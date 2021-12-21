Most read
- SCHOOL HOUSE LIVE:
Marquee Pullman Adds New Films for Web Slinger to Trap
However, the Christmas "miracle" has already occurred as the web slinging, "No Way Home" spun $260 million in its--- first pandemic jitters and all --- weekend claiming second place among all time openings. Now, as immunizations lies continue, Spidey has five wide competitors, hold overs, and a hailed widening award winning love story stuck in his web.
Boxoffice and other trade pubs foresee Spidey hanging above all competitors . His second weekend will likely be above $100 million, a feat achieved by only six films in history: Force Awakens and Endgame, plus Avengers: Infinity War ($114.8 million), Black Panther ($111.7 million), Jurassic World ($106.6 million), and The Avengers ($103.1 million).
The Top Ten will likely contain Sing 2 ($37 million), Matrix Resurrections ($22 million), King's Men ($10 million) , American Underdog ($8 million), Encanto, Licorice Pizza, West Side Story, Ghostbusters Afterlife and Journal for Jordan ($1.6 million), per Boxoffice.
AMERICAN UNDERDOG
The drama chronicles the incredible true story of Kurt Warner, who went from stocking shelves at a supermarket to become a two time NFL MVP, Super Bowl MVP and Hall of Fame quarterback.
A JOURNAL FOR JORDAN
A JOURNAL FOR JORDAN is based on the true story of Sergeant Charles Monroe King (Jordan), a soldier deployed to Iraq who begins to keep a journal of love and advice for his infant son.
KING'S MAN
As a collection of history's worst tyrants and criminal masterminds gather to plot a war to wipe out millions, one man must race against time to stop them. Discover the origins of the very first independent intelligence agency in THE KING'S MAN.
MATRIX RESURRECTIONS
From visionary filmmaker Lana Wachowski comes "The Matrix Resurrections," the long-awaited fourth film in the groundbreaking franchise . The new film reunites original stars Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss in the iconic roles of Neo and Trinity.
SING 2
This holiday season, the new chapter in Illumination's smash animated franchise arrives as the ever-optimistic koala, Buster Moon, and his all-star cast of performers prepare to launch their most dazzling stage extravaganza yet.
MARQUEE PULLMAN SQUARE
HuntingtonTRAILER ▶
THE KING'S MAN RAction/Adventure
2 hr. 11 min.
CAST
Ralph Fiennes, Gemma Arterton, Rhys Ifans, Matthew Goode, Tom Hollander, Harris Dickinson, Daniel Brühl, Djimon Hounsou, Charles Dance
DIRECTOR
Matthew Vaughn
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DLanguage; Sexual Material; Strong Bloody Violence12:40PM3:40PM6:40PM9:40PM
TRAILER ▶
THE MATRIX RESURRECTIONSRSciFi/Fantasy, Action/Adventure
2 hr. 28 min.
CAST
Keanu Reeves, Jessica Henwick, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Christina Rrcci, Carrie-Anne Moss, Ellen Hollman, Priyanka Chopra-Jonas, Jonathan Groff, Neil Patrick Harris, Daniel Bernhardt
DIRECTOR
Lana Wachowski
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DLanguage; Violence12:00PM1:15PM3:15PM4:30PM6:30PM7:45PM9:45PM
TRAILER ▶
SING 2PGAnimation, Musical
1 hr. 50 min.
CAST
Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon, Scarlett Johansson, Taron Egerton, Tori Kelly, Nick Kroll, Bobby Cannavale, Halsey, Pharrell Williams
DIRECTOR
Garth Jennings
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DMild Peril; Mild Violence; Some Rude Material12:20PM12:50PM3:20PM3:50PM6:20PM6:50PM9:30PM
TRAILER ▶
NIGHTMARE ALLEYRDrama/Suspense/Thriller
2 hr. 20 min.
CAST
Bradley Cooper, Cate Blanchett, Toni Collette, Willem Dafoe, Richard Jenkins, Rooney Mara, Ron Perlman, Mary Steenburgen, David Strathairn
DIRECTOR
Guillermo del Toro
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DLanguage; Nudity; Some Sexual Content; Strong Bloody Violence1:15PM4:40PM8:15PM
TRAILER ▶
SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOMEPG-13Action/Adventure, SciFi/Fantasy, Comedy
2 hr. 28 min.
CAST
Tom Holland, Zendaya, Marisa Tomei, Jacob Batalon, Benedict Cumberbatch, Jamie Foxx, Alfred Molina, Tony Revolori
DIRECTOR
Jon Watts
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DAction; Language; Rude Humor; Violence11:50AM12:45PM2:00PM2:35PM3:05PM4:15PM4:45PM5:15PM5:50PM6:20PM7:30PM8:30PM9:00PM9:05PM9:30PM9:35PM 3DAction; Language; Rude Humor; Violence1:30PM8:00PM
TRAILER ▶
WEST SIDE STORYPG-13Drama/Musical
2 hr. 36 min.
CAST
Ansel Elgort, Rita Moreno, Corey Stoll, Maddie Ziegler, Brian d'Arcy James
DIRECTOR
Steven Spielberg
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DSmoking; Some Suggestive Material; Some Thematic Material; Strong Language; Strong Violence12:30PM4:00PM7:40PM
TRAILER ▶
ENCANTOPGAnimation/Family
1 hr. 49 min.
CAST
Stephanie Beatriz, Diane Guerrero, Wilmer Valderrama, Rhenzy Feliz, Angie Cepeda, Maluma
DIRECTOR
Byron Howard, Jared Bush
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DMild Peril; Some Thematic Material12:40PM3:40PM6:40PM9:30PM
TRAILER ▶
HOUSE OF GUCCIRDrama
2 hr. 38 min.
CAST
Lady Gaga, Adam Driver, Jared Leto, Jeremy Irons, Jack Huston, Selma Hayek, Al Pacino
DIRECTOR
Ridley Scott
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DBrief Nudity; Language; Some Sexual Content; Violence12:45PM4:20PM
TRAILER ▶
GHOSTBUSTERS: AFTERLIFEPG-13Action/Adventure/Comedy/Horror
2 hr. 04 min.
CAST
Carrie Coon, Finn Wolfhard, Mckenna Grace, Annie Potts, Paul Rudd
DIRECTOR
Jason Reitman
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DSuggestive References; Supernatural Action12:50PM9:40PM
TRAILER ▶
CLIFFORD THE BIG RED DOGPGFamily, Animation
1 hr. 36 min.
CAST
Jack Whitehall, Darby Camp, Tony Hale, Sienna Guillory, David Alan Grier, Russell Wong, John Cleese
DIRECTOR
Walt Becker
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DAction; Impolite Humor; Some Thematic Material11:50AM7:05PM
TRAILER ▶
IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE (1946)PGDrama, Comedy
2 hr. 10 min.
CAST
James Stewart, Donna Reed, Lionel Barrymore, Thomas Mitchell, Henry Travers, Beulah Bondi, Frank Faylen, Ward Bond, Gloria Grahame, H.B. Warner
DIRECTOR
Frank Capra
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DAlcohol Use; FBC21; Smoking; Some Frightening Images; Some Scary Moments; Some Thematic Material; Some Violence3:30PM6:40PM