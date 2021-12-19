Most read
HERD ZONE: Chuck McGill - Thundering Herd Drops New Orleans Bowl, 36-21
The Ragin' Cajuns' Emani Bailey rushed for 94 yards and two scores, while quarterback Levi Lewis threw for 270 yards and a touchdown and piled up 74 more on the ground.
Marshall was led by running back Rasheen Ali, who had 20 carries for a Marshall bowl-record 160 yards and three touchdowns, while defensive end Owen Porter also tied the Thundering Herd's top bowl mark with four tackles for loss.
The Thundering Herd finished this season at 7-6, while Louisiana, ranked as high as 16th by the Associated Press, completed its campaign at 13-1.