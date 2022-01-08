Huntington Violent Crime Task Force Arrests Two

ber and early January that resulted in the seizure of large amounts of narcotics and several arrests.

In the first operation on Dec. 29, members of the Violent Crime Drug Task Force and HPD SWAT Team executed a search warrant in the 2100 block of Jefferson Avenue as part of an ongoing drug investigation. Members of the Task Force seized more than 500 grams of heroin, marijuana, crack cocaine and suboxone in addition to cash and materials used in the packaging and distribution of narcotics.

Matthew Scott Fortner Jr., 34, of Huntington, was taken into custody and was charged with one felony count of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver. Additional arrests have been made as part of the investigation and more are expected.

In the second operation on Jan. 5, members of the Violent Crime Drug Task Force and HPD's Patrol Bureau executed a drug-related search warrant on Riverside Drive in the Altizer neighborhood and took Philip Rucker, 42, originally from Missouri into custody. Rucker was wanted on two active warrants in Cabell County and also was charged with two felony counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.

Investigators seized two vehicles, more than 1,000 grams of heroin and fentanyl, a large quantity of methamphetamines, two firearms, a large amount of cash and materials used in the processing and distribution of narcotics.

The Violent Crime Drug Task Force includes detectives from the Huntington Police Department and Barboursville Police Department and special agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.