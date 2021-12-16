MURC announces research awards for faculty and undergraduates

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – The Marshall University Research Corporation has announced the winners of the Spring 2022 Undergraduate Creative Discovery and Research Awards and the Summer 2022 John Marshall Scholars Award program for faculty.

The 14 awardees of the Spring 2022 Undergraduate Creative Discovery and Research Awards will receive a $750 stipend, $1,000 for travel and materials and $750 is provided for the participating faculty mentor. The program is open to students in the College of Science, College of Business, College of Liberal Arts, College of Arts and Media, Colleges of Engineering and Computer Sciences, College of Health Professions and the Honors College.

Spring 2022 awardees are:

Banzon, Jarod (College of Engineering and Computer Sciences) – A Study of Predicting The Behavior of Walking Insects Using Deep Learning Techniques

Bloss, Bethany (College of Health Professions) – Language Sampling in Adolescents from Appalachia

Clark, Benjamin (College of Science) – Hypertrophic Growth and Intracellular Calcium in Cardiac Myocytes in Mice with Altered Na/K-ATPase Isoforms

Clark, Trace (College of Science) – Using Antioxidant Assays and Electron Paramagnetic Resonance Spectroscopy to Determine the Defensive Role of Antioxidants in Tardigrades

Covington, Calvin (College of Health Professions) – Comparison of Bone Density Measurements Using Two CT (Computer Tomography) Scanning Techniques in Hindlimb Suspend Rats

Dillon, Eric (Honors College) – An Automatic Feedback System to Teach Cybersecurity Principles to K-12 and College Students

Ferguson, Cameron (College of Health Professions) – Relative Head Acceleration Forces in Flag and Tackle Football

Kennett, Tyler (College of Arts and Media) – The Last Tree of Bluefield Avenue-PTSD, Trauma and Appalachia

O’Dell, Hayden (College of Science) – Using Fluorescence Confocal Microscopy and Electron Paramagnetic Resonance Spectroscopy Determine the Role of Reactive Oxygen Species in Cryptobiosis

Raines, Regan (College of Engineering and Computer Sciences) – Fabrication and Experimental Characterization of Medical-Grade Dental Implants, Fabricated Using Vat-Protocolization Additive Manufacturing Process

Smith, Sydney (College of Science) – Effects of Hyocholic Acid on Hepatic Function and Gut Microbiota

Stanley, Mallory (College of Liberal Arts) – An Archival Examination of the Owen Clinic Institute: Remember a Rural Mental Health Facility in Huntington, West Virginia

Summers, J. Paul (Honors College) – Orthoamphibole – Garnet – Chlorite Schists from the Little Pine Garnet Mine, NC

Tomblin, Destiny (College of Liberal Arts) – Social-Media and Health Literacy in Relation to the COVID-19 Crisis



The ten awardees of the John Marshall Scholars Award program will receive a semester-long, four-course reassigned time commitment. Since its inception, the John Marshall Scholars program has supported the creative discovery and research work of faculty members from the College of Science, College of Business, College of Liberal Arts, College of Arts and Media, College of Engineering and Computer Sciences and the Library.

Summer 2022 awardees are:

Fan, Xiaojuan (College of Science) – Thermal-Photo-Electronic Hybrid Device for Energy Harvesting

Hagarty, Ian (College of Arts and Media) – Shared Reverence





Harper, Linsey (Libraries & Online Learning) – Investigation of Factors Affecting Undergraduate Students’ Usage of YouTube as a Supplementary Learning Tool: An Adoption of the Theory of Planned Behavior





Kaufmann, Daniel (College of Arts and Media) – Shared Reverence





Koontz, Penny (College of Liberal Arts) – An Examination of Campus Racial and Ethnic Mental Health Treatment Disparity





Kozlowski, Hanna (College of Arts and Media) – Visual Bridging





McCunn, Laura (College of Science) – Reactions of Chemicals Formed During PVC Pyrolysis





Salary, Ross (College of Engineering and Computer Sciences) – Physics-Driven, Intelligent: Biofabrication of Bone Implants for the Treatment of Osseous Fractures





Uddin, Mohammad (COB) – Are CTO Trades Informative? Evidence from Insider Trades by Corporate CTO’s of S&P 1500 Firms





Waugh, Carline (CAM) – The Quiet Voice Project: Songs of Home



For more information about the research awards or upcoming proposal deadlines, visit www.marshall.edu/murc.