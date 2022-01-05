Huntington Council Has Light Agenda Monday

 Wednesday, January 5, 2022

Huntington City Council meets Monday, Jan. 19 at 7:30 p.m. At Huntington City Hall. A work session will be held at 7:15 p.m. 

The full agenda is below:

Invocation and Pledge of Allegiance

 

2. Roll Call

 

3. Election of Council Chair

 

4. Election of Council Vice-Chair

 

5. Synopsis of Last Meeting

 

6. Reports of the Mayor

 

7. Resolution re: #2021-R-95 – A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL AUTHORIZING THE MAYOR TO ENTER INTO AN AMENDED LEASE AND OPERATING AGREEMENT WITH RIVERWALK, LLC, A WEST VIRGINIA LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY, FOR HARRIS RIVERFRONT PARK

 

Sponsored by: Councilman Bob Bailey

 

8. Good & Welfare

 

9. Adjournment