2021 Movie Wrap Weekend

It's the last weekend of the COVID 19 come back year.

Spiderman" No Way Home refuted the cinemas are dying fear with record breaking boxoffice amid another pandemic warning. This time (so far) no mass closures.

The checkered history of Spidey has now become forgotten, since Columbia teamed with MCU to bring their spins into the current context.

"No Way Home" has crushed the competition swinging to over one billion dollar world wide safely stuck in his web.

Counter programmed "Sing 2" brought out the younger crowds pushing it to the #2 slow above the hybrid released "Matrix Recurrections."

Traditionally, the final weekend of the year slots no new wide releases. 2021 will not be different. It's an opportunity for under performers like Nightmare Alley, West Side Story, and Journey for Jordan to display some legs, and for, the limited wide release of Licorice Pizza to build word of mouth. This 1983 California coming of age tale tackles the Me Too concept in action.

The King's Men and American Underdog will duke it out in the mid portion of the top ten. Hold overs Encanto, House of Gucci, and Afterlife will jostle for the bottom tier. Before Scream and Sesame Street arrive Jan. 14, an all female spy thriller in the Bourne mindset will premiere.

Will any speciality film leap for an expansion (or will it be a COVID to blame break? ) as the multiple auditorium showtimes subside --- or continue to keep crowds in one auditorium pandemic rationed?

THE 355 Jan 2022

Sometimes one movie leads to another, and not in the form of a sequel. While shooting the X-Men movie DARK PHOENIX, star Jessica Chastain pitched an idea to writer/director Simon Kinberg about a team of espionage agents from across the globe who band together to tackle a nearly-invisible threat.

Now we are looking forward to the final result: THE 355, which stars Chastain, Lupita Nyong'o, Diane Kruger, Penélope Cruz, and Bingbing Fan, all directed by Kinberg. Check out the trailer for THE 355 below, and see why this high-energy espionage movie is set to rattle your concept of a spy thriller.

THE 355 explains the title; it's a reference to the first female spy in the US, who worked for George Washington. The trailer sets up high stakes — a potential third world war — and introduces the coalition of intelligence agents from the US, UK, Germany, China, and Colombia that come together to oppose it. There's a sense of action tinged with a Bond-ready level of glitz and fashion, and suggestions of danger, betrayal, and loss.

MARQUEE PULLMAN 16

Continuing Friday

AMERICAN UNDERDOG PG

A JOURNAL FOR JORDAN PG-13

THE KING'S MAN R

THE MATRIX RESURRECTIONS R

SING 2 PG

NIGHTMARE ALLEY R

SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME PG-13

WEST SIDE STORY PG-13

ENCANTO PG

HOUSE OF GUCCI R

GHOSTBUSTERS: AFTERLIFE PG-13

CLIFFORD THE BIG RED DOG PG

Drama1 hr. 52 min.Zachary Levi, Anna Paquin, Dennis QuaidJon Erwin, Andrew ErwinDrama/Romance2 hr. 11 min.Michael B. Jordan, Chanté Adams, Jalon ChristianDenzel WashingtonAction/Adventure2 hr. 11 min.Ralph Fiennes, Gemma Arterton, Rhys Ifans, Matthew Goode, Tom Hollander, Harris Dickinson, Daniel Brühl, Djimon Hounsou, Charles DanceMatthew VaughnSciFi/Fantasy, Action/Adventure2 hr. 28 min.Keanu Reeves, Jessica Henwick, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Christina Rrcci, Carrie-Anne Moss, Ellen Hollman, Priyanka Chopra-Jonas, Jonathan Groff, Neil Patrick Harris, Daniel BernhardtLana WachowskiAnimation, Musical1 hr. 50 min.Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon, Scarlett Johansson, Taron Egerton, Tori Kelly, Nick Kroll, Bobby Cannavale, Halsey, Pharrell WilliamsGarth JenningsDrama/Suspense/Thriller2 hr. 20 min.Bradley Cooper, Cate Blanchett, Toni Collette, Willem Dafoe, Richard Jenkins, Rooney Mara, Ron Perlman, Mary Steenburgen, David StrathairnGuillermo del ToroAction/Adventure, SciFi/Fantasy, Comedy2 hr. 28 min.Tom Holland, Zendaya, Marisa Tomei, Jacob Batalon, Benedict Cumberbatch, Jamie Foxx, Alfred Molina, Tony RevoloriJon WattsDrama/Musical2 hr. 36 min.Ansel Elgort, Rita Moreno, Corey Stoll, Maddie Ziegler, Brian d'Arcy JamesSteven SpielbergAnimation/Family1 hr. 49 min.Stephanie Beatriz, Diane Guerrero, Wilmer Valderrama, Rhenzy Feliz, Angie Cepeda, MalumaByron Howard, Jared BushDrama2 hr. 38 min.Lady Gaga, Adam Driver, Jared Leto, Jeremy Irons, Jack Huston, Selma Hayek, Al PacinoRidley ScottAction/Adventure/Comedy/Horror2 hr. 04 min.Carrie Coon, Finn Wolfhard, Mckenna Grace, Annie Potts, Paul RuddJason ReitmanFamily, Animation1 hr. 36 min.Jack Whitehall, Darby Camp, Tony Hale, Sienna Guillory, David Alan Grier, Russell Wong, John CleeseWalt Becker