Huntington Council Meets Dec. 27

Huntington City Council meets at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 27 in City Hall. The work session starts at 7 p.m. Administration & Finance meets at 6:30 p.m.

1. Invocation and Pledge of Allegiance

2. Roll Call

3. Synopsis of Last Meeting

4. Reports of the Mayor

5. Resolution re: #2021-R-81 – A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL AUTHORIZING THE MAYOR TO ENTER INTO A CONTRACT TO FURNISH LABOR AND MATERIALS FOR ASBESTOS TESTING SERVICES

Sponsored by: Councilman Pat Jones

6. Resolution re: #2021-R-83 – A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL AUTHORIZING THE MAYOR TO ENTER INTO A CONTRACT TO FURNISH LABOR AND MATERIALS FOR ASBESTOS ABATEMENT SERVICES

Sponsored by: Councilman DuRon Jackson

7. Resolution re: #2021-R-87 – A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL AUTHORIZING THE MAYOR TO ENTER INTO A CONTRACT FOR A PROJECT IN AN AMOUNT NOT TO EXCEED $444,950.00 FOR THE MAINTENANCE AND REPAIR OF THE PAUL AMBROSE TRAIL FOR HEALTH

Sponsored by: Councilman Tyler Bowen

8. Resolution re: #2021-R-88 – A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL APPROVING EXPENDITURES OF AMERICAN RESCUE PLAN ACT OF 2021 (“ARPA”) FUNDS, INCLUDING APPROVAL OF EXPENDITURES OF FUNDS FOR INDIVIDUAL COUNCIL MEMBER PROJECT COMPLYING WITH ARPA SPENDING REQUIREMENTS; APPROVAL OF EXPENDITURES FOR A GRANT TO THE CABELL COUNTY COMMUNITY SERVICES ORGANIZATION, INC. FOR THE CONSTRUCTION OF A SENIOR CENTER IN THE WEST END THAT WILL BE EQUIPPED TO RESPOND TO COVID-19 TESTING AND TREATMENT ISSUES IN COMPLIANCE WITH ARPA; AND APPROVING ARPA COMPLIANT ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENDITURES

Sponsored by: Councilman Bob Bailey

9. Resolution re: #2021-R-89 – A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL CONFIRMING THE REAPPOINTMENT OF DANIEL J. KONRAD TO THE CABELL-HUNTINGTON BOARD OF HEALTH

Sponsored by: Councilwoman Holly Mount

10. Resolution re: #2021-R-92 – A RESOLUTION FOR BUDGET REVISION #2 OF THE FISCAL YEAR 2021-2022 GENERAL FUND BUDGET

Sponsored by: Councilman DuRon Jackson

11. Resolution re: #2021-R-93 – A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL CONFIRMING THE REAPPOINTMENT OF RANDALL T. MOORE TO THE TRI-STATE TRANSIT AUTHORITY BOARD

Sponsored by: Councilman Tyler Bowen

12. Resolution re: #2021-R-94 – A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL CONFIRMING THE REAPPOINTMENT OF JENNIFER WHEELER TO THE TRI-STATE TRANSIT AUTHORITY BOARD

Sponsored by: Councilman Tyler Bowen

13. Good & Welfare

14. Adjournment