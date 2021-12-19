Dec. 18 Huntington Police Dept. Incident Report

Most read
|HPD21-05798
|12/18/2021
|Open
|HPD21-05797
|12/18/2021
|Domestic Battery
|Closed
|HPD21-05795
|12/18/2021
|TRESPASS
|Closed
|HPD21-05796
|12/18/2021
|Open
|HPD21-05794
|12/18/2021
|Wanton endangerment involving a firearm.
|Open
|HPD21-05793
|12/18/2021
|Petit Larceny
|Open
|HPD21-05792
|12/18/2021
|Burglary; entry of dwelling or outhouse; Grand Larceny
|Open
|HPD21-05791
|12/18/2021
|Malicious or unlawful assault
|Open
|HPD21-05790
|12/18/2021
|Information Report
|Open
|HPD21-05789
|12/18/2021
|Stolen Auto/Auto Theft
|Open
|CCSO21-2143
|12/18/2021
|Closed
|HPD21-05788
|12/18/2021
|Obstructing officer; Warrant Service/Execution
|Closed
|HPD21-05787
|12/18/2021
|Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor
|Open
|CCSO21-2141
|12/18/2021
|Disorderly Conduct
|Closed
|CHPD21-05786
|12/18/2021
|Information Report
|Open
|CCSO21-2142
|12/18/2021
|Closed
|CCSO21-2140
|12/18/2021
|Domestic Battery
|Closed
|HPD21-05785
|12/18/2021
|Possession of a Controlled Substance; Tresspassing
|Closed
|CCSO21-2139
|12/18/2021
|SRL-DUI 1st & 2nd Offense
|Closed
|HPD21-05784
|12/18/2021
|Joyriding - Stolen Vehicle Without Intent to Permanently Deprive
|Closed