New Marshall-Themed Little Free Library Installed at Tri-State Airport

Huntington - Marshall University Libraries and the Cabell County Career Technology Center on Monday unveiled a second Marshall-themed Little Free Library , this time at Tri-State Airport.

The first LFL was installed in May at Yeager Airport in Charleston. The Kelly green, M-shaped libraries were created from an idea by Dr. Kelli Johnson, associate university librarian at Marshall.

“Marshall University Libraries supports the research and study needs of our students, faculty and staff on campus,” Johnson said. “But we also want the community to know that Marshall is committed to supporting lifelong learning and literacy in our community, and that reading and learning can take place anywhere – college, home and on an airplane.”

The libraries were both created by students in Bret Masters’ building technology class at the CCCTC.

“I’ve been honored to work with some wonderful people on this project,” Masters said. “I’ve grown up and lived in this area most of my life and I think it’s great that I have been given this opportunity to give a little back to the community. I hope the Marshall Little Free Library bookcase helps promote better education and enhances the interest of reading.”

“Looking back, I would’ve never dreamed as a Vinson High School student, I would be building something so awesome for the community as this project. Marshall University and the Tri-State Airport have been a large part of my life. It’s good to see everyone working together to build a better tomorrow for our small West Virginia community,” Masters added.

Current participating students include Bladan Bailey, Luke Carter, Chris Childers, Christian Combs, Tielar Cremeans, Jayden Davis, Zerrick Felder, Brad Freeman, Loriona Gilkerson, Logan Hackney, Tyler Hunt, Kayden Lambert, Aiden Lambert-Adkins, Caleb Leffingwell, Joshua Leffingwell, Justin Morrison, Colton Noble, Max Richardson, Drake Ross, Quinton Taylor, Christian Thompson and Zacheriah Wooding.

The new library at HTS is in the process of being registered as an official Little Free Library. Once the charter sign arrives and is installed, the library will be included on the world map of all registered LFLs.

“Marshall Libraries also supports Little Free Libraries at Yeager Airport and in the Fairfield neighborhood of Huntington (donated by the Marshall’s Student Government Association). More information about Little Free Libraries as well as a world map of LFL locations is available at littlefreelibrary.org,” Johnson added.

In addition to promoting literacy by providing books to guests traveling through our local airports, the structures will also provide information about Marshall University and its academic programs.