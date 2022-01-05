Most read
Huntington Council Has Light Agenda Monday
Wednesday, January 5, 2022 - 15:18 Updated 1 hour ago Edited from a Press Release
Invocation and Pledge of Allegiance
2. Roll Call
3. Election of Council Chair
4. Election of Council Vice-Chair
5. Synopsis of Last Meeting
6. Reports of the Mayor
7. Resolution re: #2021-R-95 – A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL AUTHORIZING THE MAYOR TO ENTER INTO AN AMENDED LEASE AND OPERATING AGREEMENT WITH RIVERWALK, LLC, A WEST VIRGINIA LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY, FOR HARRIS RIVERFRONT PARK
Sponsored by: Councilman Bob Bailey
8. Good & Welfare
9. Adjournment