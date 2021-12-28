Most read
- PHOTO GALLERY: Marshall's Mens Basketball Chalks up Win
- Animal Shelter Director Hurried Euthanasia Dose to Make Trash Run
- IMAGE GALLERY: Memphis Overwhelms Marshall
- WV 5K Run Championship Photo Gallery
- Huntington HIgh Girls Narrowly Lose to North Marion
- Con Time 2018 for San Diego IMAGES
- WV Registration Confirmation Notices Mailed to Voters
- Marshall Outlasts SMU , 64-62
2021 Movie Wrap Weekend
The checkered history of Spidey has now become forgotten, since Columbia teamed with MCU to bring their spins into the current context.
"No Way Home" has crushed the competition swinging to over one billion dollar world wide safely stuck in his web.
Counter programmed "Sing 2" brought out the younger crowds pushing it to the #2 slow above the hybrid released "Matrix Recurrections."
Traditionally, the final weekend of the year slots no new wide releases. 2021 will not be different. It's an opportunity for under performers like Nightmare Alley, West Side Story, and Journey for Jordan to display some legs, and for, the limited wide release of Licorice Pizza to build word of mouth. This 1983 California coming of age tale tackles the Me Too concept in action.
The King's Men and American Underdog will duke it out in the mid portion of the top ten. Hold overs Encanto, House of Gucci, and Afterlife will jostle for the bottom tier. Before Scream and Sesame Street arrive Jan. 14, an all female spy thriller in the Bourne mindset will premiere.
Will any speciality film leap for an expansion (or will it be a COVID to blame break? ) as the multiple auditorium showtimes subside --- or continue to keep crowds in one auditorium pandemic rationed?
THE 355 Jan 2022
Sometimes one movie leads to another, and not in the form of a sequel. While shooting the X-Men movie DARK PHOENIX, star Jessica Chastain pitched an idea to writer/director Simon Kinberg about a team of espionage agents from across the globe who band together to tackle a nearly-invisible threat.
Now we are looking forward to the final result: THE 355, which stars Chastain, Lupita Nyong'o, Diane Kruger, Penélope Cruz, and Bingbing Fan, all directed by Kinberg. Check out the trailer for THE 355 below, and see why this high-energy espionage movie is set to rattle your concept of a spy thriller.
THE 355 explains the title; it's a reference to the first female spy in the US, who worked for George Washington. The trailer sets up high stakes — a potential third world war — and introduces the coalition of intelligence agents from the US, UK, Germany, China, and Colombia that come together to oppose it. There's a sense of action tinged with a Bond-ready level of glitz and fashion, and suggestions of danger, betrayal, and loss.
MARQUEE PULLMAN 16
Continuing FridayTRAILER ▶
AMERICAN UNDERDOGPGDrama
1 hr. 52 min.
CAST
Zachary Levi, Anna Paquin, Dennis Quaid
DIRECTOR
Jon Erwin, Andrew Erwin
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DLanguage; Some Thematic Material12:30PM3:30PM6:30PM9:10PM
TRAILER ▶
A JOURNAL FOR JORDANPG-13Drama/Romance
2 hr. 11 min.
CAST
Michael B. Jordan, Chanté Adams, Jalon Christian
DIRECTOR
Denzel Washington
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DDrug Use; Language; Partial Nudity; Some Sexual Content12:20PM3:20PM6:20PM9:20PM
TRAILER ▶
THE KING'S MANRAction/Adventure
2 hr. 11 min.
CAST
Ralph Fiennes, Gemma Arterton, Rhys Ifans, Matthew Goode, Tom Hollander, Harris Dickinson, Daniel Brühl, Djimon Hounsou, Charles Dance
DIRECTOR
Matthew Vaughn
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DLanguage; Sexual Material; Strong Bloody Violence12:40PM3:40PM6:40PM9:40PM
TRAILER ▶
THE MATRIX RESURRECTIONSRSciFi/Fantasy, Action/Adventure
2 hr. 28 min.
CAST
Keanu Reeves, Jessica Henwick, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Christina Rrcci, Carrie-Anne Moss, Ellen Hollman, Priyanka Chopra-Jonas, Jonathan Groff, Neil Patrick Harris, Daniel Bernhardt
DIRECTOR
Lana Wachowski
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DLanguage; Violence12:00PM1:15PM3:15PM4:30PM6:30PM7:45PM9:45PM
TRAILER ▶
SING 2PGAnimation, Musical
1 hr. 50 min.
CAST
Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon, Scarlett Johansson, Taron Egerton, Tori Kelly, Nick Kroll, Bobby Cannavale, Halsey, Pharrell Williams
DIRECTOR
Garth Jennings
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DMild Peril; Mild Violence; Some Rude Material12:00PM12:50PM3:00PM3:50PM6:00PM6:50PM9:30PM
TRAILER ▶
NIGHTMARE ALLEY RDrama/Suspense/Thriller
2 hr. 20 min.
CAST
Bradley Cooper, Cate Blanchett, Toni Collette, Willem Dafoe, Richard Jenkins, Rooney Mara, Ron Perlman, Mary Steenburgen, David Strathairn
DIRECTOR
Guillermo del Toro
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DLanguage; Nudity; Some Sexual Content; Strong Bloody Violence1:15PM4:40PM8:15PM
TRAILER ▶
SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOMEPG-13Action/Adventure, SciFi/Fantasy, Comedy
2 hr. 28 min.
CAST
Tom Holland, Zendaya, Marisa Tomei, Jacob Batalon, Benedict Cumberbatch, Jamie Foxx, Alfred Molina, Tony Revolori
DIRECTOR
Jon Watts
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DAction; Language; Rude Humor; Violence11:50AM1:00PM3:05PM4:15PM4:45PM6:20PM7:30PM9:00PM9:30PM9:35PM 3DAction; Language; Rude Humor; Violence1:30PM8:00PM
TRAILER ▶
WEST SIDE STORYPG-13Drama/Musical
2 hr. 36 min.
CAST
Ansel Elgort, Rita Moreno, Corey Stoll, Maddie Ziegler, Brian d'Arcy James
DIRECTOR
Steven Spielberg
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DSmoking; Some Suggestive Material; Some Thematic Material; Strong Language; Strong Violence12:30PM4:00PM7:40PM
TRAILER ▶
ENCANTOPGAnimation/Family
1 hr. 49 min.
CAST
Stephanie Beatriz, Diane Guerrero, Wilmer Valderrama, Rhenzy Feliz, Angie Cepeda, Maluma
DIRECTOR
Byron Howard, Jared Bush
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DMild Peril; Some Thematic Material12:40PM3:40PM6:40PM9:30PM
TRAILER ▶
HOUSE OF GUCCIRDrama
2 hr. 38 min.
CAST
Lady Gaga, Adam Driver, Jared Leto, Jeremy Irons, Jack Huston, Selma Hayek, Al Pacino
DIRECTOR
Ridley Scott
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DBrief Nudity; Language; Some Sexual Content; Violence12:45PM7:50PM
TRAILER ▶
GHOSTBUSTERS: AFTERLIFEPG-13Action/Adventure/Comedy/Horror
2 hr. 04 min.
CAST
Carrie Coon, Finn Wolfhard, Mckenna Grace, Annie Potts, Paul Rudd
DIRECTOR
Jason Reitman
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DSuggestive References; Supernatural Action12:50PM3:50PM6:50PM9:40PM
TRAILER ▶
CLIFFORD THE BIG RED DOGPGFamily, Animation
1 hr. 36 min.
CAST
Jack Whitehall, Darby Camp, Tony Hale, Sienna Guillory, David Alan Grier, Russell Wong, John Cleese
DIRECTOR
Walt Becker
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DAction; Impolite Humor; Some Thematic Material11:50AM2:15PM4:40PM7:05PM