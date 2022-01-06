Marshall to close early today, January 6, 2022

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. - Due to predicted inclement weather and deteriorating road conditions, Marshall University will close at 2 p.m., today, Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022.

Certain essential employees may be required to report to work.

This announcement applies to all university campuses and centers.

Housing and Residence Life will maintain January 7 move-in hours; students concerned about safely making their scheduled move-time may reschedule their appointment through the Spring 2022 online appointment link.

The university's policy regarding inclement weather is available at https://www.marshall.edu/board/files/MUBOG-GA-9-Weather-Closings-and-Delays-2019-08.pdf.