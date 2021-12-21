Marquee Pullman Adds New Films for Web Slinger to Trap

 Tuesday, December 21, 2021
Marquee Pullman Adds New Films for Web Slinger to Trap

Wednesday brings three and more to come, although the region will not be seeing John Paul Thompson's "Licorice Pizza," which appears to be the 2021, "American Graffiti."

Still, Christmas Day will behold "American Underdog" and "A Journal for Jordan."

However, the Christmas "miracle" has already occurred as the web slinging, "No Way Home" spun $260 million in its--- first pandemic jitters and all --- weekend claiming second place among all time openings. Now, as immunizations lies continue, Spidey has five wide competitors, hold overs, and a hailed widening award winning love story  stuck in his web. 

 Boxoffice and other trade pubs foresee Spidey hanging above all competitors . His second weekend will likely be above $100 million, a feat achieved by only six films in history: Force Awakens and Endgame, plus Avengers: Infinity War ($114.8 million), Black Panther ($111.7 million), Jurassic World ($106.6 million), and The Avengers ($103.1 million).

The Top Ten will likely contain Sing 2 ($37 million), Matrix Resurrections ($22 million), King's Men ($10 million) , American Underdog ($8 million), Encanto, Licorice Pizza, West Side Story, Ghostbusters Afterlife and Journal for Jordan  ($1.6 million), per Boxoffice.

AMERICAN UNDERDOG

The drama chronicles the incredible true story of Kurt Warner, who went from stocking shelves at a supermarket to become a two time NFL MVP, Super Bowl MVP and Hall of Fame quarterback.

A JOURNAL FOR JORDAN

A JOURNAL FOR JORDAN is based on the true story of Sergeant Charles Monroe King (Jordan), a soldier deployed to Iraq who begins to keep a journal of love and advice for his infant son.

KING'S MAN

As a collection of history's worst tyrants and criminal masterminds gather to plot a war to wipe out millions, one man must race against time to stop them. Discover the origins of the very first independent intelligence agency in THE KING'S MAN.

 

MATRIX RESURRECTIONS

From visionary filmmaker Lana Wachowski comes "The Matrix Resurrections," the long-awaited fourth film in the groundbreaking franchise . The new film reunites original stars Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss in the iconic roles of Neo and Trinity.

SING 2 

This holiday season, the new chapter in Illumination's smash animated franchise arrives as the ever-optimistic koala, Buster Moon, and his all-star cast of performers prepare to launch their most dazzling stage extravaganza yet.

 


 

