Marshall to present guest piano recital with New York pianist Michael Noble

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Marshall University’s School of Music will present a guest piano recital with New York-based pianist Dr. Michael Noble at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 14, in Smith Recital Hall on the Marshall campus. It is free and open to all.





Noble will perform piano solo works by 20th-century composers, including Frederic Rzewski's monumental set of variations “The People United Will Never Be Defeated!” on the Chilean protest song “El Pueblo Unido.”



“Michael Noble studied piano performance at the Eastman School of Music, the Paris Conservatoire and the Royal Ghent Conservatory in Belgium. He received his doctorate from Yale University,” said Dr. Henning Vauth, professor of piano at Marshall. “In these challenging times, I invite you cordially to attend Dr. Noble’s performance at Marshall, featuring works by American composers that inspire unity and strength.”