Arrest Made in Huntington wine Bar Robbery
Officers were able to track Norton to the Vanity Fair apartments in the 600 block of 4th Avenue. There, officers executed a search warrant at Norton’s apartment and located several items linking him to the breaking and entering, including the clothing that it was believed he wore during the incident.
Detectives also believe Norton is connected to several other breaking and entering incidents, including at Starbucks and Nawab Indian Cuisine early Thursday and at Muffler America on Dec. 4. Norton has a criminal history of theft dating back to the early 1990s.
Huntington Police detectives are continuing the investigation, and more charges could be forthcoming. Any person with information about these crimes should call the Huntington Police Department Criminal Investigation Bureau at 304-696-4420, Ext. 1027, or the HPD anonymous tip line at 304-696-4444.
Meanwhile, Police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Saturday about 7:15 p.m. near the 1600 block of 8th Avenue. One person has been transported to the hospital.