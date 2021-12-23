MSW Employees Save Huntington Customer From Cold

Huntington, WV, December 22, 2021 — Mountain State Waste Employees Josh Gilliam and Derick Wolfe went above the call of duty on their trash collection route Wednesday, December 22, when they assisted an elderly customer who had fallen and injured herself.

Josh and Derick pulled up to the customer’s home and noticed that the trash had not been put out for collection. They found this odd and knowing that the customer was elderly, they walked around the house to check if everything was fine. They found the customer on her back porch where she had fallen. She was bleeding and turning purple from the cold. They removed their jackets and found whatever else they could gather from their truck to help warm her up and called emergency services. When EMS arrived, they stated that the customer may not have survived if they had not checked on her.

Mountain State Waste President and CEO Randie Lawson, “I am blessed to have employees at MSW who care about the people we serve. That’s what we do on a daily basis. We serve our customers and communities where we live and work. Josh Gilliam and Derick Wolfe are both valued employees at Mountain State Waste and we are happy to have them as a part of our team. I couldn’t be prouder of these two men.”

Mountain State Waste is a trash and environmental services company founded in 2013 and based out of Morgantown, WV. MSW services over 23,000 residential and commercial customers each month in West Virginia, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Kentucky.