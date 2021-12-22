Violent Crimes Task Force West Arrests Drug Suspect

Wayne County Sheriff Rick Thompson stated that a suspect was arrested Wednesday after a drug investigation by the Violent Crime and Drug Task Force

Donald 'Don' Herald II, is charged with three counts of Delivery of a Controlled Substance- Methamphetamine and Delivery of a Controlled Substance- Heroin

Sheriff Thompson stated that the Violent Crime and Drug Task Force West is made up of the WV State Police, U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency, Wayne County Sheriff's Department, and Putnam County Sheriff's Department. Donald was taken into custody by the US Marshals Cuffed Task Force in Huntington.