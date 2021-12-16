Most read
- Marshall biology faculty member awarded grant to conduct anatomy education for high schoolers in West Virginia
- Marshall Marching Band Fest Won by Midland
- Cinemas Schedule Up to 17 Daily Screenings for "Spiderman No Way Home"
- Scenes from Mayor Steve Williams State of the City Address
- MURC announces research awards for faculty and undergraduates
- UPDATED: Tale of Two Keiths: Keith Albee "sis" Demolition, Partial Restore of Lobby IMAGES
- IMAGES: Cosplay Creativity Earned Accolades for Bunny Bombshell
- Attorney General Morrisey Encourages Careful Consideration of Holiday Pet Purchases
MURC announces research awards for faculty and undergraduates
The 14 awardees of the Spring 2022 Undergraduate Creative Discovery and Research Awards will receive a $750 stipend, $1,000 for travel and materials and $750 is provided for the participating faculty mentor. The program is open to students in the College of Science, College of Business, College of Liberal Arts, College of Arts and Media, Colleges of Engineering and Computer Sciences, College of Health Professions and the Honors College.
Spring 2022 awardees are:
- Banzon, Jarod (College of Engineering and Computer Sciences) – A Study of Predicting The Behavior of Walking Insects Using Deep Learning Techniques
- Bloss, Bethany (College of Health Professions) – Language Sampling in Adolescents from Appalachia
- Clark, Benjamin (College of Science) – Hypertrophic Growth and Intracellular Calcium in Cardiac Myocytes in Mice with Altered Na/K-ATPase Isoforms
- Clark, Trace (College of Science) – Using Antioxidant Assays and Electron Paramagnetic Resonance Spectroscopy to Determine the Defensive Role of Antioxidants in Tardigrades
- Covington, Calvin (College of Health Professions) – Comparison of Bone Density Measurements Using Two CT (Computer Tomography) Scanning Techniques in Hindlimb Suspend Rats
- Dillon, Eric (Honors College) – An Automatic Feedback System to Teach Cybersecurity Principles to K-12 and College Students
- Ferguson, Cameron (College of Health Professions) – Relative Head Acceleration Forces in Flag and Tackle Football
- Kennett, Tyler (College of Arts and Media) – The Last Tree of Bluefield Avenue-PTSD, Trauma and Appalachia
- O’Dell, Hayden (College of Science) – Using Fluorescence Confocal Microscopy and Electron Paramagnetic Resonance Spectroscopy Determine the Role of Reactive Oxygen Species in Cryptobiosis
- Raines, Regan (College of Engineering and Computer Sciences) – Fabrication and Experimental Characterization of Medical-Grade Dental Implants, Fabricated Using Vat-Protocolization Additive Manufacturing Process
- Smith, Sydney (College of Science) – Effects of Hyocholic Acid on Hepatic Function and Gut Microbiota
- Stanley, Mallory (College of Liberal Arts) – An Archival Examination of the Owen Clinic Institute: Remember a Rural Mental Health Facility in Huntington, West Virginia
- Summers, J. Paul (Honors College) – Orthoamphibole – Garnet – Chlorite Schists from the Little Pine Garnet Mine, NC
- Tomblin, Destiny (College of Liberal Arts) – Social-Media and Health Literacy in Relation to the COVID-19 Crisis
The ten awardees of the John Marshall Scholars Award program will receive a semester-long, four-course reassigned time commitment. Since its inception, the John Marshall Scholars program has supported the creative discovery and research work of faculty members from the College of Science, College of Business, College of Liberal Arts, College of Arts and Media, College of Engineering and Computer Sciences and the Library.
Summer 2022 awardees are:
- Fan, Xiaojuan (College of Science) – Thermal-Photo-Electronic Hybrid Device for Energy Harvesting
- Hagarty, Ian (College of Arts and Media) – Shared Reverence
- Harper, Linsey (Libraries & Online Learning) – Investigation of Factors Affecting Undergraduate Students’ Usage of YouTube as a Supplementary Learning Tool: An Adoption of the Theory of Planned Behavior
- Kaufmann, Daniel (College of Arts and Media) – Shared Reverence
- Koontz, Penny (College of Liberal Arts) – An Examination of Campus Racial and Ethnic Mental Health Treatment Disparity
- Kozlowski, Hanna (College of Arts and Media) – Visual Bridging
- McCunn, Laura (College of Science) – Reactions of Chemicals Formed During PVC Pyrolysis
- Salary, Ross (College of Engineering and Computer Sciences) – Physics-Driven, Intelligent: Biofabrication of Bone Implants for the Treatment of Osseous Fractures
- Uddin, Mohammad (COB) – Are CTO Trades Informative? Evidence from Insider Trades by Corporate CTO’s of S&P 1500 Firms
- Waugh, Carline (CAM) – The Quiet Voice Project: Songs of Home
For more information about the research awards or upcoming proposal deadlines, visit www.marshall.edu/murc.