Wed & Thu: 12:00, 3:15, 6:30, 9:45



Sing 2 (PG) Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Wed & Thu: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50, 9:30



American Underdog Early Access Screening (PG) Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Fri & Sat: 7:00 PM



Nightmare Alley (R) Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Fri - Mon: 12:00, 3:05, 6:10, 9:20

Tue: 12:00, 9:20



Spider-Man: No Way Home (PG-13) MXC; Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Fri - Tue: 11:50 AM, 1:30, 3:05, 4:45, 6:20, 8:00, 9:35

Wed & Thu: 11:50 AM, 3:05, 6:20, 9:35



Spider-Man: No Way Home (PG-13) Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Fri - Sun: 12:45, 2:35, 4:15, 5:15, 5:50, 7:30, 9:05

Mon & Tue: 12:45, 2:35, 4:15, 5:15, 5:50, 7:30, 8:15, 9:05

Wed & Thu: 2:00, 5:15, 8:30



Spider-Man: No Way Home 3D (PG-13) Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Fri - Tue: 2:00, 8:30



West Side Story (PG-13) Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Fri - Tue: 12:30, 4:00, 7:40



Encanto (PG) Reserved

Fri - Tue: 12:40, 3:40, 6:40, 9:30



Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City (R) Reserved

Mon: 1:10, 9:45

Tue: 1:10 PM



Ghostbusters: Afterlife (PG-13) Reserved

Fri - Tue: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50, 9:40



Clifford the Big Red Dog (PG) Reserved

Fri & Sat: 11:50 AM, 2:15

Sun: 11:50 AM

Mon & Tue: 11:50 AM, 2:15, 4:40



Eternals (PG-13) Reserved

Fri - Tue: 12:15, 4:00, 7:25



It's a Wonderful Life (1946) (PG) FBC21; Reserved

Sun: 3:30, 6:40

WYTHEVILLE, VA

Marquee Wytheville

The King's Man (R) Language; Sexual Material; Strong Bloody Violence; No Passes Allowed

Tue: 4:00 PM

Wed & Thu: 12:40, 3:40, 6:40, 9:40



The Matrix Resurrections (R) Language; Violence; No Passes Allowed

Wed & Thu: 12:00, 3:15, 6:30, 9:45



Sing 2 (PG) Mild Peril; Mild Violence; Some Rude Material; No Passes Allowed

Wed & Thu: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50, 9:30



Spider-Man: No Way Home (PG-13) Action; Language; Rude Humor; Violence; No Passes Allowed

Fri - Tue: 11:50 AM, 1:30, 2:00, 3:05, 4:45, 5:15, 6:20, 7:30, 8:00, 8:30, 9:35

Wed & Thu: 11:50 AM, 3:05, 6:20, 9:35



Christmas With The Chosen: The Messengers () Content is Generally Suitable for All Ages; NO Passes \ NO Coupons; No Passes Allowed

Fri - Tue: 12:30, 3:30, 6:30, 9:30



Encanto (PG) Mild Peril; Some Thematic Material

Fri - Tue: 12:40, 3:40, 6:40, 9:30



Ghostbusters: Afterlife (PG-13) Suggestive References; Supernatural Action

Fri - Tue: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50, 9:40



Clifford the Big Red Dog (PG) Action; Impolite Humor; Some Thematic Material

Fri - Tue: 11:50 AM, 2:15, 4:40



Eternals (PG-13) Brief Sexuality; Fantasy Action/Violence; Language

Fri: 12:15, 9:25

Sat - Mon: 12:15, 4:00, 7:25

Tue: 12:15, 7:25











