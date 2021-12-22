Most read
Violent Crimes Task Force West Arrests Drug Suspect
West.
Donald 'Don' Herald II, is charged with three counts of Delivery of a Controlled Substance- Methamphetamine and Delivery of a Controlled Substance- Heroin
Sheriff Thompson stated that the Violent Crime and Drug Task Force West is made up of the WV State Police, U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency, Wayne County Sheriff's Department, and Putnam County Sheriff's Department. Donald was taken into custody by the US Marshals Cuffed Task Force in Huntington.