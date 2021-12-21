Marquee Pullman Adds New Films for Web Slinger to Trap

Wednesday brings three and more to come, although the region will not be seeing John Paul Thompson's "Licorice Pizza," which appears to be the 2021, "American Graffiti."

However, the Christmas "miracle" has already occurred as the web slinging, "No Way Home" spun $260 million in its--- first pandemic jitters and all --- weekend claiming second place among all time openings. Now, as immunizations lies continue, Spidey has five wide competitors, hold overs, and a hailed widening award winning love story stuck in his web.

Boxoffice and other trade pubs foresee Spidey hanging above all competitors . His second weekend will likely be above $100 million, a feat achieved by only six films in history: Force Awakens and Endgame, plus Avengers: Infinity War ($114.8 million), Black Panther ($111.7 million), Jurassic World ($106.6 million), and The Avengers ($103.1 million).

The Top Ten will likely contain Sing 2 ($37 million), Matrix Resurrections ($22 million), King's Men ($10 million) , American Underdog ($8 million), Encanto, Licorice Pizza, West Side Story, Ghostbusters Afterlife and Journal for Jordan ($1.6 million), per Boxoffice.

AMERICAN UNDERDOG

The drama chronicles the incredible true story of Kurt Warner, who went from stocking shelves at a supermarket to become a two time NFL MVP, Super Bowl MVP and Hall of Fame quarterback.

A JOURNAL FOR JORDAN

A JOURNAL FOR JORDAN is based on the true story of Sergeant Charles Monroe King (Jordan), a soldier deployed to Iraq who begins to keep a journal of love and advice for his infant son.

KING'S MAN

As a collection of history's worst tyrants and criminal masterminds gather to plot a war to wipe out millions, one man must race against time to stop them. Discover the origins of the very first independent intelligence agency in THE KING'S MAN.

MATRIX RESURRECTIONS

From visionary filmmaker Lana Wachowski comes "The Matrix Resurrections," the long-awaited fourth film in the groundbreaking franchise . The new film reunites original stars Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss in the iconic roles of Neo and Trinity.

SING 2

This holiday season, the new chapter in Illumination's smash animated franchise arrives as the ever-optimistic koala, Buster Moon, and his all-star cast of performers prepare to launch their most dazzling stage extravaganza yet.





Action/Adventure2 hr. 11 min.Ralph Fiennes, Gemma Arterton, Rhys Ifans, Matthew Goode, Tom Hollander, Harris Dickinson, Daniel Brühl, Djimon Hounsou, Charles DanceMatthew VaughnSciFi/Fantasy, Action/Adventure2 hr. 28 min.Keanu Reeves, Jessica Henwick, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Christina Rrcci, Carrie-Anne Moss, Ellen Hollman, Priyanka Chopra-Jonas, Jonathan Groff, Neil Patrick Harris, Daniel BernhardtLana WachowskiAnimation, Musical1 hr. 50 min.Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon, Scarlett Johansson, Taron Egerton, Tori Kelly, Nick Kroll, Bobby Cannavale, Halsey, Pharrell WilliamsGarth JenningsDrama/Suspense/Thriller2 hr. 20 min.Bradley Cooper, Cate Blanchett, Toni Collette, Willem Dafoe, Richard Jenkins, Rooney Mara, Ron Perlman, Mary Steenburgen, David StrathairnGuillermo del ToroAction/Adventure, SciFi/Fantasy, Comedy2 hr. 28 min.Tom Holland, Zendaya, Marisa Tomei, Jacob Batalon, Benedict Cumberbatch, Jamie Foxx, Alfred Molina, Tony RevoloriJon WattsDrama/Musical2 hr. 36 min.Ansel Elgort, Rita Moreno, Corey Stoll, Maddie Ziegler, Brian d'Arcy JamesSteven SpielbergAnimation/Family1 hr. 49 min.Stephanie Beatriz, Diane Guerrero, Wilmer Valderrama, Rhenzy Feliz, Angie Cepeda, MalumaByron Howard, Jared BushDrama2 hr. 38 min.Lady Gaga, Adam Driver, Jared Leto, Jeremy Irons, Jack Huston, Selma Hayek, Al PacinoRidley ScottAction/Adventure/Comedy/Horror2 hr. 04 min.Carrie Coon, Finn Wolfhard, Mckenna Grace, Annie Potts, Paul RuddJason ReitmanFamily, Animation1 hr. 36 min.Jack Whitehall, Darby Camp, Tony Hale, Sienna Guillory, David Alan Grier, Russell Wong, John CleeseWalt BeckerDrama, Comedy2 hr. 10 min.James Stewart, Donna Reed, Lionel Barrymore, Thomas Mitchell, Henry Travers, Beulah Bondi, Frank Faylen, Ward Bond, Gloria Grahame, H.B. WarnerFrank Capra