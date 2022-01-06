Marshall University to delay opening Friday, January 7, 2022

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. -- Marshall University will delay opening tomorrow, Friday, January 7, 2022, until 10 a.m. Certain essential employees may be required to report to work earlier.



This announcement applies to all campuses and centers.

Residence hall move-in for students will continue as planned; however, students concerned about safely making their scheduled move-in time may reschedule their appointment through the Spring 2022 online appointment link . Residence hall students with appointments tomorrow should monitor their university email for special move-in instructions from Housing and Residence Life.

