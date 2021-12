New Year Daily Times for WV Marquee Cinemas

lAs 022 opens, the virus is rearing its sickness again. What will that do to the film release schedule? Hopefully, "No Way Home" has illustrated the power of the boxoffice over early streaming.

BECKLEY, WV

Marquee Galleria





(PG)

Fri - Thu: 12:30, 3:30, 6:30, 9:10

(PG-13)

Fri - Tue: 12:20, 3:20, 6:20, 9:20

(PG-13)

Wed & Thu: 12:20, 3:20, 6:20, 9:20

(R)

Fri - Tue: 12:40, 3:40, 6:40, 9:40

(R)

Wed & Thu: 12:40, 3:40, 6:40, 9:40

(R)

Fri - Tue: 12:00, 3:15, 6:30, 9:45

(R)

Wed & Thu: 12:00, 3:15, 6:30, 9:45

(PG)

Fri - Tue: 12:00, 12:50, 3:00, 3:50, 6:00, 6:50, 8:45, 9:30

(PG)

Wed & Thu: 12:00, 12:50, 3:00, 3:50, 6:00, 6:50, 8:45, 9:30

(R)

Fri - Thu: 1:05, 4:20, 8:20

(PG-13)

Fri - Thu: 11:50 AM, 1:00, 2:00, 3:05, 4:15, 4:45, 5:15, 6:20, 7:30, 8:30, 9:35

(PG-13)

Fri - Thu: 1:30, 8:00

(PG-13)

Fri - Thu: 12:15, 4:00, 7:40

(PG)

Fri - Thu: 12:25, 3:25, 6:25, 9:10

(PG-13)

Fri - Thu: 12:05, 3:05, 6:05, 9:05

TRIADELPHIA, WV

Marquee Hghland









SUMMERSVILLE, WV





Marquee Showcase





American Underdog (PG) Language; Some Thematic Material; No Passes Allowed

Fri - Sun: 12:30, 3:30, 6:30, 9:10

Mon - Thu: 6:30 PM



The Matrix Resurrections (R) Language; Violence; No Passes Allowed

Fri - Sun: 12:00, 3:15, 6:30, 9:45

Mon & Tue: 6:15 PM



The Matrix Resurrections (R) Language; Violence

Wed & Thu: 6:15 PM



Sing 2 (PG) Mild Peril; Mild Violence; Some Rude Material; No Passes Allowed

Fri - Sun: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50, 9:35

Mon & Tue: 6:45 PM



Sing 2 (PG) Mild Peril; Mild Violence; Some Rude Material

Wed & Thu: 6:45 PM



Spider-Man: No Way Home (PG-13) Action; Language; Rude Humor; Violence

Fri - Sun: 11:50 AM, 3:05, 6:20, 9:35

Mon - Thu: 6:00 PM



HUNTINGTON, WV





Marquee Pullman 16





American Underdog (PG) Language; Some Thematic Material; No Passes Allowed

Fri - Sun: 12:30, 3:30, 6:30, 9:10

Mon - Thu: 3:30, 6:30, 9:10



A Journal for Jordan (PG-13) Drug Use; Language; Partial Nudity; Some Sexual Content; No Passes Allowed

Fri - Sun: 12:20, 3:20, 6:20, 9:20

Mon & Tue: 3:20, 6:20, 9:20



A Journal for Jordan (PG-13) Drug Use; Language; Partial Nudity; Some Sexual Content

Wed & Thu: 3:20, 6:20, 9:20



The King's Man (R) Language; Sexual Material; Strong Bloody Violence; No Passes Allowed

Fri - Sun: 12:40, 3:40, 6:40, 9:40

Mon & Tue: 3:40, 6:40, 9:40



The King's Man (R) Language; Sexual Material; Strong Bloody Violence

Wed & Thu: 3:40, 6:40, 9:40



The Matrix Resurrections (R) Language; Violence; No Passes Allowed

Fri - Sun: 12:00, 1:15, 3:15, 4:30, 6:30, 7:45, 9:45

Mon & Tue: 3:15, 4:30, 6:30, 7:45, 9:45



The Matrix Resurrections (R) Language; Violence

Wed & Thu: 3:15, 4:30, 6:30, 7:45, 9:45



Sing 2 (PG) Mild Peril; Mild Violence; Some Rude Material; No Passes Allowed

Fri - Sun: 12:00, 12:50, 3:00, 3:50, 6:00, 6:50, 9:30

Mon & Tue: 3:00, 3:50, 6:00, 6:50, 9:30



Sing 2 (PG) Mild Peril; Mild Violence; Some Rude Material

Wed & Thu: 3:00, 3:50, 6:00, 6:50, 9:30



Nightmare Alley (R) Language; Nudity; Some Sexual Content; Strong Bloody Violence

Fri - Sun: 1:15, 4:40, 8:15

Mon - Thu: 4:40, 8:15



Spider-Man: No Way Home (PG-13) Action; Language; Rude Humor; Violence

Fri - Sun: 11:50 AM, 1:00, 3:05, 4:15, 4:45, 6:20, 7:30, 9:00, 9:30, 9:35

Mon - Thu: 3:05, 4:15, 4:45, 6:20, 7:30, 9:00, 9:30, 9:35



Spider-Man: No Way Home 3D (PG-13) Action; Language; Rude Humor; Violence

Fri - Sun: 1:30, 8:00

Mon - Thu: 8:00 PM



West Side Story (PG-13) Smoking; Some Suggestive Material; Some Thematic Material; Strong Language; Strong Violence

Fri - Sun: 12:30, 4:00, 7:40

Mon - Thu: 4:00, 7:40



Encanto (PG) Mild Peril; Some Thematic Material

Fri - Sun: 12:40, 3:40, 6:40, 9:30

Mon - Thu: 3:40, 6:40, 9:30



House of Gucci (R) Brief Nudity; Language; Some Sexual Content; Violence

Fri: 7:50 PM

Sat & Sun: 12:45, 4:20, 7:50

Mon & Tue: 4:20, 7:50

Wed: 4:20 PM

Thu: 4:20, 7:50



Ghostbusters: Afterlife (PG-13) Suggestive References; Supernatural Action

Fri - Sun: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50, 9:40

Mon - Thu: 3:50, 6:50, 9:40



Clifford the Big Red Dog (PG) Action; Impolite Humor; Some Thematic Material

Fri - Sun: 11:50 AM, 2:15, 4:40, 7:05

Mon - Thu: 4:40, 7:05





CHARLESTON, WV





Marquee Southridge









American Underdog (PG) Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Fri - Thu: 12:30, 3:20, 6:20, 9:20



A Journal for Jordan (PG-13) Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Fri - Tue: 12:20, 3:20, 6:20, 9:20



A Journal for Jordan (PG-13) Reserved

Wed & Thu: 12:20, 3:20, 6:20, 9:20



The King's Man (R) Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Fri - Tue: 12:40, 3:40, 6:40, 9:40



The King's Man (R) Reserved

Wed & Thu: 12:40, 3:40, 6:40, 9:40



The Matrix Resurrections (R) Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Fri - Tue: 12:00, 3:15, 6:30, 9:45



The Matrix Resurrections (R) Reserved

Wed & Thu: 12:00, 3:15, 6:30, 9:45



Sing 2 (PG) Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Fri - Tue: 12:00, 12:50, 3:00, 3:50, 6:00, 6:50, 8:45, 9:30



Sing 2 (PG) Reserved

Wed & Thu: 12:00, 12:50, 3:00, 3:50, 6:00, 6:50, 8:45, 9:30



Nightmare Alley (R) Reserved

Fri - Thu: 1:30, 5:00, 8:30



Spider-Man: No Way Home (PG-13) MXC; Reserved

Fri - Thu: 11:50 AM, 1:00, 3:05, 4:15, 6:20, 7:30, 9:35



Spider-Man: No Way Home (PG-13) Reserved

Fri - Thu: 1:30, 4:45, 8:00



West Side Story (PG-13) Reserved

Fri - Thu: 7:00 PM



Encanto (PG) Reserved

Fri - Thu: 12:40, 3:40



Ghostbusters: Afterlife (PG-13) Reserved

Fri: 12:25, 6:25, 9:25

Sat - Thu: 12:25, 3:25, 6:25, 9:25







WYTHEVILLE, VA





Marquee Wytheville 8





American Underdog (PG) Language; Some Thematic Material; No Passes Allowed

Fri - Mon: 12:30, 3:30, 6:30, 9:10

Tue - Thu: 12:30, 3:30, 6:30



A Journal for Jordan (PG-13) Drug Use; Language; Partial Nudity; Some Sexual Content; No Passes Allowed

Fri - Mon: 12:20, 3:20, 6:20, 9:20

Tue: 12:20, 3:20, 6:20



A Journal for Jordan (PG-13) Drug Use; Language; Partial Nudity; Some Sexual Content

Wed & Thu: 12:20, 3:20, 6:20



The King's Man (R) Language; Sexual Material; Strong Bloody Violence; No Passes Allowed

Fri - Mon: 12:40, 3:40, 6:40, 9:40

Tue: 12:40, 3:40, 6:40



The King's Man (R) Language; Sexual Material; Strong Bloody Violence

Wed & Thu: 12:40, 3:40, 6:40



The Matrix Resurrections (R) Language; Violence; No Passes Allowed

Fri - Mon: 12:00, 3:15, 6:30, 9:45

Tue: 12:00, 3:15, 6:30



The Matrix Resurrections (R) Language; Violence

Wed & Thu: 12:00, 3:15, 6:30



Sing 2 (PG) Mild Peril; Mild Violence; Some Rude Material; No Passes Allowed

Fri - Mon: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50, 9:30

Tue: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50



Sing 2 (PG) Mild Peril; Mild Violence; Some Rude Material

Wed & Thu: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50



Spider-Man: No Way Home (PG-13) Action; Language; Rude Humor; Violence

Fri - Mon: 11:50 AM, 3:05, 6:20, 9:35

Tue - Thu: 11:50 AM, 3:05, 6:20



West Side Story (PG-13) Smoking; Some Suggestive Material; Some Thematic Material; Strong Language; Strong Violence

Fri - Mon: 12:15, 4:00, 7:40

Tue - Thu: 12:15, 4:00







