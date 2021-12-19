Dec. 18 Huntington Police Dept. Incident Report

 Sunday, December 19, 2021 - 06:25

The Huntington Police Department released the following information on recent incidents.

HPD21-05798 12/18/2021   Open
HPD21-05797 12/18/2021 Domestic Battery Closed
HPD21-05795 12/18/2021 TRESPASS Closed
HPD21-05796 12/18/2021   Open
HPD21-05794 12/18/2021 Wanton endangerment involving a firearm. Open
HPD21-05793 12/18/2021 Petit Larceny Open
HPD21-05792 12/18/2021 Burglary; entry of dwelling or outhouse; Grand Larceny Open
HPD21-05791 12/18/2021 Malicious or unlawful assault Open
HPD21-05790 12/18/2021 Information Report Open
HPD21-05789 12/18/2021 Stolen Auto/Auto Theft Open
CCSO21-2143 12/18/2021   Closed
HPD21-05788 12/18/2021 Obstructing officer; Warrant Service/Execution Closed
HPD21-05787 12/18/2021 Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor Open
CCSO21-2141 12/18/2021 Disorderly Conduct Closed
CHPD21-05786 12/18/2021 Information Report Open
CCSO21-2142 12/18/2021   Closed
CCSO21-2140 12/18/2021 Domestic Battery Closed
HPD21-05785 12/18/2021 Possession of a Controlled Substance; Tresspassing Closed
CCSO21-2139 12/18/2021 SRL-DUI 1st & 2nd Offense Closed
HPD21-05784 12/18/2021 Joyriding - Stolen Vehicle Without Intent to Permanently Deprive Closed