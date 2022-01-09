Most read
OPINION: David Stockman - The Insurrection of January 6th – The Day of Infamy That Wasn't
But like in almost everything else nowadays, narrative has supplanted reality. Completely. Absurdly.
Consequently, the final spasm of the Trump Derangement Syndrome that engulfed the nation’s ruling elites and megaphones in the mainstream media on January 6, 2021 has spawned the Big Lie of the 21st Century. But not a bit of the Day of Infamy narrative is true, plausible or warranted.
Read more at LewRockwell.com.
A member of Congress from Michigan (1977-81), David Stockman served as President Ronald Reagan's Director of the Office of Management and Budget (1981-85) and is the author of four books, including The Great Deformation: The Corruption of Capitalism in America, and Peak Trump: The Undrainable Swamp and the Fantasy of MAGA.