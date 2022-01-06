Most read
Marshall University to delay opening Friday, January 7, 2022
Thursday, January 6, 2022 - 20:52 Updated 6 hours ago Special to HNN Provided by Marshall University
This announcement applies to all campuses and centers.
Residence hall move-in for students will continue as planned; however, students concerned about safely making their scheduled move-in time may reschedule their appointment through the Spring 2022 online appointment link. Residence hall students with appointments tomorrow should monitor their university email for special move-in instructions from Housing and Residence Life.