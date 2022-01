Marquee Cinemas Daily Times Starting Dec. 7, including a new year of Flashbacks

There is only one new cinematic release for this snow bound weekend: The 355. It was pitched by a women when an outcry arose about a lack of female filmmakers. Guess what? They had a male direct!

Variety's critic found positive assets despite an abundance of cliches: “The 355” is a vigorous formula action spy flick with an out-of-the-frying-pan-into-the-fire plot that mostly holds your attention, periodically revs the senses, and gives its actors just enough to work with to put a basic feminine spin on the genre. I make a point of that because the film does too."

However, "An action-packed but stiff spy story that gets the big showy set pieces right but doesn't invest enough in its characters" would be a representative summary of the early reviews. Trade pub, Hollywood Reporter, wrote: A glamorous high-roller Singapore art event allows for a sleek wardrobe change (yay, fight scenes in wigs and heels!) and 007-style gadgetry with jewelry cams. The auction also brings out an enigmatic figure in Lin Mi Sheng (Fan Bingbing), who appears to be one step ahead of the women until the explosive climax in a luxury hotel."

Trade pubs often gently criticize which may be the case in this all women thriller... Penélope Cruz, Jessica Chastain, Lupita Nyong'o and Diane Kruger. Accolades such as "a firm globe trotting caper about smart women" swings to a few "duds" and lackluster content assessments.

The MALE director has learned from the "Jurassic" dinosaur stiletto race , his cast waits until an appropriate scenario for dress to the hilt fights. That's more thoughtful than Brice Dallas Howard's female Jurassic Park exec running from the T-Rex. Could have been tragic if she had stepped in dino poo.

SCREAM

A reboot of the franchise opens next weekend. There will be previews on Thursday.

BECKLEY, WV

Marquee Galleria

Scream (R) Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Thurs Jan 13: 7:00 PM



The 355 (PG-13) Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Fri - Thu: 1:10, 4:00, 6:50, 9:40



American Underdog (PG) Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Fri: 12:10, 3:10, 6:10, 8:50



American Underdog (PG) Reserved

Sat - Thu: 12:10, 3:10, 6:10, 8:50



A Journal for Jordan (PG-13) Reserved

Fri: 12:00, 3:15, 6:15, 9:15

Sat: 9:15 PM

Sun: 12:00, 3:15

Mon - Thu: 12:00, 3:15, 6:15, 9:15



The King's Man (R) Reserved

Fri - Thu: 12:15, 3:20, 6:20, 9:20



The Matrix Resurrections (R) Reserved

Fri - Thu: 1:00, 4:30, 7:45



Sing 2 (PG) Reserved

Fri - Thu: 12:00, 12:30, 3:00, 3:30, 6:00, 6:30, 8:40, 9:10



Nightmare Alley (R) Reserved

Fri & Sat: 1:05, 4:20, 8:20

Sun: 8:20 PM

Mon - Wed: 1:05, 4:20, 8:20



Spider-Man: No Way Home (PG-13) Reserved

Fri - Thu: 12:20, 12:50, 1:30, 3:40, 4:10, 4:40, 7:00, 7:30, 8:00



West Side Story (PG-13) Reserved

Fri: 12:05, 4:05, 7:40

Sun & Mon: 12:05 PM

Tue: 12:05, 4:05, 7:40

Wed: 12:05 PM

Thu: 12:05, 4:05, 7:40



Encanto (PG) Reserved

Fri - Thu: 12:25, 3:25, 6:25, 9:15



Ghostbusters: Afterlife (PG-13) Reserved

Fri - Thu: 12:05, 3:05, 6:05, 9:05



Star Trek II: The Wrath Of Khan (PG) Reserved

Sun: 3:30, 7:00

Wed: 3:30, 7:00

TRIADELPHIA, WV

Marquee Highlands

Scream (R) No Passes Allowed

Thurs Jan 13: 7:00 PM



The 355 (PG-13) No Passes Allowed

Fri: 4:00, 6:50, 9:40

Sat: 1:10, 4:00, 6:50, 9:40

Sun: 1:10, 4:00, 6:50

Mon - Thu: 4:00, 6:50



American Underdog (PG) No Passes Allowed

Fri: 3:10, 6:10, 8:50



American Underdog (PG)

Sat: 12:10, 3:10, 6:10, 8:50

Sun: 12:10, 3:10, 6:10

Mon - Wed: 3:10, 6:10

Thu: 3:10, 6:20



A Journal for Jordan (PG-13)

Fri: 3:20, 6:20, 9:20

Sat: 12:20, 3:20, 6:20, 9:20

Sun: 12:20 PM

Mon & Tue: 3:20, 6:20

Thu: 3:20 PM



The King's Man (R)

Fri: 3:20, 6:20, 9:20

Sat: 12:15, 3:20, 6:20, 9:20

Sun: 12:15, 3:20, 6:20

Mon - Thu: 3:20, 6:20



The Matrix Resurrections (R)

Fri: 4:30, 7:45

Sat & Sun: 1:00, 4:30, 7:45

Mon - Thu: 4:30, 7:45



Sing 2 (PG)

Fri: 3:00, 3:30, 6:00, 6:30, 8:40, 9:10

Sat: 12:00, 12:30, 3:00, 3:30, 6:00, 6:30, 8:40, 9:10

Sun: 12:00, 12:30, 3:00, 3:30, 6:00, 6:30

Mon - Thu: 3:00, 3:30, 6:00, 6:30



Nightmare Alley (R)

Fri: 4:15, 8:15

Sat: 1:00, 4:15, 8:15

Sun: 12:15, 3:30, 6:45

Mon - Thu: 3:30, 6:45



Spider-Man: No Way Home (PG-13)

Fri: 3:40, 4:10, 4:40, 7:00, 7:30, 8:00

Sat: 12:20, 12:50, 1:30, 3:40, 4:10, 4:40, 7:00, 7:30, 8:00

Sun: 12:20, 12:50, 1:30, 3:40, 4:10, 4:40, 7:00, 7:30

Mon - Wed: 3:40, 4:10, 4:40, 7:00, 7:30

Thu: 3:40, 4:10, 4:40, 7:00



West Side Story (PG-13)

Fri: 4:00, 7:40

Sat: 12:30, 4:00, 7:40

Sun: 12:10, 3:35, 7:00

Mon - Thu: 3:35, 7:00



Encanto (PG)

Fri: 3:40, 6:40, 9:30

Sat: 12:40, 3:40, 6:40, 9:30

Sun: 12:40, 3:40, 6:40

Mon - Thu: 3:40, 6:40



Ghostbusters: Afterlife (PG-13)

Fri: 3:50, 6:50, 9:40

Sat: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50, 9:40

Sun: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50

Mon - Thu: 3:50, 6:50



FLASHBACK: Star Trek II: The Wrath Of Khan (PG)

Sun: 3:30, 7:00

Wed: 3:30, 7:00

SUMMERSVILLE, WV

Marquee Showcase

The 355 (PG-13) Brief Strong Language; Some Suggestive Material; Strong Violence; No Passes Allowed

Fri: 4:00, 6:50

Sat: 1:10, 4:00, 6:50, 9:40

Sun: 1:10, 4:00, 6:50

Mon - Thu: 6:15 PM



American Underdog (PG) Language; Some Thematic Material; No Passes Allowed

Fri: 3:10, 6:10



American Underdog (PG) Language; Some Thematic Material

Sat: 12:10, 3:10, 6:10, 8:50

Sun: 12:10, 3:10, 6:10

Mon - Thu: 6:30 PM



Sing 2 (PG) Mild Peril; Mild Violence; Some Rude Material

Fri: 3:30, 6:30

Sat: 12:30, 3:30, 6:30, 9:10

Sun: 12:30, 3:30, 6:30

Mon - Thu: 6:45 PM



Spider-Man: No Way Home (PG-13) Action; Language; Rude Humor; Violence

Fri: 3:40, 7:00

Sat & Sun: 12:20, 3:40, 7:00

Mon - Thu: 6:00 PM

HUNTINGTON, WV

Marquee Pullman Square

Scream (R) No Passes Allowed

Thurs Jan 13 : 7:00 PM



The 355 (PG-13) Brief Strong Language; Some Suggestive Material; Strong Violence; No Passes Allowed

Fri: 4:00, 6:50, 9:40

Sat & Sun: 1:10, 4:00, 6:50, 9:40

Mon - Thu: 4:00, 6:50, 9:40



American Underdog (PG) Language; Some Thematic Material; No Passes Allowed

Fri: 3:10, 6:10, 8:50



American Underdog (PG) Language; Some Thematic Material

Sat & Sun: 12:10, 3:10, 6:10, 8:50

Mon - Thu: 3:10, 6:10, 8:50



A Journal for Jordan (PG-13) Drug Use; Language; Partial Nudity; Some Sexual Content

Fri: 3:20, 6:20, 9:20

Sat & Sun: 12:20, 3:20, 6:20, 9:20

Mon - Wed: 3:20, 6:20, 9:20

Thu: 3:20, 9:20



The King's Man (R) Language; Sexual Material; Strong Bloody Violence

Fri: 3:20, 6:20, 9:20

Sat & Sun: 12:15, 3:20, 6:20, 9:20

Mon - Thu: 3:20, 6:20, 9:20



The Matrix Resurrections (R) Language; Violence

Fri: 4:30, 7:45

Sat & Sun: 1:00, 4:30, 7:45

Mon - Thu: 4:30, 7:45



Sing 2 (PG) Mild Peril; Mild Violence; Some Rude Material

Fri: 3:00, 3:30, 6:00, 6:30, 8:40, 9:10

Sat & Sun: 12:00, 12:30, 3:00, 3:30, 6:00, 6:30, 8:40, 9:10

Mon - Thu: 3:00, 3:30, 6:00, 6:30, 8:40, 9:10



Nightmare Alley (R) Language; Nudity; Some Sexual Content; Strong Bloody Violence

Fri: 4:40, 8:15

Sat & Sun: 1:15, 4:40, 8:15

Mon - Thu: 4:40, 8:15



Spider-Man: No Way Home (PG-13) Action; Language; Rude Humor; Violence

Fri: 3:40, 4:10, 4:40, 7:00, 7:30, 8:00

Sat & Sun: 12:20, 12:50, 1:30, 3:40, 4:10, 4:40, 7:00, 7:30, 8:00

Mon - Thu: 3:40, 4:10, 4:40, 7:00, 7:30, 8:00



West Side Story (PG-13) Smoking; Some Suggestive Material; Some Thematic Material; Strong Language; Strong Violence

Fri: 4:00, 7:40

Sat & Sun: 12:30, 4:00, 7:40

Mon - Thu: 4:00, 7:40



Encanto (PG) Mild Peril; Some Thematic Material

Fri: 3:40, 6:40, 9:30

Sat: 12:40, 3:40, 6:40, 9:30

Sun: 12:40, 9:30

Mon & Tue: 3:40, 6:40, 9:30

Wed: 9:30 PM

Thu: 3:40, 6:40, 9:30



House of Gucci (R) Brief Nudity; Language; Some Sexual Content; Violence

Fri: 4:20, 7:50

Sat & Sun: 12:45, 4:20, 7:50

Mon - Thu: 4:20, 7:50



Ghostbusters: Afterlife (PG-13) Suggestive References; Supernatural Action

Fri: 3:50, 6:50, 9:30

Sat & Sun: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50, 9:30

Mon - Thu: 3:50, 6:50, 9:30



Clifford the Big Red Dog (PG) Action; Impolite Humor; Some Thematic Material

Fri: 4:50, 7:30, 9:50

Sat & Sun: 12:05, 2:30, 4:50, 7:30, 9:50

Mon - Thu: 4:50, 7:30, 9:50



FLASHBACK: Star Trek II: The Wrath Of Khan (PG) Language; Violence

Sun: 3:30, 7:00

Wed: 3:30, 7:00

CHARLESTON, WV

MARQUEE SOUTHRIDGE

Scream (R) MXC; Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Thu: 7:00 PM



Scream (R) Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Thu: 7:00 PM



The 355 (PG-13) MXC; Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Fri - Thu: 11:50 AM, 9:05



The 355 (PG-13) Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Fri - Thu: 1:10, 4:00, 6:50, 9:40



American Underdog (PG) Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Fri: 12:10, 3:10, 6:10, 8:50



American Underdog (PG) Reserved

Sat - Thu: 12:10, 3:10, 6:10, 8:50



A Journal for Jordan (PG-13) Reserved

Fri & Sat: 6:20, 9:20

Sun: 9:40 PM

Mon & Tue: 6:20, 9:20

Wed: 9:40 PM

Thu: 6:20, 9:20



The King's Man (R) Reserved

Fri - Thu: 12:15, 3:20, 6:20, 9:20



The Matrix Resurrections (R) Reserved

Fri - Thu: 1:00, 4:30, 7:45



Sing 2 (PG) Reserved

Fri - Thu: 12:00, 12:30, 3:00, 3:30, 6:00, 6:30, 8:40, 9:10



Nightmare Alley (R) Reserved

Fri - Thu: 1:30, 5:00, 8:30



Spider-Man: No Way Home (PG-13) MXC; Reserved

Fri - Wed: 12:50, 2:40, 4:10, 5:50, 7:30

Thu: 12:50, 2:40, 5:50



Spider-Man: No Way Home (PG-13) Reserved

Fri - Wed: 1:30, 4:40, 8:00

Thu: 1:30 PM



Encanto (PG) Reserved

Fri & Sat: 12:20, 3:20

Sun: 12:20 PM

Mon & Tue: 12:20, 3:20

Wed: 12:20 PM

Thu: 12:20, 3:20



Ghostbusters: Afterlife (PG-13) Reserved

Fri: 12:25, 3:25, 9:25

Sat: 12:25 PM

Sun: 6:25, 9:25

Mon - Thu: 12:25, 3:25, 6:25, 9:25



Star Trek II: The Wrath Of Khan (PG) Reserved

Sun: 3:30, 7:00

Wed: 3:30, 7:00

WYTHEVILLE, VA

Marquee Wytheville 8

Scream (R) No Passes Allowed

Thurs Jan 13: 7:00 PM



The 355 (PG-13) Brief Strong Language; Some Suggestive Material; Strong Violence; No Passes Allowed

Fri & Sat: 1:10, 4:00, 6:50, 9:40

Sun - Thu: 1:10, 4:00, 6:50



American Underdog (PG) Language; Some Thematic Material; No Passes Allowed

Fri: 12:10, 3:10, 6:10, 8:50



American Underdog (PG) Language; Some Thematic Material

Sat: 12:10, 3:10, 6:10, 8:50

Sun - Thu: 12:10, 3:10, 6:10



The King's Man (R) Language; Sexual Material; Strong Bloody Violence

Fri & Sat: 12:15, 3:20, 6:20, 9:20

Sun - Wed: 12:15, 3:20, 6:20

Thu: 12:15, 3:20



The Matrix Resurrections (R) Language; Violence

Fri - Thu: 1:00, 4:30, 7:45



Sing 2 (PG) Mild Peril; Mild Violence; Some Rude Material

Fri & Sat: 12:30, 3:30, 6:30, 9:10

Sun - Thu: 12:30, 3:30, 6:30



Spider-Man: No Way Home (PG-13) Action; Language; Rude Humor; Violence

Fri & Sat: 12:20, 3:40, 7:00

Sun: 12:20, 3:40, 7:00, 7:30

Mon - Thu: 12:20, 3:40, 7:00



Ghostbusters: Afterlife (PG-13) Suggestive References; Supernatural Action

Fri & Sat: 12:00, 3:00, 6:00, 9:15

Sun - Thu: 12:00, 3:00, 6:00