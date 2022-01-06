Most read
- IMAGE GALLERY: St. Joe Takes Another State Title
- IMAGES: Cosplay Creativity Earned Accolades for Bunny Bombshell
- IMAGES: Steve Williams 2013 Mayoral Inauguration at Keith Albee
- IMAGES: Celebrating Rosies That Changed America in World War II
- Former Huntington/Marietta Woman Goes from Local Teen Modeling to NY Runways in College IMAGE GALLERY
- HHS v Spring Valley Women's Basketball
- New at Pullman 16 --- Bourne meets Charlie's Angels --- in "355"
- UPDATED: Tale of Two Keiths: Keith Albee "sis" Demolition, Partial Restore of Lobby IMAGES
Marshall to close early today, January 6, 2022
Thursday, January 6, 2022 - 13:58 Updated 3 hours ago Special to HNN Provided by Marshall University
Certain essential employees may be required to report to work.
This announcement applies to all university campuses and centers.
Housing and Residence Life will maintain January 7 move-in hours; students concerned about safely making their scheduled move-time may reschedule their appointment through the Spring 2022 online appointment link.
The university's policy regarding inclement weather is available at https://www.marshall.edu/board/files/MUBOG-GA-9-Weather-Closings-and-Delays-2019-08.pdf.